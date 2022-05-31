RRB NTPC 2 Admit Card 2022 for 5, 3, 2 Level: Check Your Exam Date, City Updates Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 for Level 5, 3, 2: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to activate the link of date and city of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Exam for Pay Level-5, 3 & 2 scheduled to be held from 12 June 2022 to 17 June 2022. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Link will be released four days before the exam i.e. on 08 June, 09 June, 10 June 2022 and so on for the exam scheduled on 12 June, 13 June ,14 June and so on respectively. The candidates can visit the following link and check the updates related to their exam date and city.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on 12 June 2022, Level 2 on 13 June 2022 and Level 3 on14 June 2022 and for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on 15 June 22, Level 2 on 16 June 2022 and Level 3 on 17 June 2022.

As per the official notice, "A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB".

How to Download RRB NTPC 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Step:1 Visit the official websit of RRB. For example RRB Chandigarh - https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Step:2 Now, go to the admit card link given on the home

Step:3 Enter your registration number and download

Step:4 Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022

Step:5 Take a print-out of the admit card for future use