RPSC JLO Question Paper 2023: Direct Link to Download Set A, B, C and D PDFs

RPSC JLO Question Paper 2023 PDF Download link is available for shifts 1 and 2 for Nov 4 & 5 here. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the Rajasthan JLO Question Paper PDF for all sets. The download link of JLO Papers for Shift 1 and 2 is updated in this article.

RPSC JLO Question Paper 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the RPSC JLO Exam 2023 on November 4 & 5, 2023 in two shifts per day. Those who appear in the exam must download the RPSC JLO Question paper and answer key to check their performance level and chances of qualifying for the exam.

Candidates can check the Rajasthan JLO Question paper for all the shifts to understand the difficulty level of questions. Besides, aspirants appearing in other shifts can also review the type of questions asked in the exam and predict expected questions for the exam.

RPSC JLO Question Paper PDF Download 2023

Candidates can download the RPSC JLO question paper with answers for both the shifts of November 4 & 5, 2023, on this page. The Rajasthan JLO question paper for sets A, B, C, and D is updated below for the reference of the candidates.

RPSC JLO Question Paper Download Nov 4

The candidates can access the RPSC JLO question papers of all the shifts of the exam conducted on November 4 from here:

Candidates must check and download the Rajasthan JLO Answer Key PDF to determine the number of answers marked correctly and incorrectly by them and determine their chances of qualifying for the exam.

RPSC JLO Question Paper 2023 Highlights

RPSC JLO Question Paper 2023 will be made available in PDF format. The RPSC JLO written exam consists of four papers, and the exam duration of each paper is 3 hours. Here are key highlights of the Rajasthan JLO Question Paper shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Exam Name RPSC JLO Exam 2023 Post Name Rajasthan Junior Legal Officers RPSC JLO Exam Date 2023 4th & 5th November, 2023 Maximum Marks 200 Marks Duration 3 hours for each paper Medium Hindi and English Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC JLO Question Paper Pattern 2023

Candidates will be asked questions from four sections i.e. Constitution of India with special emphasis on Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles, and enforcement of rights through writs, Functioning of High Court and Supreme Court, and Attorney General, Civil Procedure Code and Criminal Procedure Code Provisions required to be referred generally in Government Offices will be given importance, Evidence Act, Limitation Act, Interpretation of Statutes, Drafting and conveyancing, General English, and General Hindi.

Each section of the RPSC JLO Question Paper carries 50 marks, making it a total of 200 marks. The exam duration for each section will be 3 hours. Candidates can download the Rajasthan JLO Question Paper PDF from the links shared above.