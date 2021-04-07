RSMSSB JE Result 2021 Out: Download JEN Selection List for DV and Cut Off PDF @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB JE Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of written exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) for Diploma and Degree. Candidates who appeared in RSMSSB JE Exam on from December to 13 December 2020, can download RSMSSB Result from the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB JE Result Links are given below. The candidates can download RSMSSB JEN Result, directly, through the link below:

RSMSSB JE Result Download for Electrical Degree

RSMSSB JE Result Download for Electrical Diploma

RSMSSB JE Result Download for Mechanical Degree

RSMSSB JE Result Download for Mechanical Diploma

RSMSSB JE DV 2021

Shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, will now appear for Document Verification (DV).

RSMSSB JE Cut-Off

Non Scheduled Area

Category Electrical Degree Electrical Diploma Mechanical Degree Mechanical Diploma General 104.1231 105.541 101.6883 102.7436 EWS 94.813 ST 87.3436 SC 96.7385 97.5714 OBC 93.4154 103.5897 99.6494 MBC 91.7333

Scheduled Area

Category Electrical Degree Mechanical Diploma General 91.7333 69.1538 ST 68.0615 55.9487

How to Download RSMSSB JE Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘JEN 2020 : Electrical (Degree) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification' or ‘JEN 2020 : Electrical (Degree) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN 2020 : Electrical (Diploma) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN 2020 : Mechancial (Degree) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN 2020 : Mechancial (Diploma) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’, given under ‘Latest News’ Section Now, click on the Link ‘Download’ Download RSMSSB JE Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates

The recruitment is being done to fill 1054 vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical under various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Recently, the board has uploaded the answer keys of Civil Engineering. The result for the same shall also be announced after considering all the objections.

RSMSSB JE Answer Key