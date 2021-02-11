RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2020-21 Out: Submit Objection from 13 Feb @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Rajasthan JEN Answer PDF Here

RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the First Answer Key along with the Master Question Paper for the post for the post of Junior Engineer (Degree Holder/ Diploma Holder) for Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Candidates can download RSMSSB Answer Key from the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB JE Answer Key Key Links are given below. The candidates can download RSMSSB JEN Answer Key and RSMSSB JE Question Paper through the link below:

RSMSSB JE Answer Key Download Link



JEN Mechanical Diploma Answer Key - 81



JEN Mechanical Diploma Master Question Paper



JEN Mechanical Degree Answer Key -80

JEN Mechanical Degree Master Question Paper

JEN Electrical Diploma Answer Key -79

JEN Electrical Diploma Master Question Paper

JEN Electrical Degree Answer Key -78

JEN Electrical Degree Master Question Paper

RSMSSB JE Answer Key Objection

Candidates having any objection against the answer key can submit their objection online mode on the RSMSSB website from 13 February to 15 February 2021. They are also required to submit payment of Rs. 100 per objection using their SSO ID on e-mitra payment gateway.

RSMSSB JE Answer Key and Objection Link Notice

RSMSSB JE Mechanical Diploma Answer Key Notice



RSMSSB JE Mechanical Degree Answer Key Notice



RSMSSB JE Electrical Diploma Answer Key Notice



RSMSSB JE Electrical Degree Answer Key Notice

How to Download RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2020 ?

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in 2Click on ‘JEN 2020: First Answar Key of JEN Mechanical (Diploma)-81’ or ‘JEN 2020: First Answar Key of JEN Mechanical (Degree)-80’ or ‘JEN 2020: First Answar Key of Exam JEN Electrical (Diploma)-79’ or ‘JEN 2020: First Answar Key of Exam JEN Electrical (Degree)-78’, given under ‘Latest News’ Section Now, click on the Link ‘Download’ RSMSSB JE Answer Key PDF will appear on your screen

RSMSSB JE Result shall be released after considering all the objection on its official website.

RSMSSB JE Combined Competitive Exam for Electrical and Mechanical was conducted from 06 December to 13 December 2020.

A total of 1054 vacancies will be filled under Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering for various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board