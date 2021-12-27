Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI CBO 2021 Registration ends on 29th December for 1226 Vacancies: Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria

SBI CBO 2021 Eligibility: Check the detailed educational qualification, age limit, work experience, local language, and other requirements for the SBI CBO 2021 exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative) to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India.

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 13:46 IST
SBI CBO 2021 Eligibility Detailed
SBI CBO 2021 Eligibility Detailed

SBI CBO 2021 Eligibility: The SBI CBO 2021 exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative) to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of the State Bank of India across India. The last date for the online registration for the SBI CBO 2021 Exam is 29th December 2021 while the candidates will be able to download the SBI CBO 2021 Admit Card on 12th January 2022. In this article, we have shared the detailed eligibility criteria for the SBI CBO 2021 that includes educational qualifications, age limit, work experience, local language, and other requirements.

SBI CBO 2021: Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events

Date

SBI Circle Based Officer Notification

08th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date

09th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date

29th December 2021

Online Fee Payment

09th to 26th December 2021

Last Date for Editing the Application

29th December 2021

Last Date of Printing Online Application

13th January 2022

SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card)

12th January 2022

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date

January 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO 2021 Interview

To Be Notified

SBI Circle Based Officer Result

To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India need to go through the important eligibility criteria as decided by the Bank. If they meet the eligibility, they are required to register online for the SBI CBO 2021 which will be held in three phases: Online written exam, screening, and interview.

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

NOTE: The date of passing the eligibility examination will be the date appearing on the mark-sheet or provisional certificate issued by the University/ Institute. In case the result of a particular examination is posted on the website of the University/ Institute, a certificate issued by the appropriate authority of the University/ Institute indicating the date on which the result was posted on the website will be taken as the date of passing.

Age Limit

As on 1st December 2021, a candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years. This means candidates must have been born not later than 1st December 2000 and not earlier than 2nd December 1991 (both days inclusive).

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

SNo.

Category

Age relaxation

1.

Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe

5 Years

2.

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer)

3 Years

3.

Persons with Disabilities (PWD)

- PWD (SC/ ST)

15 Years

 

 

- PWD (OBC)

13 Years

 

 

- PWD (Gen/ EWS)

10 Years

4.

Eligible Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered 5 years military service and have been released on completion of an assignment.

5 Years

NOTE: Cumulative Age Relaxation will not be available either under the above items or in combination with any other items. Candidates qualifying in the SBI CBO 2021 exam who are seeking age relaxation are required to submit copies of necessary certificates(s) at the time of interview/ joining. No change in the category of any candidate is permitted after the registration of online application. No correspondence or email or phone will be entertained in this regard.

Work Experience

As on 1st December 2021, candidates should have a minimum 2 years’ experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

Candidates will have to provide a job profile that has been certified by their existing or previous employer(s). The applications of candidates will be rejected by the Bank at any stage of the SBI CBO selection process if the job profile of a candidate does not match or is found different than the job profile of a Scale-I Generalist Officer of the State Bank of India.

Local Language

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing, and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State (mentioned against each State).

The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of the selection process. It will be conducted for provisionally selected candidates (based on performance in online written test, screening, and interview) before joining the Bank. A candidate who fails to qualify for this test will not be offered the appointment.

Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate providing evidence that they have studied the specified opted local language of the applied state as one of the subjects will not be required to undergo the language test.

Other Relevant Requirements

(i) Candidates with a record of default in repayment of loans/ credit card dues and/ or against whose name adverse report of CIBIL or other external agencies are available are not eligible for appointment. The position in this regard will be verified before joining.

(ii) Candidates against whom there is/ are adverse report regarding character & antecedents, moral turpitude is not eligible to apply for the post.

SBI CBO 2021 Related Links

SBI CBO 2021 Check Latest Exam Pattern & Section-wise Syllabus

SBI CBO 2021 Check Section-wise Preparation Strategies

SBI CBO 2021 Job Profile, Salary, Perks, Training, & Career Path

SBI CBO 2021 Notification PDF

SBI CBO 2021 Online Application Link

SBI CBO 2021: Vacancies

Regular Vacancies

Circle

State

Language

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Total

LD

VI

HI

d&e

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

Gujrati

37

24

87

30

122

300

3

3

3

3

Bengaluru

Karnataka

Kannada

37

19

69

25

100

250

3

3

2

2

 

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

 

Hindi

24

11

40

15

60

150

2

2

1

1

Chhattisgarh

8

4

4

5

29

50

1

1

-

-

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

33

44

48

25

100

250

3

3

2

2

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Hindi

19

5

24

10

42

100

1

1

1

1

Total

158

107

272

110

453

1100

13

13

9

9

Backlog Vacancies

Circle

State

Language

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Total

LD

VI

HI

d&e

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

Gujrati

-

16

38

-

-

54

2

-

3

2

Bengaluru

Karnataka

Kannada

-

7

21

-

-

28

2

1

2

2

 

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

 

Hindi

8

2

2

-

-

12

1

1

1

2

Chhattisgarh

1

1

-

-

-

2

-

-

1

1

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

-

26

-

-

-

26

3

3

4

3

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Hindi

4

-

-

-

-

4

1

1

2

2

Total

13

52

61

-

-

126

9

6

13

12
Abbreviations: SC – Scheduled Caste; ST – Scheduled Tribe; OBC Other Backward Classes; EWS – Economically Weaker Section; GEN – General; LD Locomotor Disability; HI – Hearing Impaired; VI – Visually Impaired; d&e – The PWDs categories under clause “d&e” of Section 34 (i) of RPWD Act 2016 suitable for the post are Specific Learning Disorder (SLD), Mental Illness (MI), Autism Spectrum Disorder (Mild)- ASD (M) & Multiple Disability amongst LD, VI, HI, SLD, MI & ASD (M).

NOTE:

  • The candidate will have to apply for a vacancy in one State only. A candidate applying against a vacancy of one State will not be eligible to apply against a vacancy of any other State.
  • The candidature of the applicant will be considered only against the vacancies in the State for which he/ she has applied/ opted. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category-wise.
  • Selected candidates will be posted in the Circle/State against whose vacancy they are selected.
  • The selected candidates will not be entitled to Inter-Circle transfer/ Corporate Centre Posting/ Corporate Centre Establishment Posting/ Foreign Posting up to his/ her promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR 12 years of service, whichever is later.
  • Candidates working with subsidiaries of Scheduled Commercial Bank/ SBI in clerical or supervisory cadre/ resigned from officer grade in SBI will not be eligible to apply.

FAQ

Q1 What is the eligibility criteria for SBI CBO 2021?

A candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years. They should have graduation in any discipline from a recognized University and a minimum 2 years’ experience as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

Q2 What is the last date of registration for SBI CBO 2021?

The last date for the online registration for the SBI CBO 2021 Exam is 29th December 2021.

Q3 What is the exam date for SBI CBO 2021?

The SBI CBO 2021 Exam Will Be Held In January 2022 (Tentative).

Q4. How many vacancies are there in SBI CBO 2021?

The SBI CBO 2021 Will Be Held For The Recruitment Of 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) In Different Offices Of The State Bank Of India.

Q5 What is the selection procedure for SBI CBO 2021?

The SBI CBO 2021 Selection Process Consists Of Online Written Test, Screening, And Interview.

Take Free Online SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.