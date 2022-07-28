RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II Recruitment 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Written Exam to be held from 17th December to 24th December 2022. Practice Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF for Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Science, and Social Science.

RPSC Senior Teacher Previous Years Question Paper 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will be conducting the Written Exam from 17th December to 24th December 2022 to fill 9760 vacancies for the Senior Teacher Grade II in the Secondary Education Department. The last date to apply online for the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II post was 14th May 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2).

In this article, we have shared the RPSC Senior Teacher Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

5th April 2022

Application Start Date

11th April 2022

Application End Date

14th May 2022

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Written Exam

17th December to 24th December 2022

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates applying for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 should understand the exam pattern, sections, number of questions asked, and marks allotted. The scheme of exam for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II will comprise two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II).

Paper-I

The Paper-I will include 100 questions for a total of maximum 200 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.

Section

Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan

80

40

 

 

 

2 Hours

Current Affairs of Rajasthan

20

10

General knowledge of world and India

60

30

Educational Psychology

40

20

Total

200

100

Paper-II

The Paper-II will include 150 questions for a total of maximum 300 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.

Section

Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter

180

90

 

 

 

2 Hours 30 Minutes

knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter

80

40

Teaching methods of relevant subject

40

20

Total

300

150

RPSC Senior Teacher Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher 2011 Question Papers PDF

Subjects

Download PDF

GK

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher 2013 Question Papers PDF

Subjects

Download PDF

GK

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

Gujarati

 Download PDF

Punjabi

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Science

 

Download PDF

Re-Exam: Download PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher 2016 Question Papers PDF

Subjects

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

Punjabi

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

GK and Educational Psychology Group 1

Download PDF

GK and Educational Psychology Group 2

Download PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher 2018 Question Papers PDF

Subjects

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

Punjabi

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

Sindhi

Download PDF

GK Set 1

Download PDF

GK Set 2

Download PDF

