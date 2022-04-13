RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification PDF for inviting online applications for filling 9760 vacancies for the post of Senior Teacher Grade 2 in the Secondary Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 posts from 11th April 2022 till 10th May 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2). In this article, we have shared the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (Subject-wise for Paper-I and Paper-II (Download PDF).
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
|
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern
Candidates applying for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 should understand the exam pattern, sections, number of questions asked, and marks allotted. The scheme of exam for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II will comprise two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II).
Paper-I
The Paper-I will include 100 questions for a total of maximum 200 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.
|
Section
|
Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
Time Allotted
|
Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan
|
80
|
40
|
2 Hours
|
Current Affairs of Rajasthan
|
20
|
10
|
General knowledge of world and India
|
60
|
30
|
Educational Psychology
|
40
|
20
|
Total
|
200
|
100
Paper-II
The Paper-II will include 150 questions for a total of maximum 300 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.
|
Section
|
Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
Time Allotted
|
Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter
|
180
|
90
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
|
knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter
|
80
|
40
|
Teaching methods of relevant subject
|
40
|
20
|
Total
|
300
|
150
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Syllabus
Paper-I Syllabus
|
Section
|
Download PDF
|
Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan
|
Current Affairs of Rajasthan
|
General knowledge of world and India
|
Educational Psychology
Paper-II Syllabus
This section will include Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter, knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter, and Teaching methods of relevant subject. Candidates will be asked questions from the relevant subject they have applied for. Below we have shared the Syllabus PDF for each subject: Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Science, and Social Science.
|
Subjects
|
Download PDF
|
Hindi
|
English
|
Maths
|
Sanskrit
|
Urdu
|
Punjabi
|
Science
|
Social Science
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Apply Online
