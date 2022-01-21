SBI CBO 2021 on 23rd January 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

SBI CBO 2021 on 23rd January 2022 to fill up 1226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in State Bank of India. Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to crack the SBI CBO 2021 as well as Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

SBI CBO 2021 Last-Minute Tips & Exam Day Instructions: The State Bank of India (SBI) will be conducting the SBI CBO 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022 to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of the State Bank of India. Eligible Indian citizens can download the SBI CBO 2021 Admit Card from 10th to 23rd January 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview. In this article, we have shared SBI CBO 2021 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID guidelines.



SBI CBO 2021 Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events Date SBI Circle Based Officer Notification 08th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date 09th December 2021 Online Fee Payment 09th to 26th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date 29th December 2021 Last Date for Editing the Application 29th December 2021 SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card) 10th January to 23rd January 2022 SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date 23rd January 2022 SBI CBO 2021 Interview To Be Notified SBI Circle Based Officer Result To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 exam will consist of Online Written Tests (Objective and Descriptive Papers), Screening, and Interview. The total duration of Online Written Tests is 2 hours and 30 minutes of which the Objective paper will be 2 hours and the Descriptive Paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be asked 170 questions (each question will carry 1 mark). The Objective paper will have four sections for 120 marks and the Descriptive Paper will have two questions for a total of 50 marks.

NOTE: Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Letter Writing 1 25 30 mins Essay 1 25 Total 2 50 30 mins

SBI CBO 2021 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-offs

A day or two before the exam day, one should revisit the syllabus, important topics, important questions, go through the exam pattern, cut-off marks, previous years’ exam analysis to gauge the difficulty levels and the minimum number of questions to be attempted. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes of which the online Objective Test will be 2 hours and the online Descriptive Test will be 30 minutes. Descriptive Paper will be administered online immediately after the online objective test. Spellcheck facility will not be available for candidates.

2. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice mock test papers, previous years’ question papers with a timer to learn to adapt to the exam setting. Candidates will be given 30 minutes each for English Language and General Awareness/Economy section while 40 minutes for the Banking Knowledge section, and 20 minutes for the Computer Aptitude section. In the Descriptive Paper, candidates will be allotted a total of 30 minutes to attempt Letter Writing and Essay Writing questions. Hence, practicing writing a scoring essay as well as letter is important to ace the exam.

3. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Candidates appearing for the SBI CBO 2021 on 22nd January 2022 are advised to go through section-wise important preparations strategies & aim to attempt a minimum number of questions for acing the exam. Candidates may note that the sections in the previous year's SBI CBO exam are a bit different from this year. In SBI CBO 2020, candidates were able to give 18-22 good attempts in the General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues section, 11-13 good attempts in the Data Analysis & Interpretation, 17-20 good attempts in the Computer Aptitude section, and 15-18 good attempts in the English Language section. Overall, the difficulty level of the paper was Moderate.

In SBI CBO 2021, the exam pattern includes sections Banking Knowledge, English Language, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude. There is Data Analysis & Interpretation section this time. Candidates can check our article SBI CBO 2021: Section-wise Preparations Strategies for English, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, Computer Aptitude, and Descriptive Paper.

4. This is Revision Time, Do not take up new topics

Candidates are not advised to take up new topics a day before the exam. They should strengthen what they have prepared so far. Revisit your bookmarks, important topics, work on your strong areas. Read GK/current affairs, newspapers to keep yourself updated with the latest events and information.

5. No penalty for wrong answers, but need to score minimum aggregate marks

In SBI CBO 2021, there will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests and there will be no sectional qualifying marks. However, candidates need to score the minimum aggregate qualifying score as decided by the Bank. Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test.

6. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready

Candidates are advised to carry their Admit Card, photo-ID proofs, photographs, and other required documents at least 2 hours before the reporting time for formalities completion. Please note that candidates will not be permitted to appear for the examination if they come without the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy, call letter, or without the photograph affixed on the call letter. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue. (Check Below). NOTE: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

7. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

The night before the exam day is the day you remind yourself to take a pause and give yourself rest after all the hard work. Candidates are advised to consume happy mood-lifting healthy food to keep their body and mind functions healthy.

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidates MUST note their Roll Number, Date of Exam, Reporting time, and venue for the examination given in the call letter. Candidates must report at the examination venue 15 minutes before the reporting time. Taking into account the Social Distancing norms, email and SMS will be forwarded to you a day prior to the examination specifying the exact time of reporting to avoid over-crowding at the venue. However, common Reporting Time has been provided in the call letter. If you do not get any intimation by email or SMS prior to the exam, you should follow the Reporting Time printed in the call letter. Latecomers will not be allowed to take the test. NOTE: Travelling Allowance shall not be paid. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Mapping of ‘Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number’ will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue.

3. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue.

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY) Gloves Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates should bring their own water bottle) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) A simple pen, pencils, erasers, and ink stamp pad. Exam-related documents (Call Letter of Examination and photocopy of the photo ID proof stapled with it and same ID card in original). The name on the ID card and on the Call letter should be exactly the same. In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed. No other items are permitted inside the venue.

NOTE: No calculator separate or with a watch, cell phones, books, slide rulers, notebooks or written notes will be allowed inside the examination hall. Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, Any communication device like Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc. Other items like Goggles, Handbags, Hair-pin, Hairband, Belt, Cap, any watch/Wristwatch, Camera, any metallic item, any eatable item opened or packed, water bottle (only transparent water bottle is allowed), any other item which could be used for unfair means for hiding communication devices like camera, Bluetooth devices, etc.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured). Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while the candidate is standing. Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate. Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof. Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate. The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

SBI CBO 2021 Admit Card - Download Link