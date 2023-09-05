RSMSSB Information Assistant Exam Date 2023-24 Announced: Check Admit Card Updates Here

The RSMSSB Information Assistant Exam Date has been announced on the official website. Check the exam schedule, admit card link, and other latest information.

RSMSSB Information Assistant Exam Date 2023-24 Announced: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has announced the exam date for 2730 vacancies for the post of Information Assistant. According to RSMSSB Exam Calendar, the exam will be conducted on 21 January 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 09 September 2023.

RSMSSB Information Assistant Admit Card 2023 Date

The admit card will be available in the first week of January 2024. It will be uploaded on the SSO website. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Out of the total vacancies, 2415 vacancies are for non-scheduled areas and 315 are for scheduled areas.

RSMSSB Information Assistant Admit Card Overview

Organization Name Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) Post Name Informatics Assistant (Suchna Sahayak) Vacancies 2730 Posts RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Exam Date 2023 21 January 2023 Selection Process Written Test/ Typing or Skill Test Official Website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The exam will have 100 Multiple-choice Choice Questions of 100 Marks divided as follows: