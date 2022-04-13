RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 13, 2022 12:22 IST
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification PDF for inviting online applications for filling 9760 vacancies for the post of Senior Teacher Grade 2 in the Secondary Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 posts from 11th April 2022 till 10th May 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2). In this article, we have shared the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (Subject-wise for Paper-I and Paper-II (Download PDF).

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates applying for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 should understand the exam pattern, sections, number of questions asked, and marks allotted. The scheme of exam for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II will comprise two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II).

Paper-I

The Paper-I will include 100 questions for a total of maximum 200 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.

Section

Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan

80

40

 

 

 

2 Hours

Current Affairs of Rajasthan

20

10

General knowledge of world and India

60

30

Educational Psychology

40

20

Total

200

100

Paper-II

The Paper-II will include 150 questions for a total of maximum 300 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.

Section

Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter

180

90

 

 

 

2 Hours 30 Minutes

knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter

80

40

Teaching methods of relevant subject

40

20

Total

300

150

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Syllabus

Paper-I Syllabus

Section

Download PDF

Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan

Download PDF

Current Affairs of Rajasthan

General knowledge of world and India

Educational Psychology

Paper-II Syllabus

This section will include Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter, knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter, and Teaching methods of relevant subject. Candidates will be asked questions from the relevant subject they have applied for. Below we have shared the Syllabus PDF for each subject: Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Science, and Social Science.

Subjects

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

Punjabi

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

