SBI CBO 2021 Registration Open till 29th Dec for 1226 Vacancies: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Section-wise Syllabus

SBI CBO 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The SBI CBO 2021 Exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India. Check SBI CBO 2021 Latest Exam Pattern & Section-wise Syllabus.

Created On: Dec 10, 2021 19:00 IST
SBI CBO 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021: The SBI CBO 2021 Exams will be held in January 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India. The SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 Notification was released on 8th December 2021. The registration for SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment began on 9th December 2021 and is open till 29th December 2021. The SBI CBO 2021 Exam Admit Card will be available on the 12th January 2022 for candidates to download. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview. Check here SBI CBO 2021 Latest Exam Pattern and Section-wise Syllabus, and Exam Dates.

SBI CBO 2021: Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events

Date

SBI Circle Based Officer Notification

08th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date

09th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date

29th December 2021

Online Fee Payment

09th to 26th December 2021

Last Date for Editing the Application

29th December 2021

Last Date of Printing Online Application

13th January 2022

SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card)

12th January 2022

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date

January 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO 2021 Interview

To Be Notified

SBI Circle Based Officer Result

To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021: Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Process consists of Online Written Tests, Screening, and Interview. The Online Written Tests will include two tests – Objective Test (Online) and Descriptive Test (Online). The total duration of both tests is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates will be asked a total of 170 questions for 170 marks. The duration of the Objective Test (Online) is 2 hours and it will consist of 4 Sections for a total of 120 marks. There will be separate timing for every section. The duration of the Descriptive Test (Online) is 30 minutes and it will consist of 2 questions for a total of 50 marks.

SBI CBO 2021: Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 mins

Banking Knowledge

40

40

40 mins

General Awareness/Economy

30

30

30 mins

Computer Aptitude 

20

20

20 mins

Total

120

120

2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test)

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

1

25

30 mins

Essay

1

25

Total

2

50

30 mins

NOTE: Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the State wise and Category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for Screening from the top of the merit list drawn on State wise and Category wise subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score, as decided by the Bank.

There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

SBI CBO 2021: Screening

Candidates shortlisted in the Online Written Test based on their performance will be called in for the Screening process. The Screening Committee constituted by the Bank will examine whether the candidates fulfill the required eligibility criteria of experience. The Committee will match the job profile submitted by the candidates (certified by their existing/ previous employer(s) with whom they are/were employed) with the job profile of Scale-I Generalist Officer of the State Bank of India.

SBI CBO 2021: Interview

The candidates who fulfill qualify the Screening process will be called for an interview. The SBI CBO 2021 Interview will consist of 50 marks. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

NOTE: Candidates qualifying for an interview under the 'OBC' category would be required to submit an OBC certificate containing the 'Non-Creamy layer' clause. Candidates who have registered themselves as OBC but do not submit OBC 'Non-Creamy layer' certificate and request for an interview under the General category will not be entertained. Candidates qualifying for the interview under the EWS category would be required to submit an EWS certificate issued based on gross annual income for the financial year 2020-21 as per DoPT guidelines. Candidates who have registered themselves as EWS but do not submit EWS certificate issued based on gross annual income for the financial year 2020-21 as per DoPT guidelines and request for an interview under the General category will not be entertained.

SBI CBO 2021: Syllabus

The SBI CBO 2021 Exam Syllabus includes Reasoning Ability, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge.

Reasoning Ability

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

General Awareness and Computer Knowledge

Seating Arrangements

Puzzles

Inequalities

Syllogism

Input-Output

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relations

Order and Ranking

Alphanumeric Series

Distance and Direction

Verbal Reasoning

Cloze Test

Reading Comprehension

Spotting Errors

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Correction

Para Jumbles

Fill in the Blanks

Para/Sentence Completion

Number Series

Data Interpretation

Simplification/ Approximation

Quadratic Equation

Data Sufficiency

Mensuration

Average

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Work, Time, and Energy

Time and Distance

Probability

Relations

Simple and Compound Interest

Permutation and Combination

Current Affairs

Banking Awareness

GK Updates

Currencies

Important Places

Books and Authors

Awards

Headquarters

Prime Minister Schemes

Important Days

Basic Computer Knowledge

SBI CBO 2021: Final Merit List

The candidates will have to qualify both in Online Written Test and Interview separately. The marks obtained in the Online Written Test (both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test) will be added to the marks obtained in the Interview for preparing the final merit list. The final merit list would be prepared based on normalization of marks scored in the Online Written Test and Interview with 75:25 weightage respectively. The final merit list (State-wise and Category-wise) is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of the Online Written Test and Interview. Selection will be made from the top-ranked candidates in the Final Merit List (State-wise and Category-wise).

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus of SBI CBO 2021 Exam?

The SBI CBO 2021 Exam Syllabus includes Reasoning Ability, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge.

Q2. What is the exam date of SBI CBO 2021?

The SBI CBO 2021 Exams will be held in January 2022 (tentative).

Q3. How many vacancies are there in SBI CBO Recruitment 2021?

The SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 will be held for the recruitment of 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India.

Q4. Is there a negative marking for SBI CBO 2021 Exam?

No. There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests in the SBI CBO 2021 Exam.

Q5. What is the selection procedure for SBI CBO 2021?

The SBI CBO 2021 Selection Process consists of Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview.

