RSMSSB PTI Exam Schedule 2022 Out @ rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

RSMSSB Physical Education Teacher Exam Schedule 2022 Download: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the post Physical Education Teacher or Physical Training Instructor on its official website.

RSMSSB will conduct the written exam for the Physical Education Teacher on 25 September 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the Physical Education Teacher can download the RSMSSB Physical Education Teacher Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of RSMSSB - www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Exam for Physical Education Teacher will be conducted in two sittings on 25 September 2022. As per the short notice, RSMSSB will inform the candidates regarding the uploading of Admit Card for the written exam.

