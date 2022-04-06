RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022 Result 2022 (Released) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the result of the prelims exam held for the post of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector. Candidates who attended the RSMSSB MVSI Prelims 2022 can download the RSMSSB Result from the official website.
RSMSSB MVSI Result Link is also provided below. They also have the option of downloading the result from the prescribed link.
RSMSSB MVSI Cut-Off Marks
Non TSP
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|General
|265.9259
|EWS
|247.4774
|SC
|220.8933
|ST
|215.7761
|OBC
|145.1865
|MBC
|227.6358
TSP
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|General
|196.0977
|SC
|133.8382
|ST
|66.5168
How to Download RSMSSB MVSI Result 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on 'Download' given under 'Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification'
- Download RSMSSB MVSI Result PDF
- Check roll numbers of selected candidates
Those who have qualified this exam will appear for Document Verification for which the details shall be notified later.