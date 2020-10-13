Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Notification to release on this date @joinindianarmy.nic.in for April 2021, Details Here

Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Indian Army is going to open the online applications for JAG 26 Entry, SSC Technician 56 and SSCW Technician 27 Entry April 2021. According to the notice flashing on the official website, The online application for JAG-26 (APR 2021) (MEN & WOMEN) course will open from today onwards.i.e. 13 October 2020 at 1500 Hrs While the online applications for SSC(TECH)-56 AND SSCW(TECH)-27 (APR 2021) courses will open from 14 October onwards.

All Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The online application for Indian Army JAG-26 April 2021 will be continued till 11 November at 1500 Hrs while the online applications for Indian Army SSC(TECH)-56 AND SSCW(TECH)-27 (APR 2021) courses will be continued till 14 October 2020. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Indian Army JAG 26 April 2021 - 11 October 2020

Commencement of submission of online application for Indian Army SSC(TECH)-56 AND SSCW(TECH)-27 (APR 2021) courses - 14 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Indian Army JAG 26 April 2021 - 11 November 2020

Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

JAG-26 (APR 2021) (MEN & WOMEN) - to be announced

SSC(TECH)-56 - to be announced

SSCW(TECH)-27 (APR 2021)- to be announced

Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

JAG - 26 (Apr 2021, Men & Women) - Candidates holding Bachelor Degree in Law LLB with Minimum 55% Marks are eligible to apply. Candidates must be Registered in Bar Council.

SSC(TECH)-56 and SSCW(TECH)-27 (APR 2021)-Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Related Trade / Post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for detailed wise information.

Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Minimum Age: 20 Years

Maximum Age: 27 Years

Indian Army JAG 26 Recruitment 2020 Short Notice

Indian Army SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Notification 2020 Short Notice

Official Website

How to apply for Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 April Entry 2020-21

Interested candidates will be able to apply through online mode only at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates will be able to access the online application link directly from this article, once it is activated.