MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Soon @peb.mp.gov.in: MPPEB Exam on 6 April, Check Updates Here

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has is soon expected to release the admit card of online exam for the post of Constable (GD and Radio) on its official website - peb.mp.gov.in. MP Police Constable Exam is scheduled on 06 April 2021 (Tuesday) in 16 cities. Hence, we can expect the MP Police Admit Card in third or fourth week of March.

As per the reports, around 10 lakhs candidates have applied for 4000 Constable vacancies under MP Police. All such candidates who have applied for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 would be able to download MP Police Admit Card using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The candidate should bring one original Photo-Id (Pan Card, Voter ID, Driving License,Aadhar Card and Passport) and Aadhar Card/E-Aadhar Card/Aadhar number/Photocopy of Aadhar/Aadhar VID along with admit card to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. Candidate should compulsorily paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of Test Admit Card. It is to be noted that, candiCandidates should note that only test admit card and original Photo-ID is allowed inside the Exam Hall. Other things are strictly prohibited.

MP Police Exam will be conducted in two shifts from 09 AM to 11 AM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. The candidates have to report between 7 AM to 8 AM for first shift and 1 PM to 2 PM for second shift. Once the admit card is released, the candidates can check their exam date, exam time and reporting time. The candidate will not be allowed to enter in the exam centre Centre after the Reporting Time.

MP Police Exam Pattern

There will be 2 papers and contain objective-type questions:

Paper Post Name Marks Time Subject Paper 1 Constable 100 2 hours GK, Reasoning, Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude Paper 2 For Radio Constable 100 2 hours Technical Knowledge

Candidates who would qualify in the exam will be called for Document Verification and Physical Test.