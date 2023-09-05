RSMSSB Information Assistant Exam Date 2023-24 Announced: Check Admit Card Updates Here

RSMSSB Information Assistant Exam Date 2023-24 Announced: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has announced the exam date for 2730 vacancies for the post of Information Assistant. According to RSMSSB Exam Calendar, the exam will be conducted on 21 January 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 09 September 2023.
RSMSSB Information Assistant Admit Card 2023 Date
The admit card will be available in the first week of January 2024. It will be uploaded on the SSO website. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.
Out of the total vacancies, 2415 vacancies are for non-scheduled areas and 315 are for scheduled areas.
RSMSSB Information Assistant Admit Card Overview
|
Organization Name
|
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Informatics Assistant (Suchna Sahayak)
|
Vacancies
|
2730 Posts
|
RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Exam Date 2023
|
21 January 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test/ Typing or Skill Test
|
Official Website
|
rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The exam will have 100 Multiple-choice Choice Questions of 100 Marks divided as follows:
- Aptitude Test - 30 MCQs of 30 Marks
- General Awareness in Information Technology - 30 MCQs for 30 Marks
- Fundamental of Computers - 40 MCQs for 40 Marks