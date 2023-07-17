samsodisha.gov.in B.Ed Result 2023 Out; Direct link to Check Marks, Cut Off, Login Link

SAMS Odisha B.Ed Result 2023 has been announced by the : Check login link to check B.Ed Entrance Exam Marks, Counselling and Other Updates Here.

SAMS Odisha B.Ed Result 2023: Staff Selection Board of Odisha has announced the marks of the exam obtained in B.Ed Exam 2023, conducted on June 11 2023, on Student Academic Management System (SAMS) website i.e. samsodisha.gov.in. Those who have attended the exam can download B.Ed Result by login into the official website. However, the direct link to download the SAMS Odisha Result Login Link is also provided below:

SAMS Odisha B.Ed Result Check Your Marks Here

What After SAMS Odisha B.Ed Exam: Check Counselling Dates

The candidates who have qualified for the exam will be called for counselling which will b conducted by SAMS Odisha wherein students will be asked to submit the documents. The first Provisional Allotment of Seats will be held on 24 July 2023 at 02:00 PM. Students are required to report from 25 to 29 July 2023. Students can check the more details on dates in the table below:

Provisional Allotment of Seats July 24, 2023 Reporting Time July 25 to 29, 2023 Dates for updation of preferences through the Slide-Up online process July 25 to 30, 2023 Dates for updating the data of admitted students in the e-space for first-round admissions by the institutes July 25 to July 29, 2023

SAMS Odisha B.Ed Cutoff Marks

The cutoff marks are not announced by the authorities. However, it is expected that the cutoff will stand at 55% marks.

How to Download SAMS Odisha Result 2023 ?

Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha - samsodisha.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter your SAMS Odisha entrance test Roll number and submut

SAMS Odisha BEd or M.Ed result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download BEd entrance 2023 result

Take a printout for the future references

SAMS Odisha also conducted the M.Ed exam and the result for the same is also expected soon on the official website. We will update your will all the information in this article.