SBI CBO 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022: Check Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics

Check SBI CBO 2021 Descriptive Test Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics for SBI CBO 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022 to fill up 1226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in State Bank of India.

Created On: Jan 14, 2022 21:53 IST
SBI CBO 2021 Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics
SBI CBO 2021 Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics

SBI CBO Essay & Letter Writing 2021: The State Bank of India is conducting the SBI CBO 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 1226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of the State Bank of India across India. Interested candidates can download the SBI CBO 2021 Admit Card from 10th to 23rd January 2022. The online registration for the SBI CBO 2021 Exam ended on 29th December 2021. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview. In this article, we have shared the SBI CBO 2021 Descriptive Test Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics as well as Previous Years’ SBI CBO Essay & Letter Writing Topics (2020) for candidates to ace their preparation.

SBI CBO 2021 Important Dates

SBI CBO 2021 Recruitment Events

Date

SBI Circle Based Officer Notification

08th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Start Date

09th December 2021

Online Fee Payment

09th to 26th December 2021

SBI CBO Online Registration Last Date

29th December 2021

Last Date for Editing the Application

29th December 2021

SBI CBO Call Letter (Admit Card)

10th January to 23rd January 2022

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Date

23rd January 2022

SBI CBO 2021 Interview

To Be Notified

SBI Circle Based Officer Result

To Be Notified

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 Selection Process consists of Online Written Tests, Screening, and Interview. The Online Written Tests will include two tests – Objective Test (Online) and Descriptive Test (Online). The total duration of both tests is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates will be asked a total of 170 questions for 170 marks. The duration of the Objective Test (Online) is 2 hours and it will consist of 4 Sections for a total of 120 marks. The duration of the Descriptive Test (Online) is 30 minutes and it will consist of 2 questions for a total of 50 marks. There will be separate timing for every section. 

SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 mins

Banking Knowledge

40

40

40 mins

General Awareness/Economy

30

30

30 mins

Computer Aptitude 

20

20

20 mins

Total

120

120

2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test)

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

1

25

30 mins

Essay

1

25

Total

2

50

30 mins

NOTE: Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the State wise and Category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for Screening from the top of the merit list drawn on State wise and Category wise subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score, as decided by the Bank.

There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

SBI CBO 2021 Descriptive Paper Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics (Expected)

Important Essay Topics for SBI CBO 2021 (Expected)

#

Topics

1

Role of Private Sector Banks & Foreign Banks in Indian Banking System

2

Future of Banking Industry

3

Argumentative Essay on Bitcoin

4

Cryptocurrency: Govt’s Ban & RBI’s Digital Currency

5

Indian Banks: Defaulters and Debt Recovery

6

World’s largest COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

7

Reviving the Indian Economy

8

India’s Role in World Economy amid COVID-19 Pandemic

9

Disinvestment of PSUs

10

Farm Laws: Impact of Farmer’s Protest on Economy

11

Delhi Air Pollution problem – How it should be tackled?

12

Role of FDIs and FIIs in Economic Growth

13

Financial Literacy

14

India’s Rank in ease of doing business

15

India’s Space Mission – Chandrayaan 2

16

GST Reforms and its Impact on Indian Economy

17

Recapitalization of Public Sector Banks (PSBs)

18

Inflation in the Indian Economy

19

Credit Rating: Role, Important, How it Works?

20

Technology Trends in Banking Sector

 

Important Formal Letter Writing Topics for SBI CBO 2021 (Expected)

#

Topics

1

Write a letter to the Manager by Bank customer to close the bank account.

2

Write a Letter to the Bank Manager stating innovative ideas of File Management System

3

Write a letter to the Branch Manager of your bank to conduct an awareness campaign in your area about the benefits of KYC.

4

Write a letter to the Zonal Head of your bank to open a Branch in your area.

5

Write a letter to the Editor of Exam Prep Website for providing best SBI CBO Study Material.

Important Informal Letter Writing Topics for SBI CBO 2021 (Expected)

#

Topics

1

Write a letter to your younger sibling to share your experience of attempting SBI CBO exam.

2

Write a letter to your parents advising them to invest in mutual funds.

3

Write a letter to your friend telling your experience on a foreign trip.

4

Write a letter to your sister to take precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic.

5

Write a letter to your teacher for giving valuable career advice.

 

SBI CBO Previous Years' Essay & Letter Writing Topics

SBI CBO 2020 Essay & Letter Writing Topics

Essay Topic (3 topics given, 1 to be attempted)

(i) Role of NBFC in Indian Economy

(ii) Banking Reform after 1992

(iii) Agriculture in India

Letter Writing (3 topics given, 1 to be attempted)

(i) Write a letter to Postmaster as you are not at home and your Cheque Book returned.

(ii) Write a letter to senior telling how your Junior is misbehaving with everyone.

(iii) Write a letter to the Regional Head of your Bank to increase the number of ATMs in your area.

