RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Out: Check Category Wise Grade 1 & 3 Posts

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 on its official website. It highlights key details like registration dates, post-wise vacancies, age limit, and salary structure. A total of 6180 Technician vacancies have been announced across all RRB zones. 

The application for RRB Technician Notification 2025 (CEN 02/2025) has started on the official regional RRB websites on 28th June 2025. This article provides information about RRB Technician Vacancies 2025.

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Overview

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 for 6180 vacancies, as approved by Indian Railways. This recruitment drive includes posts for Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3. The selection process will involve a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination.

Details

Information

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Post Names

Technician (Grade 1 Signal & Grade 3)

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Total Vacancies 

2180

Short Notice Release Date

16th June 2025

Detailed Notification Release Date

27th June 2025

Online Registration Start Date

28th June 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

28th July 2025 (11:59 pm)

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), through its recently published notification, has announced a total of 6180 Technician vacancies for the year 2025. Out of these, 180 posts are for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and 6000 posts are for Technician Grade 3. ‘

Candidates can now check the detailed category-wise vacancies in the official PDF notification. Below are available posts and their respective vacancies for the RRB Technician posts.

Post Name

Vacancies

Technician Grade I Signal

183

Technician Grade III Track Machine

28

Technician Grade III Blacksmith

113

Technician Grade III Bridge

19

Technician Grade III Carriage and Wagon

260

Technician Grade III Diesel (Electrical)

105

Technician Grade III Diesel (Mechanical)

168

Technician Grade III Electrical / TRS

444

Technician Grade III Electrical (GS)

202

Technician Grade III Electrical (TRD)

108

Technician Grade III EMU

90

Technician Grade III Fitter (OL)

213

Technician Grade III Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

109

Technician Grade III Riveter

10

Technician Grade III (S & T)

470

Technician Grade III Welder (OL)

132

Technician Grade III Crane Driver

55

Technician Grade III Carpenter (Workshop)

30

Technician Grade III Diesel (Electrical) (Workshop)

58

Technician Grade III Diesel Mechanical (Workshop PU & WS)

104

Technician Grade III Electrical Workshop (Power & TL)

48

Technician Grade III Electrical (PU & Workshop)

198

Technician Grade III Fitter (PU & WS)

2106

Technician Grade III Machinist (Workshop)

101

Technician Grade III Mechanical (PU & WS)

111

Technician Grade III Millwright (PU & WS)

57

Technician Grade III Painter (Workshop)

55

Technician Grade III Trimmer (Workshop)

23

Technician Grade III Welder (PU & WS)

28

Technician Grade III Welder (Workshop)

439

Total

6238

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 Eligibility

If you're planning to apply for the Railway Technician Vacancy 2025, it's important to understand the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, and other key details before registering. The requirements differ for Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts.

Educational Qualifications for RRB Technician 2025

Technician Grade 1 Signal:

To apply for this post, candidates must have any one of the following:

  • A B.Sc. degree in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation
     OR

  • A degree or diploma in engineering in any of the above subjects
     OR

  • A three-year engineering diploma in the relevant fields or their combinations
     OR

  • A B.Sc. degree with a mix of the above disciplines from a recognized university or institute

Technician Grade 3:

For this post, the minimum qualification is:

  • Matriculation (Class 10th) or SSLC, along with an ITI certificate in trades like Forger and Heat Treater / Foundryman / Pattern Maker / Moulder (Refractory)
     from a recognized NCVT/SCVT institute
     OR

  • Completion of Act Apprenticeship in any of the related trades

RRB Technician Age Limit (As on 01 July 2025)

Below are the age limits for RRB Technician Vacancy:

  • Technician Grade 1 Signal: 18 to 33 years

  • Technician Grade 3: 18 to 30 years

Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules for reserved categories.

RRB Technician Online Application 2025

The RRB Technician apply online has begin on 28th June 2025, and the last date to apply is 28th July 2025. Complete instructions on how to fill the form will be available in the detailed official notification PDF.

RRB Technician Application Fee

Candidates need to pay the application fee while submitting their online form. The refund policy is based on participation in the CBT (Computer-Based Test):

Category

Fee

Refund on CBT Appearance

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD/Female/Transgender/Minority/EBC

₹250

₹250 (Full Refund)

General/OBC/EWS

₹500

₹400 Refund

FAQs

  • What is the salary of RRB technician in 2025?
    +
    The starting monthly pay is ₹29,200 for Technician Grade 1 and ₹19,900 for Technician Grade 3. 
  • What is the last date for RRB technician application 2025?
    +
    The online application for RRB Technician 2025 closes on July 28, 2025 (11:59 PM), with fee payment also due by July 30, 2025. 

