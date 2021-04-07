Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

RSMSSB JE Result 2021 Out: Download JEN Selection List for DV and Cut Off PDF @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of written exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) for Diploma and Degree. Candidates can download RSMSSB Result from the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Created On: Apr 7, 2021 21:09 IST
RSMSSB JE Result
RSMSSB JE Result

RSMSSB JE Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of written exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) for Diploma and Degree. Candidates who appeared in RSMSSB JE Exam on from December to 13 December 2020, can download RSMSSB Result from the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB JE Result Links are given below. The candidates can download RSMSSB JEN Result, directly, through the link below:

RSMSSB JE Result Download for Electrical Degree

RSMSSB JE Result Download for Electrical Diploma

RSMSSB JE Result Download for Mechanical Degree

RSMSSB JE Result Download for Mechanical Diploma

RSMSSB JE DV 2021

Shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, will now appear for Document Verification (DV).

RSMSSB JE Cut-Off

Non Scheduled Area

Category Electrical Degree Electrical Diploma Mechanical Degree Mechanical Diploma
General 104.1231 105.541 101.6883 102.7436
EWS 94.813      
ST 87.3436      
SC 96.7385   97.5714  
OBC 93.4154 103.5897 99.6494  
MBC 91.7333      

Scheduled Area

Category Electrical Degree Mechanical Diploma
General 91.7333 69.1538
ST 68.0615 55.9487

How to Download RSMSSB JE Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘JEN 2020 : Electrical (Degree) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification' or ‘JEN 2020 : Electrical (Degree) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN 2020 : Electrical (Diploma) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN 2020 : Mechancial (Degree) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN 2020 : Mechancial (Diploma) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’, given under ‘Latest News’ Section
  3. Now, click on the Link ‘Download’
  4. Download RSMSSB JE Result PDF
  5. Check roll number of selected candidates

The recruitment is being done to fill 1054 vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical under  various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Recently, the board has uploaded the answer keys of Civil Engineering. The result for the same shall also be announced after considering all the objections.

RSMSSB JE Answer Key

FAQ

What is RSMSSB JE Female General Cut Off marks for Degree Electrical ?

93.9897

What is RSMSSB JE DV Date ?

Shortlisted candidates shall be informed shortly.

How to Download RSMSSB HEN Result 2020 ?

Go to the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on 'Result Link Now, click on the Link ‘Download’ Download RSMSSB JE Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next