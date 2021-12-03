RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 to release soon @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Gram Sevak Exam Date Here

RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of exam for Village Development Officer (VDO) (Gram Sevak) and other posts. The candidates who applied for RSMSSB Various Post Recruitment 2021 can will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, the board has decided to conduct the recruitment exam on 27th and 28th December 2021 in two sessions.i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2:30 PM to 4:30 PM). The candidates will be able to download their admit card through the official website or SSO ID in due course of time.

How to Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ‘ RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

This drive is being done to recruit 3896 vacancies of Rajasthan Village Development officers. The online applications for the same were started on 9 October 2021. The board had extended the online application submission last date which was to close on 9 October 2021. Then, extended till 11 October 2021.

As of now, the board has not released the admit card date. The board will release a seperate notice in this regard in due course of time as per official notice. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.