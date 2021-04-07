RSMSSB JE Result 2021 Out: Download JEN Selection List for DV and Cut Off PDF @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of written exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) for Diploma and Degree. Candidates can download RSMSSB Result from the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB JE Result Links are given below. The candidates can download RSMSSB JEN Result, directly, through the link below:
RSMSSB JE Result Download for Electrical Degree
RSMSSB JE Result Download for Electrical Diploma
RSMSSB JE Result Download for Mechanical Degree
RSMSSB JE Result Download for Mechanical Diploma
RSMSSB JE DV 2021
Shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, will now appear for Document Verification (DV).
RSMSSB JE Cut-Off
Non Scheduled Area
|Category
|Electrical Degree
|Electrical Diploma
|Mechanical Degree
|Mechanical Diploma
|General
|104.1231
|105.541
|101.6883
|102.7436
|EWS
|94.813
|ST
|87.3436
|SC
|96.7385
|97.5714
|OBC
|93.4154
|103.5897
|99.6494
|MBC
|91.7333
Scheduled Area
|Category
|Electrical Degree
|Mechanical Diploma
|General
|91.7333
|69.1538
|ST
|68.0615
|55.9487
How to Download RSMSSB JE Result 2021 ?
- Go to the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the relevant link under 'Latest News' Section for your category (Electrical/Mechanical, Degree/Diploma)
- Now, click on the Link ‘Download’
- Download RSMSSB JE Result PDF
- Check roll number of selected candidates
The recruitment is being done to fill 1054 vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical under various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.
Recently, the board has uploaded the answer keys of Civil Engineering. The result for the same shall also be announced after considering all the objections.