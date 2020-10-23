Study at Home
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020-21: 4000 Vacancies Notified for GD Constable and Radio Constable, Download MPPEB Notification @peb.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a short notification for recruitment to the post of Constable on its official website peb.mp.gov.in. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Online Application Link

Oct 23, 2020 11:02 IST
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a short notification for recruitment to the post of Constable on its official website peb.mp.gov.in. As per the notice, 4000 candidates will be recruited for the post of Constable (Radio) and Constable (GD). Out of total vacancies, 3862 vacancies are for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable. The selection for the MPPEB Constable Posts shall be done on the basis of MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 which is scheduled to be held from 06 March 2021.

Online applications will be invited for MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2020 on MPPEB Official website peb.mp.gov.in. MP Police Constable Online Application will start from 24 December 2020 and the last date for submitting online application will be 07 January 2021. The candidates can download MP Police Constable Notification from 25 November 2020 onwards.

The candidates would be able to check educational qualification, salary, exam pattern, syllabus and other details, once the notification is released. Meanwhile candidates can check the other details through the article below:

Important Dates:

  • MP Police Constable Advertisement Date - 25 November 2020
  • MP Police Constable Online Application Start Date - 24 December 2020
  • MP Police Constable Online Application Last Date - 07 January 2021
  • Application Correction Last Date - 12 January 2021
  • MP Police Constable Exam Date - 06 March 2021
  • MP Police Constable Admit Card Date : February 2021

MP Police Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 4000

Post and Category wise vacancy break-up:

MP Police GD Constable Vacancy

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

Open

472

472

280

349

175

1748

Ex Serv (10%)

104

104

62

78

39

387

HG (15%)

157

157

92

116

58

580

Female (33%)

310

310

183

229

115

1147

Total

1043

1043

617

772

387

3862

 

MP Police Radio Constable Vacancy

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

Open

16

16

09

11

06

58

Ex-Serv (10%)

04

04

02

03

01

14

HG(15%)

05

06

03

04

02

21

Female (33%)

12

12

07

09

05

45

Total

38

38

21

27

14

138

 

MP Police Constable Salary:

Rs.5200 – 20200/- + Grade Pay Rs.1900/- (expected)

Eligibility Criteria for MP Police Constable Post

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be10th/12th class passed

Age Limit (as on 01 August 2020):

  •  Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
  • Maximum Age for UR (Male) - 33 Years
  • Maximum Age for UR (Female)/ OBC/ SC/ ST - 38 Years

Selection Process for MP Police Constable Post

The selection will be done the basis of Exam and PET ( Physical Efficiency Test )/PMT ( Physical Measurement Test ).

How to Apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 24 December 2020 to 07 January 2021.

MP Police Constable Short Notification Download

MPPEB website

MP Police Website

MP Police Online Application Link - to start from 25 Dec

MP Police Constable Recruitment

FAQ

How much is Constable Salary ?

Rs.5200 – 20200/- + Grade Pay Rs.1900/- (expected)

Who can apply for MP Police Constable Post ?

Candidates who are 10th/12th passed are eligible to apply for the post

When is last date for submitting MP Police Constable Application ?

07 January 2021

What is starting date of MP Police Online Application 2020 ?

25 December 2020

How many vacancies are available for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020 ?

A total of 4000 vacancies are available for the post of Constable (Radio) and Constable (GD). Out of total vacancies, 3862 vacancies are for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable.
