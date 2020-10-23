MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020-21: 4000 Vacancies Notified for GD Constable and Radio Constable, Download MPPEB Notification @peb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a short notification for recruitment to the post of Constable on its official website peb.mp.gov.in. As per the notice, 4000 candidates will be recruited for the post of Constable (Radio) and Constable (GD). Out of total vacancies, 3862 vacancies are for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable. The selection for the MPPEB Constable Posts shall be done on the basis of MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 which is scheduled to be held from 06 March 2021.
Online applications will be invited for MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2020 on MPPEB Official website peb.mp.gov.in. MP Police Constable Online Application will start from 24 December 2020 and the last date for submitting online application will be 07 January 2021. The candidates can download MP Police Constable Notification from 25 November 2020 onwards.
The candidates would be able to check educational qualification, salary, exam pattern, syllabus and other details, once the notification is released. Meanwhile candidates can check the other details through the article below:
Important Dates:
- MP Police Constable Advertisement Date - 25 November 2020
- MP Police Constable Online Application Start Date - 24 December 2020
- MP Police Constable Online Application Last Date - 07 January 2021
- Application Correction Last Date - 12 January 2021
- MP Police Constable Exam Date - 06 March 2021
- MP Police Constable Admit Card Date : February 2021
MP Police Constable Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 4000
Post and Category wise vacancy break-up:
MP Police GD Constable Vacancy
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Total
|
Open
|
472
|
472
|
280
|
349
|
175
|
1748
|
Ex Serv (10%)
|
104
|
104
|
62
|
78
|
39
|
387
|
HG (15%)
|
157
|
157
|
92
|
116
|
58
|
580
|
Female (33%)
|
310
|
310
|
183
|
229
|
115
|
1147
|
Total
|
1043
|
1043
|
617
|
772
|
387
|
3862
MP Police Radio Constable Vacancy
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Total
|
Open
|
16
|
16
|
09
|
11
|
06
|
58
|
Ex-Serv (10%)
|
04
|
04
|
02
|
03
|
01
|
14
|
HG(15%)
|
05
|
06
|
03
|
04
|
02
|
21
|
Female (33%)
|
12
|
12
|
07
|
09
|
05
|
45
|
Total
|
38
|
38
|
21
|
27
|
14
|
138
MP Police Constable Salary:
Rs.5200 – 20200/- + Grade Pay Rs.1900/- (expected)
Eligibility Criteria for MP Police Constable Post
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be10th/12th class passed
Age Limit (as on 01 August 2020):
- Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
- Maximum Age for UR (Male) - 33 Years
- Maximum Age for UR (Female)/ OBC/ SC/ ST - 38 Years
Selection Process for MP Police Constable Post
The selection will be done the basis of Exam and PET ( Physical Efficiency Test )/PMT ( Physical Measurement Test ).
How to Apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020 ?
The eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 24 December 2020 to 07 January 2021.
MP Police Constable Short Notification Download
MP Police Online Application Link - to start from 25 Dec
MP Police Constable Recruitment