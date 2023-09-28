RRC Recruitment 2023 for Group C and Group D Posts, Check Details Here

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Eastern Railway (NER) is hiring candidates for recruitment against Scouts & Guides Quota for Group C and Group D Posts. Candidates can check the vacancies, eligibility, selection process and other details here.

RRC Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Eastern Railway (NER) has published a notification for recruitment against Scouts & Guides Quota for the year 2023-24 for Group ‘C’ posts in Level-2 (6th CPC Grade Pay Rs. 1900) and erstwhile Group ‘D’ posts in Level-1(6th CPC Grade Pay Rs. 1800) on N E Railway and Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by clicking on the link provided at N E Railway’s website www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 22 October 2023. Vacancies are available at N E Railway, BLW, Varanasi, Izzatnagar Division, NER, Lucknow Division, NER and Varanasi Division, NER.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 22 October 2023

Eligibility Criteria for RRC Group C and Group D Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

For Group ‘C’ posts: For technician-III : Matriculation or its equivalent with ITI in relevant trade (Recognised by SCVT/NCVT) and for other posts: 12th or its equivalent with 50% marks in aggregate. The compulsion of 50% marks in aggregate will not be insisted upon in case of SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates possessing qualification higher than 12th or its equivalent.

For level-1( Erstwhile Group ‘D’) posts: Matriculation (10th ) or its equivalent.

Scouting :

President Scout/Guide/Rover/Ranger or Himalayan Wood Badge(HWB) holder in any section

Should have been an active member of a Scouts Organization for the last 05 years. (The “Certificate of activeness” should be in the prescribed format which will be made available on the NER’s website.

Should have attended two events at National Level or All Indian Railway’s Level and two events at State Level.

Age Limit:

For Group ‘C’ posts- 18-30 years

For Level-1 (Erstwhile Group ‘D’) posts-18 to33 years.

How to Apply for RRC Recruitment 2023 ?

The link for the online application is available at North Eastern Railway’s website www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

Selection Process for RRC Recruitment 2023