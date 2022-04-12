RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 9760 Vacancies

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification PDF for inviting online applications for filling 9760 vacancies for the post of Senior Teacher Grade 2 in the Secondary Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 posts from 11th April 2022 till 10th May 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2). In this article, we have shared the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, and How to Apply for 9760 Vacancies.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Application Start Date 28th March 2022 Application End Date 22nd April 2022 BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam To Be Announced

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 post should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria such as nationality, age limit, educational qualifications, work experience, etc. Check below to know more.

Nationality

A Candidate must be:

(i) An Indian Citizen

Age Limit

Candidates interested in RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 should be of minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 40 years, as of 1st January 2023.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category Age Limit Relaxation Male Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, More Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections of Rajasthan State 5 years Women Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, More Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections of Rajasthan State 10 years Women Candidates belonging to General Category 5 years Widow No Bar

NOTE: In the case of a widow, she will have to furnish a certificate of death of her husband from the Competent Authority and in case of divorcee, she will have to furnish proof of divorce.

Educational Qualification

(1) Subject-wise Educational Requirements:

For Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi subjects: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

For Science subject: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro Biology, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

For Social Science subject: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects: History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

(2) Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Eligible candidates found suitable will be called for a Written Exam which will comprise two papers; The written exam will include two paper (Paper 1 & Paper 2) will have multiple-choice questions.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

Subject Vacancy Details Sanskrit 1800 English 1668 Social Science 1640 Maths 1613 Science 1565 Hindi 1298 Urdu 106 Punjabi 70

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

(i) Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to apply online for the post of Senior Teacher. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) Click on the Application Form link, fill in your details as asked. Submit the application form once you have filled and uploaded required documents, photograph, signature, etc.

(iii) Proceed to payment of fee. Candidates should note the fee mentioned as per the category they have applied under. Refer the table below.

Category Application Fee Gen/OBC/BC (Creamy Layer) Rs. 350/- Non-Creamy OBC/ MBC and EWS Rs 250/- SC/ST Rs 150/-

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Apply Online