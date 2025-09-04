RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket Available for Download from September 6

RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the RRB Railway Teacher Exam on September 06 on its official website. The RRBs have already released the exam city intimation slip for the Teaching posts. Candidates who have to appear in various teaching posts against CEN No. 07/2024 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials.

The written exam for various Teaching posts is scheduled to be held from September 10 to 12th, 2025 across the country. Candidates can download their hall ticket through the official website-https://rrb.digialm.com.

A total of 753 Teaching positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

This article provides a direct link to download RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 as well as steps to download the same directly-

RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 Download The admit card download link will be uploaded on the official website. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 Download Link RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 Overview A total of 753 Teaching positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the counry. The written exam is scheduled to be held from 10th to 12th September 2025. Check the table below for RRB Teacher Recruitment 2025 drive details- Feature Details No of Posts 753 RRB Railway Teacher Exam Date 10th to 12th September 2025 City Intimation Slip Status Out Hall Ticket Release Date September 06, 2025 Name of posts PGT, TGT, Assistant Mistress, Music/Dance Mistress, Lab Assistant, etc. Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in Login Credentials Required Registration Number & Date of Birth

How to Download RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 Candidates can click on the RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 by following the steps given below Visit the official RRB website: rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage click on the titled “CEN 07/2024 – Exam Admit Card” download link

Now enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Submit and view your admit card

Download and save a copy for reference. Download RRB Railway Teacher 2025 Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential Candidates registered successfully for Teaching posts can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application. Items Banned at Exam Centers