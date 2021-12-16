Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI CBO 2021: Job Profile, Vacancies, Salary, Perks, Training, & Career Path

SBI CBO 2021: Check Roles & Responsibilities, Probation Period, Promotion, Vacancies, Salary, Perks, Training and Career Path for SBI Circle Based Officer post.

Created On: Dec 16, 2021 16:10 IST
SBI Circle Based Officer 2021: Job Profile, Vacancies, Salary, Perks, Training & Career Path
SBI Circle Based Officer 2021: Job Profile, Vacancies, Salary, Perks, Training & Career Path

SBI CBO 2021 Job Profile, Salary, Vacancies: The SBI CBO 2021 exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India. The registration for SBI Circle Based Officers 2021 in State Bank of India began on 9th December 2021 and is open till 29th December 2021. Candidates will be able to download the SBI CBO 2021 Admit Card on 12th January 2022 (tentative). In this article, we share the Job Profile, Salary, Perks, Vacancies, Training, and Career Path of SBI Circle Based Officers who will clear the SBI CBO 2021 exam.

SBI CBO 2021: Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events

Date

SBI Circle Based Officer Notification

08th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date

09th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date

29th December 2021

Online Fee Payment

09th to 26th December 2021

Last Date for Editing the Application

29th December 2021

Last Date of Printing Online Application

13th January 2022

SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card)

12th January 2022

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date

January 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO 2021 Interview

To Be Notified

SBI Circle Based Officer Result

To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021: Job Profile of Circle Based Officers

Roles & Responsibilities

As a Circle Based Officer posted in the State Bank of India (SBI), the job profile is similar to the role of General Cadre Officers of the bank. The roles and responsibilities of the SBI Circle Based Officer include to:

(i) Manage tasks related to Retail Banking

(ii) Manage the core functions of a branch of the Bank

(iii) Manage the accounting functions of the Bank

(iv) Approve the loan packages

(v) Build customer relations with the Bank

(vi) Ensure implementation of banking policies and regulations in the Bank

Probation Period

The SBI Circle Based Officer is put under the Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The job profile is permanent in nature. The selected SBI CBOs will undergo a 6 months probationary period which will include continuous assessment of their work performance until they receive the employment confirmation from the Bank. In case of failing the assessments during the probation period, the candidates will be served with a termination of their services.

Promotion

The SBI Circle Based Officers (CBO) are appointed under the Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The candidates are open to all opportunities of promotion to Senior Management Grade Scale 4. However, no candidate will be eligible for inter-circle transfer until they have been promoted to 12 years of services or Senior Management Grade Scale-4, or whichever is earlier.

SBI CBO 2021: Salary & Perks

As on 1st December 2021, the starting basic pay is 36,000/- on the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank.

However, the maximum advance increment has been capped at 2 (two), irrespective of the duration of experience gained in previous employment. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

Salary

Basic Pay: Rs 36,000/-

Pay Scale: Rs 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840

In-Hand Salary: Rs 50,000 to Rs 52,000/- (Basic + Dearness Allowance + House Rent Allowance + City Compensation Allowance – PF & Pension Contribution)

Perks & Allowances

In addition to salary, SBI Circle Based Officers (CBO) also enjoy perks and allowance which include dearness allowance, city compensatory allowance, house rent allowance, travel allowance, petrol allowance, Newspapers/Entertainment allowance, and Medical Insurance.

Perks (Allowance)

Details

Dearness Allowance

46.9 per cent (Approximately Rs 8.600)

House Rent Allowance

Between 7 per cent to 9 per cent

City Compensatory Allowance

Between 3 per cent to 4 per cent

Travel Allowance

AC 2-tier fare reimbursement for employees on official travels

Petrol Allowance

Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,250

Medical Insurance

100 per cent for employee & 75 per cent for dependent family

SBI CBO 2021: Vacancies

Regular Vacancies

Circle

State

Language

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Total

LD

VI

HI

d&e

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

Gujrati

37

24

87

30

122

300

3

3

3

3

Bengaluru

Karnataka

Kannada

37

19

69

25

100

250

3

3

2

2

 

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

 

Hindi

24

11

40

15

60

150

2

2

1

1

Chhattisgarh

8

4

4

5

29

50

1

1

-

-

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

33

44

48

25

100

250

3

3

2

2

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Hindi

19

5

24

10

42

100

1

1

1

1

Total

158

107

272

110

453

1100

13

13

9

9

Backlog Vacancies

Circle

State

Language

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Total

LD

VI

HI

d&e

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

Gujrati

-

16

38

-

-

54

2

-

3

2

Bengaluru

Karnataka

Kannada

-

7

21

-

-

28

2

1

2

2

 

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

 

Hindi

8

2

2

-

-

12

1

1

1

2

Chhattisgarh

1

1

-

-

-

2

-

-

1

1

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

-

26

-

-

-

26

3

3

4

3

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Hindi

4

-

-

-

-

4

1

1

2

2

Total

13

52

61

-

-

126

9

6

13

12
Abbreviations: SC – Scheduled Caste; ST – Scheduled Tribe; OBC Other Backward Classes; EWS – Economically Weaker Section; GEN – General; LD Locomotor Disability; HI – Hearing Impaired; VI – Visually Impaired; d&e – The PWDs categories under clause “d&e” of Section 34 (i) of RPWD Act 2016 suitable for the post are Specific Learning Disorder (SLD), Mental Illness (MI), Autism Spectrum Disorder (Mild)- ASD (M) & Multiple Disability amongst LD, VI, HI, SLD, MI & ASD (M).

NOTE:

  • The candidate will have to apply for a vacancy in one State only. A candidate applying against a vacancy of one State will not be eligible to apply against a vacancy of any other State.
  • The candidature of the applicant will be considered only against the vacancies in the State for which he/ she has applied/ opted. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category-wise.
  • Selected candidates will be posted in the Circle/State against whose vacancy they are selected.
  • The selected candidates will not be entitled to Inter-Circle transfer/ Corporate Centre Posting/ Corporate Centre Establishment Posting/ Foreign Posting up to his/ her promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR 12 years of service, whichever is later.
  • Candidates working with subsidiaries of Scheduled Commercial Bank/ SBI in clerical or supervisory cadre/ resigned from officer grade in SBI will not be eligible to apply.

SBI CBO 2021 Training & Career Path

On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as “Circle Based Officers” (CBOs) and will be on probation for a period of 6 months from their joining the Bank.

The selected officers will be in the general cadre and will be governed by the promotion policy applicable for Bank’s general cadre officers. The selected candidates will not be entitled to inter-circle transfer/ Corporate Centre Posting/ Corporate Centre Establishment Posting/ Foreign Posting up to his/ her promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR 12 years of service, whichever is later.

FAQ

Q1 What is the state-wise vacancies for SBI Circle Based Officers 2021?

The state-wise Regular Vacancies for SBI CBO 2021 are: Ahmedabad (300), Bengaluru (250), Bhopal (200), Chennai (250), Jaipur (100). The total number of SBI CBO 2021 Vacancies is 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India.

Q2. What is the salary of the SBI Circle Based Officer 2021?

As on 1st December 2021, the starting basic pay is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

Q3 What is the last date of registration for SBI CBO 2021?

The registration for SBI Circle Based Officers 2021 in State Bank of India began on 9th December 2021 and is open till 29th December 2021.

Q4 What is the training and career path for SBI Circle Based Officers 2021?

On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as “Circle Based Officers” (CBOs) and will be on probation for a period of 6 months from their joining the Bank.

Q5 What is the exam date for SBI CBO 2021?

The SBI CBO 2021 exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative).

Take Free Online SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.