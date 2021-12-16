SBI CBO 2021: Job Profile, Vacancies, Salary, Perks, Training, & Career Path

SBI CBO 2021 Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies: The SBI CBO 2021 exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India. The registration for SBI Circle Based Officers 2021 in State Bank of India began on 9th December 2021 and is open till 29th December 2021. Candidates will be able to download the SBI CBO 2021 Admit Card on 12th January 2022 (tentative). In this article, we share the Job Profile, Salary, Perks, Vacancies, Training, and Career Path of SBI Circle Based Officers who will clear the SBI CBO 2021 exam.

SBI CBO 2021: Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events Date SBI Circle Based Officer Notification 08th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date 09th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date 29th December 2021 Online Fee Payment 09th to 26th December 2021 Last Date for Editing the Application 29th December 2021 Last Date of Printing Online Application 13th January 2022 SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card) 12th January 2022 SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date January 2022 (Tentative) SBI CBO 2021 Interview To Be Notified SBI Circle Based Officer Result To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021: Job Profile of Circle Based Officers

Roles & Responsibilities

As a Circle Based Officer posted in the State Bank of India (SBI), the job profile is similar to the role of General Cadre Officers of the bank. The roles and responsibilities of the SBI Circle Based Officer include to:

(i) Manage tasks related to Retail Banking

(ii) Manage the core functions of a branch of the Bank

(iii) Manage the accounting functions of the Bank

(iv) Approve the loan packages

(v) Build customer relations with the Bank

(vi) Ensure implementation of banking policies and regulations in the Bank

Probation Period

The SBI Circle Based Officer is put under the Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The job profile is permanent in nature. The selected SBI CBOs will undergo a 6 months probationary period which will include continuous assessment of their work performance until they receive the employment confirmation from the Bank. In case of failing the assessments during the probation period, the candidates will be served with a termination of their services.

Promotion

The SBI Circle Based Officers (CBO) are appointed under the Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The candidates are open to all opportunities of promotion to Senior Management Grade Scale 4. However, no candidate will be eligible for inter-circle transfer until they have been promoted to 12 years of services or Senior Management Grade Scale-4, or whichever is earlier.

SBI CBO 2021: Salary & Perks

As on 1st December 2021, the starting basic pay is 36,000/- on the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank.

However, the maximum advance increment has been capped at 2 (two), irrespective of the duration of experience gained in previous employment. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

Salary

Basic Pay: Rs 36,000/-

Pay Scale: Rs 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840

In-Hand Salary: Rs 50,000 to Rs 52,000/- (Basic + Dearness Allowance + House Rent Allowance + City Compensation Allowance – PF & Pension Contribution)

Perks & Allowances

In addition to salary, SBI Circle Based Officers (CBO) also enjoy perks and allowance which include dearness allowance, city compensatory allowance, house rent allowance, travel allowance, petrol allowance, Newspapers/Entertainment allowance, and Medical Insurance.

Perks (Allowance) Details Dearness Allowance 46.9 per cent (Approximately Rs 8.600) House Rent Allowance Between 7 per cent to 9 per cent City Compensatory Allowance Between 3 per cent to 4 per cent Travel Allowance AC 2-tier fare reimbursement for employees on official travels Petrol Allowance Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,250 Medical Insurance 100 per cent for employee & 75 per cent for dependent family

SBI CBO 2021: Vacancies

Regular Vacancies

Circle State Language SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total LD VI HI d&e Ahmedabad Gujarat Gujrati 37 24 87 30 122 300 3 3 3 3 Bengaluru Karnataka Kannada 37 19 69 25 100 250 3 3 2 2 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Hindi 24 11 40 15 60 150 2 2 1 1 Chhattisgarh 8 4 4 5 29 50 1 1 - - Chennai Tamil Nadu Tamil 33 44 48 25 100 250 3 3 2 2 Jaipur Rajasthan Hindi 19 5 24 10 42 100 1 1 1 1 Total 158 107 272 110 453 1100 13 13 9 9

Backlog Vacancies

Circle State Language SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total LD VI HI d&e Ahmedabad Gujarat Gujrati - 16 38 - - 54 2 - 3 2 Bengaluru Karnataka Kannada - 7 21 - - 28 2 1 2 2 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Hindi 8 2 2 - - 12 1 1 1 2 Chhattisgarh 1 1 - - - 2 - - 1 1 Chennai Tamil Nadu Tamil - 26 - - - 26 3 3 4 3 Jaipur Rajasthan Hindi 4 - - - - 4 1 1 2 2 Total 13 52 61 - - 126 9 6 13 12

Abbreviations : SC – Scheduled Caste; ST – Scheduled Tribe; OBC – Other Backward Classes; EWS – Economically Weaker Section; GEN – General; LD – Locomotor Disability; HI – Hearing Impaired; VI – Visually Impaired; d&e – The PWDs categories under clause “d&e” of Section 34 (i) of RPWD Act 2016 suitable for the post are Specific Learning Disorder (SLD), Mental Illness (MI), Autism Spectrum Disorder (Mild)- ASD (M) & Multiple Disability amongst LD, VI, HI, SLD, MI & ASD (M).

NOTE: The candidate will have to apply for a vacancy in one State only. A candidate applying against a vacancy of one State will not be eligible to apply against a vacancy of any other State.

The candidature of the applicant will be considered only against the vacancies in the State for which he/ she has applied/ opted. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category-wise.

Selected candidates will be posted in the Circle/State against whose vacancy they are selected.

The selected candidates will not be entitled to Inter-Circle transfer/ Corporate Centre Posting/ Corporate Centre Establishment Posting/ Foreign Posting up to his/ her promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR 12 years of service, whichever is later.

Candidates working with subsidiaries of Scheduled Commercial Bank/ SBI in clerical or supervisory cadre/ resigned from officer grade in SBI will not be eligible to apply.

SBI CBO 2021 Training & Career Path

On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as “Circle Based Officers” (CBOs) and will be on probation for a period of 6 months from their joining the Bank.

The selected officers will be in the general cadre and will be governed by the promotion policy applicable for Bank’s general cadre officers. The selected candidates will not be entitled to inter-circle transfer/ Corporate Centre Posting/ Corporate Centre Establishment Posting/ Foreign Posting up to his/ her promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR 12 years of service, whichever is later.