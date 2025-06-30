RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Out: Check Category Wise Grade 1 & 3 Posts

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 on its official website. It highlights key details like registration dates, post-wise vacancies, age limit, and salary structure. A total of 6180 Technician vacancies have been announced across all RRB zones.
The application for RRB Technician Notification 2025 (CEN 02/2025) has started on the official regional RRB websites on 28th June 2025. This article provides information about RRB Technician Vacancies 2025.
RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Overview
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 for 6180 vacancies, as approved by Indian Railways. This recruitment drive includes posts for Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3. The selection process will involve a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination.
|
Details
|
Information
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Post Names
|
Technician (Grade 1 Signal & Grade 3)
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
|
Total Vacancies
|
2180
|
Short Notice Release Date
|
16th June 2025
|
Detailed Notification Release Date
|
27th June 2025
|
Online Registration Start Date
|
28th June 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
28th July 2025 (11:59 pm)
RRB Technician Vacancy 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), through its recently published notification, has announced a total of 6180 Technician vacancies for the year 2025. Out of these, 180 posts are for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and 6000 posts are for Technician Grade 3. ‘
Candidates can now check the detailed category-wise vacancies in the official PDF notification. Below are available posts and their respective vacancies for the RRB Technician posts.
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Technician Grade I Signal
|
183
|
Technician Grade III Track Machine
|
28
|
Technician Grade III Blacksmith
|
113
|
Technician Grade III Bridge
|
19
|
Technician Grade III Carriage and Wagon
|
260
|
Technician Grade III Diesel (Electrical)
|
105
|
Technician Grade III Diesel (Mechanical)
|
168
|
Technician Grade III Electrical / TRS
|
444
|
Technician Grade III Electrical (GS)
|
202
|
Technician Grade III Electrical (TRD)
|
108
|
Technician Grade III EMU
|
90
|
Technician Grade III Fitter (OL)
|
213
|
Technician Grade III Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|
109
|
Technician Grade III Riveter
|
10
|
Technician Grade III (S & T)
|
470
|
Technician Grade III Welder (OL)
|
132
|
Technician Grade III Crane Driver
|
55
|
Technician Grade III Carpenter (Workshop)
|
30
|
Technician Grade III Diesel (Electrical) (Workshop)
|
58
|
Technician Grade III Diesel Mechanical (Workshop PU & WS)
|
104
|
Technician Grade III Electrical Workshop (Power & TL)
|
48
|
Technician Grade III Electrical (PU & Workshop)
|
198
|
Technician Grade III Fitter (PU & WS)
|
2106
|
Technician Grade III Machinist (Workshop)
|
101
|
Technician Grade III Mechanical (PU & WS)
|
111
|
Technician Grade III Millwright (PU & WS)
|
57
|
Technician Grade III Painter (Workshop)
|
55
|
Technician Grade III Trimmer (Workshop)
|
23
|
Technician Grade III Welder (PU & WS)
|
28
|
Technician Grade III Welder (Workshop)
|
439
|
Total
|
6238
RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Eligibility
If you're planning to apply for the Railway Technician Vacancy 2025, it's important to understand the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, and other key details before registering. The requirements differ for Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts.
Educational Qualifications for RRB Technician 2025
Technician Grade 1 Signal:
To apply for this post, candidates must have any one of the following:
-
A B.Sc. degree in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation
OR
-
A degree or diploma in engineering in any of the above subjects
OR
-
A three-year engineering diploma in the relevant fields or their combinations
OR
-
A B.Sc. degree with a mix of the above disciplines from a recognized university or institute
Technician Grade 3:
For this post, the minimum qualification is:
-
Matriculation (Class 10th) or SSLC, along with an ITI certificate in trades like Forger and Heat Treater / Foundryman / Pattern Maker / Moulder (Refractory)
from a recognized NCVT/SCVT institute
OR
-
Completion of Act Apprenticeship in any of the related trades
RRB Technician Age Limit (As on 01 July 2025)
Below are the age limits for RRB Technician Vacancy:
-
Technician Grade 1 Signal: 18 to 33 years
-
Technician Grade 3: 18 to 30 years
Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules for reserved categories.
RRB Technician Online Application 2025
The RRB Technician apply online has begin on 28th June 2025, and the last date to apply is 28th July 2025. Complete instructions on how to fill the form will be available in the detailed official notification PDF.
RRB Technician Application Fee
Candidates need to pay the application fee while submitting their online form. The refund policy is based on participation in the CBT (Computer-Based Test):
|
Category
|
Fee
|
Refund on CBT Appearance
|
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD/Female/Transgender/Minority/EBC
|
₹250
|
₹250 (Full Refund)
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
₹500
|
₹400 Refund
