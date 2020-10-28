RSMSSB Junior Instructor Final Result 2018 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates here

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Final Result 2018: Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSMSSB) has released the Junior Instructor Final Result 2018 at its official website. All candidates who appeared in the RSMSSB Junior Instructor 2020 Exam can now download their result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board had conducted the document verification round on 7 and 19 October 2020. The list of the finally selected candidates have now been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can download RSMSSB Junior Instructor Final Result 2018 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on RSMSSB Junior Instructor Final Result 2018 flashing in the result section. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download RSMSSB Junior Instructor Final Result 2018 and save it for future reference.

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Final Result 2018

Official Website

The candidates can check RSMSSB Junior Instructor Final Result 2018 and the cut off marks directly by clicking on the provided link. All selected candidates will be appointed for the post of Junior Instructor in COPA, Electrician, Welder, Electronics, Mechanic, Diesel, Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner and others.

