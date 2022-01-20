SBI CBO 2021 on 23rd January 2022: Check Section-wise Important Topics & Weightage

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SBI CBO 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022. Check SBI CBO 2021 Section-wise Important Topics & Weightage for English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude.

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 14:55 IST
SBI CBO 2021 Important Topics Section wise Weightage
SBI CBO 2021 Important Topics: The State Bank of India will be conducting the SBI CBO 2021 exam on 23rd January 2022 to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of the State Bank of India across India. Eligible Indian citizens can download the SBI CBO 2021 Admit Card from 10th to 23rd January 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview. In this article, we have shared the SBI CBO 2021 Section-wise Important Topics & Weightage for English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude.

SBI CBO 2021 Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events

Date

SBI Circle Based Officer Notification

08th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date

09th December 2021

Online Fee Payment

09th to 26th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date

29th December 2021

Last Date for Editing the Application

29th December 2021

SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card)

10th January to 23rd January 2022

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date

23rd January 2022

SBI CBO 2021 Interview

To Be Notified

SBI Circle Based Officer Result

To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 exam will consist of Online Written Tests (Objective and Descriptive Papers), Screening, and Interview. The total duration of Online Written Tests is 2 hours and 30 minutes of which the Objective paper will be 2 hours and the Descriptive Paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be asked 170 questions (each question will carry 1 mark). The Objective paper will have four sections for 120 marks and the Descriptive Paper will have two questions for a total of 50 marks.

NOTE: Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 mins

Banking Knowledge

40

40

40 mins

General Awareness/Economy

30

30

30 mins

Computer Aptitude 

20

20

20 mins

Total

120

120

2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test)

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

1

25

30 mins

Essay

1

25

Total

2

50

30 mins

SBI CBO 2021 Important Topics (Section-wise)

Candidates can check below important topics below (section-wise) for SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Tests (Objective paper). The sections include English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude.

English Language

Topics

Weightage (Tentative)

Reading Comprehension

10 -15 questions

Cloze Test

5 - 10 questions

Error Detection

5 - 10 questions

Sentence Improvement/ Correction

5 - 10 questions

Para Jumbles

3 -5 questions

Para/Sentence Completion

3 -5 questions

Banking Knowledge

Topics

Weightage

Banking & Financial Awareness

40 questions

History of Banking

RBI structure and Functions

Nationalization of Banking

Currency Circulation

Monetary Policy

Banking Reforms During Liberalization

Banking Regulation Act

Major Banking Reforms of 21st century

Banking terminologies

Types of Bank Accounts in India

Union Budget 2021, RBI circulars (past 6 months)

Governmental schemes related to the Banking sector

Monthly banking current affairs

Static banking concepts, Financial market instruments (derivatives, insurance, mutual funds).

Non-Performing Assets (NPA)

Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)

Aadhaar and E-KYC in Banks

Financial Institutions (FIs) and Financial Regulators in India

Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of, Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act

General Awareness/Economy

Topics

Weightage (Tentative)

Current Affairs

7 - 10 questions

General Knowledge (GK) & Static Awareness

5 - 10 questions

Economy, Preventive Vigilance, Legal Issues

3 - 10 questions

Computer Aptitude

Topics

Weightage

Introduction & History of Computers

 

20 questions

Basics of Hardware & Software

Input/Output Devices

Operating Systems

Basic Internet knowledge

MS Office basics

Networking & Communications

Computer shortcut keys

Computer abbreviations

Database basics

Basic of Logic Gates

