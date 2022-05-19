RRC WR GDCE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @rrc-wr.com: submit Objection before 26 May

RRC WR GDCE Answer Key 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR) has released the answer key of the Computer Based Test for GDCE 01/2019 & 2/2019 for the post of Junior Clerk /Trains Clerk. Candidates who attended the exam on 29 April and 02 May can now download RRC WR Answer Key from the official website i.e. rrc-wr.com. In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided below which will be active from 19 May 2022 to 26 May 2022.
RRC WR Answer Key Link is also provided below:
RRC WR GDCE Answer Key Download Link
The candidates can raise objections, if any, well on or before the final date i.e. 26 May 2022 after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained.
How to Download RRC WR Answer Key 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of RRC - rrc-wr.com
- Click on the link 'GDCE Recruitment Notifications for 2019'
- Click on 'CBT for the post of JR. CK, Comml CK - Notice regarding viewing of Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising of Objections if any'
- Download RRC WR GDCE Answer Key PDF
- Scroll Download and Click on 'https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1287/76783/login.html'
- Provide your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘DOB’
- Check Answer
- Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections