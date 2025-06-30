RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Out: Check Category Wise Grade 1 & 3 Posts

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 on its official website. It highlights key details like registration dates, post-wise vacancies, age limit, and salary structure. A total of 6180 Technician vacancies have been announced across all RRB zones. The application for RRB Technician Notification 2025 (CEN 02/2025) has started on the official regional RRB websites on 28th June 2025. This article provides information about RRB Technician Vacancies 2025. RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Overview The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 for 6180 vacancies, as approved by Indian Railways. This recruitment drive includes posts for Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3. The selection process will involve a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination.

Details Information Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Names Technician (Grade 1 Signal & Grade 3) Mode of Application Online Official Website https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ Total Vacancies 2180 Short Notice Release Date 16th June 2025 Detailed Notification Release Date 27th June 2025 Online Registration Start Date 28th June 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 28th July 2025 (11:59 pm) RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), through its recently published notification, has announced a total of 6180 Technician vacancies for the year 2025. Out of these, 180 posts are for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and 6000 posts are for Technician Grade 3. ‘ Candidates can now check the detailed category-wise vacancies in the official PDF notification. Below are available posts and their respective vacancies for the RRB Technician posts.

Post Name Vacancies Technician Grade I Signal 183 Technician Grade III Track Machine 28 Technician Grade III Blacksmith 113 Technician Grade III Bridge 19 Technician Grade III Carriage and Wagon 260 Technician Grade III Diesel (Electrical) 105 Technician Grade III Diesel (Mechanical) 168 Technician Grade III Electrical / TRS 444 Technician Grade III Electrical (GS) 202 Technician Grade III Electrical (TRD) 108 Technician Grade III EMU 90 Technician Grade III Fitter (OL) 213 Technician Grade III Refrigeration and Air Conditioning 109 Technician Grade III Riveter 10 Technician Grade III (S & T) 470 Technician Grade III Welder (OL) 132 Technician Grade III Crane Driver 55 Technician Grade III Carpenter (Workshop) 30 Technician Grade III Diesel (Electrical) (Workshop) 58 Technician Grade III Diesel Mechanical (Workshop PU & WS) 104 Technician Grade III Electrical Workshop (Power & TL) 48 Technician Grade III Electrical (PU & Workshop) 198 Technician Grade III Fitter (PU & WS) 2106 Technician Grade III Machinist (Workshop) 101 Technician Grade III Mechanical (PU & WS) 111 Technician Grade III Millwright (PU & WS) 57 Technician Grade III Painter (Workshop) 55 Technician Grade III Trimmer (Workshop) 23 Technician Grade III Welder (PU & WS) 28 Technician Grade III Welder (Workshop) 439 Total 6238

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Eligibility If you're planning to apply for the Railway Technician Vacancy 2025, it's important to understand the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, and other key details before registering. The requirements differ for Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts. Educational Qualifications for RRB Technician 2025 Technician Grade 1 Signal: To apply for this post, candidates must have any one of the following: A B.Sc. degree in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation

OR

A degree or diploma in engineering in any of the above subjects

OR

A three-year engineering diploma in the relevant fields or their combinations

OR

A B.Sc. degree with a mix of the above disciplines from a recognized university or institute

Technician Grade 3: For this post, the minimum qualification is: Matriculation (Class 10th) or SSLC, along with an ITI certificate in trades like Forger and Heat Treater / Foundryman / Pattern Maker / Moulder (Refractory)

from a recognized NCVT/SCVT institute

OR

Completion of Act Apprenticeship in any of the related trades RRB Technician Age Limit (As on 01 July 2025) Below are the age limits for RRB Technician Vacancy: Technician Grade 1 Signal: 18 to 33 years

Technician Grade 3: 18 to 30 years Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules for reserved categories. Also Check: RRB Technician Salary 2025 RRB Technician Exam Pattern 2025 RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 RRB Technician Online Application 2025 The RRB Technician apply online has begin on 28th June 2025, and the last date to apply is 28th July 2025. Complete instructions on how to fill the form will be available in the detailed official notification PDF.