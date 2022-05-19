RRC WR GDCE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @rrc-wr.com: submit Objection before 26 May

RRC WR GDCE Answer Key 2022 Link is available at rrc-wr.com. Candidates can download RRC WR Answer Key from this page.

RRC WR GDCE Answer Key 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR) has released the answer key of the Computer Based Test for GDCE 01/2019 & 2/2019 for the post of Junior Clerk /Trains Clerk. Candidates who attended the exam on 29 April and 02 May can now download RRC WR Answer Key from the official website i.e. rrc-wr.com. In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided below which will be active from 19 May 2022 to 26 May 2022.

RRC WR Answer Key Link is also provided below:

The candidates can raise objections, if any, well on or before the final date i.e. 26 May 2022 after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained.

How to Download RRC WR Answer Key 2022 ?