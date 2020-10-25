ONGC Recruitment 2020 for Doctor Posts at Mehsana Asset, Salary upto 72,000/-, Apply @ongc.india.com

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Doctors at Mehsana. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 November 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 22 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 5 November 2020
ONGC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- General Duty Medical Officer – (GDMO) - 6 Posts
- Medical Officer (Occupational Health-OH) - 1 Post
ONGC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).
ONGC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - no age bar
Salary - Rs. 72,000/-
ONGC Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualification and interview.
How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2020
Candidates are required to send the scanned copy of neatly typed/handwritten Application to the email address: HRERMEHSANA@ongc.co.in on or before 5 November 2020. Candidates will be informed about mode of interview i.e. to appear in-person or through online method with details of date, time and venue etc. In case it is decided to conduct the interview through online method, the candidate should be able to connect through Google Meet/Zoom/Whatsapp, Webex, etc. as the case may be.
