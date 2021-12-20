SBI CBO 2021 Registration open till 29th Dec for 1226 Vacancies: Check Section-wise Preparation Strategies

Check SBI CBO 2021 Section-wise Preparation Strategies for English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy and Computer Aptitude . The SBI CBO 2021 Exam will be held in January 2022 (tentative) to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India.

SBI CBO 2021 Preparation Strategies: The SBI CBO 2021 Exam will be held in January 2022 (Tentative) to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) in different offices of the State Bank of India. The registration for SBI CBO 2021 began on 9th December 2021 and is open till 29th December 2021. In SBI CBO 2021 exam, candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview. In this article, we have shared the SBI CBO 2021 Section-wise Preparation Strategies to help candidates crack the SBI CBO 2021 Exam.

SBI CBO 2021: Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events Date SBI Circle Based Officer Notification 08th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date 09th December 2021 SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date 29th December 2021 Online Fee Payment 09th to 26th December 2021 Last Date for Editing the Application 29th December 2021 Last Date of Printing Online Application 13th January 2022 SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card) 12th January 2022 SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date January 2022 (Tentative) SBI CBO 2021 Interview To Be Notified SBI Circle Based Officer Result To Be Notified

SBI CBO Notification 2021 PDF- Click Here

SBI CBO 2021: Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 exam will consist of Online Written Tests (Objective and Descriptive Papers), Screening, and Interview. The total duration of Online Written Tests is 2 hours and 30 minutes of which the Objective paper will be 2 hours and the Descriptive Paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be asked 170 questions (each question will carry 1 mark). The Objective paper will have four sections for 120 marks and the Descriptive Paper will have two questions for a total of 50 marks.

NOTE: Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

SBI CBO 2021: Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Letter Writing 1 25 30 mins Essay 1 25 Total 2 50 30 mins

The SBI CBO 2021 Exam Syllabus for Online Written Tests includes two sections – Objective paper and Descriptive paper. The sections in the Objective paper are English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, Computer Aptitude whereas the questions in the Descriptive paper include Letter Writing and Essay. In this article, we have shared SBI CBO 2021 Preparation Strategies for each sections in both tests.

SBI CBO 2021 Preparation Strategies: How to Prepare English Language?

Syllabus: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Spotting Errors, Para Jumbles, Fill in the Blanks, Para/Sentence Completion, Sentence Improvement, Sentence Correction

Candidates must practice a lot of Reading Comprehension to enhance their reading skills, spot keywords, and develop speed while attempting. Passages based on economy, financial awareness, banking awareness, etc are advised. Practicing RC also improves vocabulary and grammar.

Candidates should also practice a lot of questions from topics such as Para Jumbles, Para Completion, Error Spotting, Sentence Improvement, Cloze Test, Sentence Correction. Mastering your grammar and expanding your vocabulary are two of the key preparation strategy to score high in the English Language.

SBI CBO 2021 Preparation Strategies: How to Prepare Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy and Computer Aptitude?

Syllabus: Banking Awareness, Current Affairs, GK Updates, Prime Minister Schemes, Currencies, Important Places, Awards, Headquarters, Books and Authors, Important Days, Basic Computer Knowledge

In Banking Knowledge, candidates should focus on Union Budget 2021, RBI circulars (past 6 months), Banking terms, Economic survey, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) of Banks, Governmental schemes related to the Banking sector, Banking concepts, Heads and headquarters of Banks, Mergers, and acquisitions of banks, Monthly banking awareness and current affairs, Economic reforms in India, Sarfaesi Act 2002, Banking regulations act, RBI Act 1934, Negotiable instruments act, Static banking concepts, Financial market instruments (derivatives, insurance, mutual funds).

In General Awareness/Economy, candidates should focus on monthly GK and Current Affairs, government schemes, India’s rank in surveys, International reports, Important days, Important appointments, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India, Awards & Honours, Banks-related products, Summits & Conferences, Banking terms, States & capitals, Joint Military Exercises, Cabinet Ministers, Obituaries, Sports events, Brand Ambassadors, International organizations.

In Computer Aptitude, candidates should focus on introduction & history of Computers, Basics of Hardware & Software, Input/Output Devices, Operating Systems, Basic Internet knowledge, MS Office basics, Networking & communications, Computer shortcut keys, Computer abbreviations, Database basics.

