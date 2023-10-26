RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023 For Various Group C/D Posts: Salary upto Rs. 63200

RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WRC) has invited online applications for the various Group C and D posts in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. These positions are available under the recruitment drive against Scouts & Guides Quota in West Central Railway for the year 2023-24.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 6, 2023.
Candidates having 10th/12th passed with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for major recruitment drive against Advt no. 04/2023 Scouts & Guides Quota in West Central Railway.
RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
You can apply online for these posts on or before November 6, 2023.
RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Group C (Level-2): 2 Posts
- Erstwhile Group D (Level-1)-6 Posts
RRC West Central Railway Educational Qualification 2023
Group C (Level-2):
- A. 12th (+2stage) or its equivalent examination with not less than 50%
marks in the aggregate from a recognized Board. 50% marks are not required for SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates or where the candidates possess higher qualification i.e. Graduation/ Post Graduation etc from a Recognized University.
- Note:-Persons if appointed to the category of Clerk-cum-Typist should acquire Typing proficiency of 30 w.p.m. in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi within a period of two years from the date of appointment and till such time their appointments to this category will be provisional. OR
- B. 10th pass Plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ ITI approved by bNCVT/SCVT for Technician Grade-III in Level 2 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC. No other qualification including Diploma in Engineering will be accepted as an alternative qualification.
Erstwhile Group D (Level-1):
- 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the Educational/Scouts and Guides Qualifications of the posts.
Scale of Pay for RRC WCR Recruitment 2023
- Group C (Level-2): Level-2 (7th CPC) (Pay Matrix Rs.19900-63200)
- Erstwhile Group D (Level-1)-Level-1 (7th CPC) (Pay Matrix Rs.18000-56900)
RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)
Level-2
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 23 Years
Level-1
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 33 Years
Check the notification link for details of the category wise relaxation in age limit.
RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts
How To Apply For RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website – www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: Follow the path as -About us-Recruitment-Railway Recruitment Cell-Scouts& Guides
notification -Notification for Scouts & Guides Recruitment (2023-24)’on the home page.
Step 3: Click on ‘Notification for Scouts & Guides Recruitment (2023-24)’ link present at important information of home page.
Step 4: Click on “New Registration” for Registration Number.
Step 5: Now Login with Registration Number and Password and fill up details and upload the photograph, signature, essential documents.
Step 6: Now pay the required fee with the payment link.
Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.