RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification PDF for inviting online applications for filling 9760 vacancies for the post of Senior Teacher Grade 2 in the Secondary Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 posts from 11th April 2022 till 10th May 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2). In this article, we have shared the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (Subject-wise for Paper-I and Paper-II (Download PDF).

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates applying for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 should understand the exam pattern, sections, number of questions asked, and marks allotted. The scheme of exam for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II will comprise two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II).

Paper-I

The Paper-I will include 100 questions for a total of maximum 200 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.

Section Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan 80 40 2 Hours Current Affairs of Rajasthan 20 10 General knowledge of world and India 60 30 Educational Psychology 40 20 Total 200 100

Paper-II

The Paper-II will include 150 questions for a total of maximum 300 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.

Section Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter 180 90 2 Hours 30 Minutes knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter 80 40 Teaching methods of relevant subject 40 20 Total 300 150

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Syllabus

Paper-I Syllabus

Section Download PDF Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan Download PDF Current Affairs of Rajasthan General knowledge of world and India Educational Psychology

Paper-II Syllabus

This section will include Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter, knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter, and Teaching methods of relevant subject. Candidates will be asked questions from the relevant subject they have applied for. Below we have shared the Syllabus PDF for each subject: Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Science, and Social Science.

