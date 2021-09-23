RRB Group D Exam Date and RRB NTPC Result Date 2021: Check Live Updates Here

RRB NTPC Result Date and RRB Group D Exam Date 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is in full swing for completing the pending RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019, RRB Group D Recruitment 2019. and RRB MI Recruitment 2019. Crore of candidates have applied for these two big recruitment. In this article, such candidates can check all the live updates related to RRBs including admit card, answer key, result, exam dates and other notification updates.

Candidates, first, mark this page on their bookmark in order to not to miss any important update from Indian Railway:

September 23, 2021, 12:42 PM - RRB NTPC Result 2021 Expected Soon

RRB has uploaded the answer key of RRB NTPC Exam 2020-21 in the month of August. Objections were also invited from the candidates. After considering all the objections, RRB will prepare the list of the candidates who would qualify in the online exam conducted from December 2020 to April 2021. We will update this page as soon as the result is released.

RRB NTPC Result Date 2021, Check Expected Cut-Off Here

September 23, 2021, 12:00 PM - RRB NTPC Final Answer Key 2021

Along with the release of the result, the final answer shall also be uploaded. Those who had objected will soon be able to see the final answer key. They will be required to login into their account for downloading RRB NTPC CBT Final Answer Key 2021.

September 23, 2021, 11:10 AM - RRC RRB Group D Exam Date 2021 Anytime Soon

RRB and RRC will anytime release the exam dates for Group D Posts. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on RRB and RRC websites for updates. Approx 1,03,769 vacancies to be filled across the country through RRB Group D exam.

RRB Group D Admit Card Updates

September 23, 2021, 10:20 AM - RRB MI Pending Result 2021 Soon

The result for the categories i.e. Cat. No. 04 to 12 & 30, under RRB MI Posts, will be declared soon. Selected candidates shall be called document verification.

September 23, 2021, 09:00AM - RRB MI Stenography Skill Test Date

Selected candidates for the post of Stenographer and Other under Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against advertisement number 03/2019 will now be called for Skill Test.