RPSC Exam Calendar 2021 for School Lecturer/AO/ACF/FRO and others Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

RPSC Exam Calendar 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Exam Calendar 2021 for all major exams including ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I, Assistant Statistical Officer (Agriculture Deptt.), Agriculture Officer, School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Deptt.) Comp Exam and others on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the RPSC Exam Calendar 2021 available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Commission has released the details RPSC Exam Calendar 2021 which are to be conducted till February 2021.

As per the RPSC Exam Calendar 2021, Commission will conduct the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I exam from 18 February 2021 onward. The exam for ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I will be conducted till 26 February 2021. Candidates can check the details subject wise exam schedule with the RPSC Exam Calendar 2021.

The Screening Test for Assistant Statistical Officer (Agriculture Deptt.) 2020 will be conducted on 21 December 2020. The Agriculture Officer (Agriculture Deptt.) Screening Test 2020 will be held on 19 January 2021.

All such candidates who are part of the selection process for the posts including ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I - 2018, Assistant Statistical Officer (Agriculture Deptt.), Agriculture Officer, School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Deptt.) etc can check the details exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

