RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket Available for Download from September 6

RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025:  The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will upload on September 06 for the admit card download link for the RRB Railway Teacher Exam on its official website. The written exam for various Teaching posts is scheduled to be held from September 10 to 12th, 2025. Check hall ticket download link and other details here. 

Get all details about RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 here

RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the RRB Railway Teacher Exam on September 06 on its official website. The RRBs have already released the exam city intimation slip for the Teaching posts. Candidates who have to appear in various teaching posts against CEN No. 07/2024 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials.
The written exam for various Teaching posts is scheduled to be held from September 10 to 12th, 2025 across the country. Candidates can download their hall ticket through the official website-https://rrb.digialm.com.
A total of 753 Teaching positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
This article provides a direct link to download RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 as well as steps to download the same directly-

RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 Download 

The admit card download link will be uploaded on the official website. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below

RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025  Download Link

RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 Overview

A total of 753 Teaching positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the counry.  The written exam is scheduled to be held from 10th to 12th September 2025. Check the table below for RRB Teacher Recruitment 2025 drive details- 

Feature

Details

No of Posts 

753 

RRB Railway Teacher Exam Date

10th to 12th September 2025

City Intimation Slip Status

Out

Hall Ticket Release Date 

September 06, 2025

Name of posts

PGT, TGT, Assistant Mistress, Music/Dance Mistress, Lab Assistant, etc.

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

Login Credentials Required

Registration Number & Date of Birth

How to Download RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025

Candidates can click on the RRB Railway Teacher Admit Card 2025 by following the steps given below

  • Visit the official RRB website: rrbcdg.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the titled “CEN 07/2024 – Exam Admit Card” download link
  • Now enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
  • Submit and view your admit card
  • Download and save a copy for reference.

Download RRB Railway Teacher 2025 Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential 

Candidates registered successfully for Teaching posts can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Items Banned at Exam Centers

Candidates who have to apper in the RRB Railway Teacher exam should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the banned items to the exam hall as carrying any restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Commission may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below-

  • Mobile Phones
  • Electronic Equipment/Programmable device (Smartwatches, Calculator, etc.)
  • Storage media (Pendrive)
  • Communication device (Bluetooth)
  • Any Valuable/Costly items



