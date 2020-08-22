RSMSSB Paramedical Result 2020 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RSMSSN Lab Technician & Assistant Radiographer Result, Cut-Off Here

RSMSSB Paramedical Result 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result for Paramedical Posts including Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer. All candidates who have applied for RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2020 can download the result from the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Paramedical Result PDF is also given below. The candidates can check the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for RSMSSB Lab Technician Posts and RSMSSB Assistant Radiographer Posts through the link:

RSMSSB Paramedical Result Download 2020

The shortlisted candidates will be called for Documents Verification Round.They will be informed about date, time and venue for DV Round. The candidates are requested to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

RSMSSB Paramedical Cut-Off Marks

The board has also announced the cut-off marks for each posts in TSP and Non TSP Category. The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off through the pdf link given above.

How to Download RSMSSB Lab Technician Result and RSMSSB Assistant Radiographer Result ? Go to official website of RSMSSB i.e.- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Paramedical 2020: Document Verification List for Lab Technician and Asst. Rediographer”given under Latest News Now, Click on ‘Download’ A PDF file will open Check the roll number of shortlisted candidates

RSMSSB had published the recruitment notification for a total of 1098 vacancies Rajasthan Paramedical Posts in the month of June 2020. Out of total, 1119 vacancies are for Lab Technician and 1058 for Assistant Radiographer.