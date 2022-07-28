RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II Recruitment 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Written Exam to be held from 17th December to 24th December 2022 . Practice Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF for Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Science, and Social Science.

RPSC Senior Teacher Previous Years Question Paper 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will be conducting the Written Exam from 17th December to 24th December 2022 to fill 9760 vacancies for the Senior Teacher Grade II in the Secondary Education Department. The last date to apply online for the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II post was 14th May 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2).

In this article, we have shared the RPSC Senior Teacher Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 5th April 2022 Application Start Date 11th April 2022 Application End Date 14th May 2022 RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Written Exam 17th December to 24th December 2022

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates applying for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 should understand the exam pattern, sections, number of questions asked, and marks allotted. The scheme of exam for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II will comprise two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II).

Paper-I

The Paper-I will include 100 questions for a total of maximum 200 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.

Section Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan 80 40 2 Hours Current Affairs of Rajasthan 20 10 General knowledge of world and India 60 30 Educational Psychology 40 20 Total 200 100

Paper-II

The Paper-II will include 150 questions for a total of maximum 300 marks. Negative marking will be application under which for every wrong answer 1/3rd of the marks allotted for that question will be deducted.

Section Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standard about relevant subject matter 180 90 2 Hours 30 Minutes knowledge of graduation standard about relevant subject matter 80 40 Teaching methods of relevant subject 40 20 Total 300 150

RPSC Senior Teacher Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher 2011 Question Papers PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher 2013 Question Papers PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher 2016 Question Papers PDF

RPSC Senior Teacher 2018 Question Papers PDF

