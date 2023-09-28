RRC Recruitment 2023 for Group C and Group D Posts, Check Details Here

RRC Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Eastern Railway (NER) has published a notification for recruitment against Scouts & Guides Quota for the year 2023-24 for Group ‘C’ posts in Level-2 (6th CPC Grade Pay Rs. 1900) and erstwhile Group ‘D’ posts in Level-1(6th CPC Grade Pay Rs. 1800) on N E Railway and Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by clicking on the link provided at N E Railway’s website www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 22 October 2023. Vacancies are available at N E Railway, BLW, Varanasi, Izzatnagar Division, NER, Lucknow Division, NER and Varanasi Division, NER.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 22 October 2023
Eligibility Criteria for RRC Group C and Group D Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
- For Group ‘C’ posts: For technician-III : Matriculation or its equivalent with ITI in relevant trade (Recognised by SCVT/NCVT) and for other posts: 12th or its equivalent with 50% marks in aggregate. The compulsion of 50% marks in aggregate will not be insisted upon in case of SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates possessing qualification higher than 12th or its equivalent.
- For level-1( Erstwhile Group ‘D’) posts: Matriculation (10th ) or its equivalent.
Scouting :
- President Scout/Guide/Rover/Ranger or Himalayan Wood Badge(HWB) holder in any section
- Should have been an active member of a Scouts Organization for the last 05 years. (The “Certificate of activeness” should be in the prescribed format which will be made available on the NER’s website.
- Should have attended two events at National Level or All Indian Railway’s Level and two events at State Level.
Age Limit:
- For Group ‘C’ posts- 18-30 years
- For Level-1 (Erstwhile Group ‘D’) posts-18 to33 years.
How to Apply for RRC Recruitment 2023 ?
The link for the online application is available at North Eastern Railway’s website www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in.
Selection Process for RRC Recruitment 2023
- Written Examination- (60 marks): Separate Written Examinations shall be conducted for Group ‘C’ and Level-1 (Erstwhile Group ‘D’) posts. The written examination will consist of 40 objective question (40 marks) & 01 essay type question (20 marks) relating to Scouts and Guides organization and its activities and General Knowledge as per the syllabus given in para 7 hereunder.
- Marks on certificates- (40 marks): (i) Participation/Service rendered in National Events/National Jamboree (including All Indian Railway Events): (a) For First Two certificates (i.e. minimum eligibility qualification)- No marks, (b) For one additional event07 marks, (c) For two or more additional events-10 marks, (ii) Participation/Service rendered in State Events/Rallies: (a) For First Two certificates (i.e. minimum eligibility qualification)- No marks, (b) For one additional event-07 marks, (c) For two or more additional events-10 marks, (iii) Specialized Scouts/Guides course organized at National/State/All Indian Railways level: (a) For one Course- 07 marks, (b) For two or more Courses-10 marks, (iv) Participation in District Rallies: (a) For one certificate- No marks, (b) For two certificates- 07 marks, (c) For three certificates- 10 marks. The final empanelment will be made on the basis of overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and marks on certificates.