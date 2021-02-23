RSMSSB Provisional List 2021 Out for ECG Technician Post @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

RSMSSB Provisional List 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has declared the provisional selection list for the post of ECG Technician on its website. All candidates who have applied for ECG Technician post can download their result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of ECG Technician on its official website. Candidates selected provisionally for ECG Technician post should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will intimate the qualified candidates for the document verification round. Candidates will have to produce the essential documents as per the direction issued by RSMSSB. Board will prepare the final merit list based on the document verification round and category wise.

All such candidates who have applied for the ECG Technician posts under RSMSSB recruitment drive, can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RSMSSB Provisional List 2021 for ECG Technician Post





How to Download: RSMSSB Provisional List 2021 for ECG Technician Post