SBI CBO 2021 on 23rd January 2022: Check Section-wise Important Topics & Weightage

SBI CBO 2021 Important Topics: The State Bank of India will be conducting the SBI CBO 2021 exam on 23rd January 2022 to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of the State Bank of India across India. Eligible Indian citizens can download the SBI CBO 2021 Admit Card from 10th to 23rd January 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview. In this article, we have shared the SBI CBO 2021 Section-wise Important Topics & Weightage for English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude.

SBI CBO 2021 Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events Date SBI Circle Based Officer Notification 08th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date 09th December 2021 Online Fee Payment 09th to 26th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date 29th December 2021 Last Date for Editing the Application 29th December 2021 SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card) 10th January to 23rd January 2022 SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date 23rd January 2022 SBI CBO 2021 Interview To Be Notified SBI Circle Based Officer Result To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 exam will consist of Online Written Tests (Objective and Descriptive Papers), Screening, and Interview. The total duration of Online Written Tests is 2 hours and 30 minutes of which the Objective paper will be 2 hours and the Descriptive Paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be asked 170 questions (each question will carry 1 mark). The Objective paper will have four sections for 120 marks and the Descriptive Paper will have two questions for a total of 50 marks.

NOTE: Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Letter Writing 1 25 30 mins Essay 1 25 Total 2 50 30 mins

SBI CBO 2021 Important Topics (Section-wise)

Candidates can check below important topics below (section-wise) for SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Tests (Objective paper). The sections include English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude.

English Language

Topics Weightage (Tentative) Reading Comprehension 10 -15 questions Cloze Test 5 - 10 questions Error Detection 5 - 10 questions Sentence Improvement/ Correction 5 - 10 questions Para Jumbles 3 -5 questions Para/Sentence Completion 3 -5 questions

Banking Knowledge

Topics Weightage Banking & Financial Awareness 40 questions History of Banking RBI structure and Functions Nationalization of Banking Currency Circulation Monetary Policy Banking Reforms During Liberalization Banking Regulation Act Major Banking Reforms of 21st century Banking terminologies Types of Bank Accounts in India Union Budget 2021, RBI circulars (past 6 months) Governmental schemes related to the Banking sector Monthly banking current affairs Static banking concepts, Financial market instruments (derivatives, insurance, mutual funds). Non-Performing Assets (NPA) Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) Aadhaar and E-KYC in Banks Financial Institutions (FIs) and Financial Regulators in India Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of, Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act

General Awareness/Economy

Topics Weightage (Tentative) Current Affairs 7 - 10 questions General Knowledge (GK) & Static Awareness 5 - 10 questions Economy, Preventive Vigilance, Legal Issues 3 - 10 questions

Computer Aptitude