RPSC Interview Letter 2020 Released for Vice Principal/Superintendent Posts@ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

RPSC Interview Letter 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for the Vice Principal/Superintendent I.T.I. posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Vice Principal/Superintendent I.T.I. Posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission, the Interview Letter for the Vice Principal/Superintendent I.T.I. posts is available on its official website. Candidates can download their RPSC Interview Letter 2020 Released for Vice Principal/Superintendent I.T.I. with the help of direct link available on the official website of RPSC.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct the interview for Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI - 2018 Posts from 23 November to 04 December 2020.

In a bid to download the RPSC Vice Principal/Superintendent Interview Letter 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Vice Principal/Superintendent Interview Letter 2020





How to Download: RPSC Vice Principal/Superintendent Interview Letter 2020