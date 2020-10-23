MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020-21: 4000 Vacancies Notified for GD Constable and Radio Constable, Download MPPEB Notification @peb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a short notification for recruitment to the post of Constable on its official website peb.mp.gov.in. As per the notice, 4000 candidates will be recruited for the post of Constable (Radio) and Constable (GD). Out of total vacancies, 3862 vacancies are for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable. The selection for the MPPEB Constable Posts shall be done on the basis of MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 which is scheduled to be held from 06 March 2021.

Online applications will be invited for MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2020 on MPPEB Official website peb.mp.gov.in. MP Police Constable Online Application will start from 24 December 2020 and the last date for submitting online application will be 07 January 2021. The candidates can download MP Police Constable Notification from 25 November 2020 onwards.

The candidates would be able to check educational qualification, salary, exam pattern, syllabus and other details, once the notification is released. Meanwhile candidates can check the other details through the article below:

Important Dates:

MP Police Constable Advertisement Date - 25 November 2020

MP Police Constable Online Application Start Date - 24 December 2020

MP Police Constable Online Application Last Date - 07 January 2021

Application Correction Last Date - 12 January 2021

MP Police Constable Exam Date - 06 March 2021

MP Police Constable Admit Card Date : February 2021

MP Police Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 4000

Post and Category wise vacancy break-up:

MP Police GD Constable Vacancy

Category UR OBC SC ST EWS Total Open 472 472 280 349 175 1748 Ex Serv (10%) 104 104 62 78 39 387 HG (15%) 157 157 92 116 58 580 Female (33%) 310 310 183 229 115 1147 Total 1043 1043 617 772 387 3862

MP Police Radio Constable Vacancy

Category UR OBC SC ST EWS Total Open 16 16 09 11 06 58 Ex-Serv (10%) 04 04 02 03 01 14 HG(15%) 05 06 03 04 02 21 Female (33%) 12 12 07 09 05 45 Total 38 38 21 27 14 138

MP Police Constable Salary:

Rs.5200 – 20200/- + Grade Pay Rs.1900/- (expected)



Eligibility Criteria for MP Police Constable Post

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be10th/12th class passed

Age Limit (as on 01 August 2020):

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Male) - 33 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Female)/ OBC/ SC/ ST - 38 Years

Selection Process for MP Police Constable Post

The selection will be done the basis of Exam and PET ( Physical Efficiency Test )/PMT ( Physical Measurement Test ).

How to Apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 24 December 2020 to 07 January 2021.

MP Police Constable Short Notification Download

MPPEB website

MP Police Website

MP Police Online Application Link - to start from 25 Dec

MP Police Constable Recruitment