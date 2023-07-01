RPSC RAS Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Attempts

RPSC RAS Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check the RPSC RAS eligibility criteria 2023 including the age limit, post-wise educational qualification, and maximum number of attempts.

RPSC RAS Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is going to conduct online registration for the RPSC RAS/RTS recruitment from July 1 to July 31, 2023. The Commission has released the RPSC RAS notification on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, for the recruitment of 424 state services and 481 subordinate services posts. The commission will conduct the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2023 tentatively in September or October 2023.

Let’s look at the important dates RPSC RAS Combined Competitive Exam (CCE):

Events Important Dates RPSC RAS Notification June 28, 2023 RPSC RAS Online Application Opening Date July 1, 2023 RPSC RAS Online Application Closing Date July 31, 2023 RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card Release September 2023 (Tentative) RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Date September or October 2023 (Tentative)

Candidates must check the RPSC RAS eligibility criteria before applying for the examination. So, we have shared the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications for RPSC RAS 2023.

RPSC RAS Vacancy 2023

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced 424 vacancies for state service posts and 481 vacancies for sub-ordinate posts. Let’s look at the details of RPSC RAS 905 Vacancies:

RPSC RAS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the eligibility criteria for selecting candidates for the RAS/RTS test to fill Group A and Group B positions. RTS stands for Rajasthan Taxation Service while RAS stands for Rajasthan Administrative Service. The eligibility criteria shall be applied to 15 subordinate and around 20 state services that are recruited through the RAS/RTS exam.

RPSC RAS Age Limit 2023

Let’s look at the age limit for RPSC RAS 2023 exam (as on January 1, 2024):

Age Limit Gazetted Posts Non-Gazetted Posts Minimum 21 years 25 years Maximum 40 years 45 years

The upper age limit relaxation for all the categories is discussed below:

Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper age limit) Female candidates (General category) 5 years Widow candidates No upper age limit prescribed SC/ST/OBC Male Candidates (Rajasthan) 5 years SC/ST/OBC Female Candidates (Rajasthan) 10 years Persons with disability (General category) 10 years Persons with disability (OBC category) 13 years Persons with disability (SC/ST category) 15 years Persons serving in Rajasthan state administration in a substantive capacity 40 years Ex-prisoner No upper age limit prescribed Ex-servicemen 50 years

RPSC RAS Educational Qualification 2023

The candidate must have a graduate degree in any subject with passing marks in any subject from either of the following educational institutions:

Any University which is incorporated by an Act of the Central Legislature; or

Any University which is incorporated by an Act of the State Legislature; or

Any other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as one under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956; or

Possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Note: Candidates who are in their last year of college can still apply for the RPSC RAS prelims exam 2023, but they must provide proof of passing before moving on to the mains exam.

RPSC RAS Maximum Attempts 2023

The commission has not put a cap on the number of attempts as long as candidates do not exceed the maximum age limit.