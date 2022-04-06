Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022 Result 2022 (Released) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022 has released today on its official website @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check how to download RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022 Result 2022 steps and link details here.

Created On: Apr 6, 2022 17:41 IST
RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022
RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022

RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the result of the prelims exam held for the post of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector. Candidates who attended the RSMSSB MVSI Prelims 2022 can download the RSMSSB Result from the official website.

RSMSSB MVSI Result Link is also provided below. They also have the option of downloading the result from the prescribed link.

RSMSSB MVSI Cut-Off Marks

Non TSP

Category Cut-Off Marks
General 265.9259
EWS 247.4774
SC 220.8933
ST 215.7761
OBC 145.1865
MBC 227.6358

TSP

Category Cut-Off Marks
General 196.0977
SC 133.8382
ST 66.5168

How to Download RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on 'Download' given under 'Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification'
  3. Download RSMSSB MVSI Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Those who have qualified this exam will appear for Document Verification for which the details shall be notified later.

FAQ

What is RSMSSB MVSI Roll Number ?

You can check the roll number on your admit card.

What is RSMSSB MVSI DV Date ?

The date shall be announced later.

Is RSMSSB Result Declared ?

Yes
