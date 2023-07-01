RPSC RAS Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Attempts

RPSC RAS Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is going to conduct online registration for the RPSC RAS/RTS recruitment from July 1 to July 31, 2023. The Commission has released the RPSC RAS notification on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, for the recruitment of 424 state services and 481 subordinate services posts. The commission will conduct the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2023 tentatively in September or October 2023. 

Let’s look at the important dates RPSC RAS Combined Competitive Exam (CCE):

Events

Important Dates

RPSC RAS Notification

June 28, 2023

RPSC RAS Online Application Opening Date

July 1, 2023

RPSC RAS Online Application Closing Date

July 31, 2023

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card Release

September 2023 (Tentative)

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Date

September or October 2023  (Tentative)

Candidates must check the RPSC RAS eligibility criteria before applying for the examination. So, we have shared the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications for RPSC RAS 2023.

RPSC RAS Vacancy 2023

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced 424 vacancies for state service posts and 481 vacancies for sub-ordinate posts. Let’s look at the details of RPSC RAS 905 Vacancies:

RPSC RAS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the eligibility criteria for selecting candidates for the RAS/RTS test to fill Group A and Group B positions. RTS stands for Rajasthan Taxation Service while RAS stands for Rajasthan Administrative Service. The eligibility criteria shall be applied to 15 subordinate and around 20 state services that are recruited through the RAS/RTS exam.

RPSC RAS Age Limit 2023

Let’s look at the age limit for RPSC RAS 2023 exam (as on January 1, 2024):

Age Limit

Gazetted Posts

Non-Gazetted Posts

Minimum

21 years

25 years

Maximum

40 years

45 years

The upper age limit relaxation for all the categories is discussed below:

Category

Age Limit Relaxation (Upper age limit)

Female candidates (General category)

5 years

Widow candidates

No upper age limit prescribed

SC/ST/OBC Male Candidates (Rajasthan)

5 years

SC/ST/OBC Female Candidates (Rajasthan)

10 years

Persons with disability (General category)

10 years

Persons with disability (OBC category)

13 years

Persons with disability (SC/ST category)

15 years

Persons serving in Rajasthan state administration in a substantive capacity

40 years

Ex-prisoner

No upper age limit prescribed

Ex-servicemen

50 years

RPSC RAS Educational Qualification 2023

The candidate must have a graduate degree in any subject with passing marks in any subject from either of the following educational institutions:

  • Any University which is incorporated by an Act of the Central Legislature; or
  • Any University which is incorporated by an Act of the State Legislature; or
  • Any other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as one under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956; or
  • Possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Note: Candidates who are in their last year of college can still apply for the RPSC RAS prelims exam 2023, but they must provide proof of passing before moving on to the mains exam.

RPSC RAS Maximum Attempts 2023

The commission has not put a cap on the number of attempts as long as candidates do not exceed the maximum age limit. 

FAQ

Q1. What is the age limit for RPSC RAS 2023 Gazetted post recruitment?

For Gazetted posts, the lower age limit is 21 years, and the upper age limit is 40 years as of January 1, 2024.

Q2. What is the age limit for RPSC RAS 2023 Non-Gazetted post recruitment?

For Non-Gazetted post, the lower age limit for RAS 2023 is 25 years, and the upper age limit is 45 years as of January 1, 2024.

Q3. What is the educational qualification for RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023?

The candidate must have a graduate degree in any subject with passing marks in any subject.

