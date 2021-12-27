SBI CBO 2021 Registration ends on 29th December for 1226 Vacancies: Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria

SBI CBO 2021 Eligibility: Check the detailed educational qualification, age limit, work experience, local language, and other requirements for the SBI CBO 2021 exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative) to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India.

SBI CBO 2021 Eligibility: The SBI CBO 2021 exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative) to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of the State Bank of India across India. The last date for the online registration for the SBI CBO 2021 Exam is 29th December 2021 while the candidates will be able to download the SBI CBO 2021 Admit Card on 12th January 2022. In this article, we have shared the detailed eligibility criteria for the SBI CBO 2021 that includes educational qualifications, age limit, work experience, local language, and other requirements.

SBI CBO 2021: Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events Date SBI Circle Based Officer Notification 08th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date 09th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date 29th December 2021 Online Fee Payment 09th to 26th December 2021 Last Date for Editing the Application 29th December 2021 Last Date of Printing Online Application 13th January 2022 SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card) 12th January 2022 SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date January 2022 (Tentative) SBI CBO 2021 Interview To Be Notified SBI Circle Based Officer Result To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India need to go through the important eligibility criteria as decided by the Bank. If they meet the eligibility, they are required to register online for the SBI CBO 2021 which will be held in three phases: Online written exam, screening, and interview.

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

NOTE: The date of passing the eligibility examination will be the date appearing on the mark-sheet or provisional certificate issued by the University/ Institute. In case the result of a particular examination is posted on the website of the University/ Institute, a certificate issued by the appropriate authority of the University/ Institute indicating the date on which the result was posted on the website will be taken as the date of passing.

Age Limit

As on 1st December 2021, a candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years. This means candidates must have been born not later than 1st December 2000 and not earlier than 2nd December 1991 (both days inclusive).

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

SNo. Category Age relaxation 1. Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe 5 Years 2. Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 Years 3. Persons with Disabilities (PWD) - PWD (SC/ ST) 15 Years - PWD (OBC) 13 Years - PWD (Gen/ EWS) 10 Years 4. Eligible Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered 5 years military service and have been released on completion of an assignment. 5 Years

NOTE: Cumulative Age Relaxation will not be available either under the above items or in combination with any other items. Candidates qualifying in the SBI CBO 2021 exam who are seeking age relaxation are required to submit copies of necessary certificates(s) at the time of interview/ joining. No change in the category of any candidate is permitted after the registration of online application. No correspondence or email or phone will be entertained in this regard.

Work Experience

As on 1st December 2021, candidates should have a minimum 2 years’ experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

Candidates will have to provide a job profile that has been certified by their existing or previous employer(s). The applications of candidates will be rejected by the Bank at any stage of the SBI CBO selection process if the job profile of a candidate does not match or is found different than the job profile of a Scale-I Generalist Officer of the State Bank of India.

Local Language

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing, and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State (mentioned against each State).

The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of the selection process. It will be conducted for provisionally selected candidates (based on performance in online written test, screening, and interview) before joining the Bank. A candidate who fails to qualify for this test will not be offered the appointment.

Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate providing evidence that they have studied the specified opted local language of the applied state as one of the subjects will not be required to undergo the language test.

Other Relevant Requirements

(i) Candidates with a record of default in repayment of loans/ credit card dues and/ or against whose name adverse report of CIBIL or other external agencies are available are not eligible for appointment. The position in this regard will be verified before joining.

(ii) Candidates against whom there is/ are adverse report regarding character & antecedents, moral turpitude is not eligible to apply for the post.

SBI CBO 2021: Vacancies

Regular Vacancies

Circle State Language SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total LD VI HI d&e Ahmedabad Gujarat Gujrati 37 24 87 30 122 300 3 3 3 3 Bengaluru Karnataka Kannada 37 19 69 25 100 250 3 3 2 2 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Hindi 24 11 40 15 60 150 2 2 1 1 Chhattisgarh 8 4 4 5 29 50 1 1 - - Chennai Tamil Nadu Tamil 33 44 48 25 100 250 3 3 2 2 Jaipur Rajasthan Hindi 19 5 24 10 42 100 1 1 1 1 Total 158 107 272 110 453 1100 13 13 9 9

Backlog Vacancies

Circle State Language SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total LD VI HI d&e Ahmedabad Gujarat Gujrati - 16 38 - - 54 2 - 3 2 Bengaluru Karnataka Kannada - 7 21 - - 28 2 1 2 2 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Hindi 8 2 2 - - 12 1 1 1 2 Chhattisgarh 1 1 - - - 2 - - 1 1 Chennai Tamil Nadu Tamil - 26 - - - 26 3 3 4 3 Jaipur Rajasthan Hindi 4 - - - - 4 1 1 2 2 Total 13 52 61 - - 126 9 6 13 12

Abbreviations : SC – Scheduled Caste; ST – Scheduled Tribe; OBC – Other Backward Classes; EWS – Economically Weaker Section; GEN – General; LD – Locomotor Disability; HI – Hearing Impaired; VI – Visually Impaired; d&e – The PWDs categories under clause “d&e” of Section 34 (i) of RPWD Act 2016 suitable for the post are Specific Learning Disorder (SLD), Mental Illness (MI), Autism Spectrum Disorder (Mild)- ASD (M) & Multiple Disability amongst LD, VI, HI, SLD, MI & ASD (M).