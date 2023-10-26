RRC WCR Group C and D Jobs 2023 Apply for 8 Vacancies

RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023 For Various Group C/D Posts: Salary upto Rs. 63200

RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023:  RRC West Central Railway has released the notification for the various Group C/D posts Employment News (21-27) October 2023. Check notification pdf and other updates here. 

Get all the details of RRC West Central Railway Recruitment here, apply online link
Get all the details of RRC West Central Railway Recruitment here, apply online link

RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WRC) has invited online applications for the various Group C and D posts in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. These positions are available under the recruitment drive against Scouts & Guides Quota in West Central Railway for the year 2023-24.  

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 6, 2023. 

Candidates having 10th/12th passed with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for major recruitment drive against Advt no. 04/2023 Scouts & Guides Quota in West Central Railway.

RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply online for these posts on or before November 6, 2023.   

cyber securit

RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Group C (Level-2): 2 Posts
  • Erstwhile Group D (Level-1)-6 Posts 

RRC West Central Railway Educational Qualification 2023

Group C (Level-2):

  • A. 12th (+2stage) or its equivalent examination with not less than 50%
    marks in the aggregate from a recognized Board. 50% marks are not required for SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates or where the candidates possess higher qualification i.e. Graduation/ Post Graduation etc from a Recognized University.
  • Note:-Persons if appointed to the category of Clerk-cum-Typist should acquire Typing proficiency of 30 w.p.m. in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi within a period of two years from the date of appointment and till such time their appointments to this category will be provisional. OR
  • B. 10th pass Plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ ITI approved by bNCVT/SCVT for Technician Grade-III in Level 2 of Pay Matrix of 7th  CPC. No other qualification including Diploma in Engineering will be accepted as an alternative qualification.
    Erstwhile Group D (Level-1):
  • 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.
    You are advised to check the notification link for details of the Educational/Scouts and Guides Qualifications of the posts.

Scale of Pay for RRC WCR Recruitment 2023

  • Group C (Level-2): Level-2 (7th CPC) (Pay Matrix Rs.19900-63200)
  • Erstwhile Group D (Level-1)-Level-1 (7th CPC) (Pay Matrix Rs.18000-56900)
     

RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

Level-2 
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 23 Years 
Level-1 
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 33 Years 
Check the notification link for details of the category wise relaxation in age limit.

RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

 

Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

How To Apply For RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website – www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: Follow the path as -About us-Recruitment-Railway Recruitment Cell-Scouts& Guides
notification -Notification for Scouts & Guides Recruitment (2023-24)’on the home page.
Step 3: Click on ‘Notification for Scouts & Guides Recruitment (2023-24)’ link present at important information of home page.
Step 4: Click on “New Registration” for Registration Number. 
Step 5: Now  Login with Registration Number and Password and fill up details and upload the photograph, signature, essential documents. 
Step 6: Now pay the required fee with the payment link. 
Step 7:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

 

 

 

 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023?

November 6, 2023 is the last date to apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023?

RRC West Central Railway has released the notification for the various Group C/D posts on the official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play