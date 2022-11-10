SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims Begins 12th November: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 Best Tips to Score High: The State Bank of India is all set to conduct the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 exam on 12th, 19th, 20th, and 25th November 2022 for filling up 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 till 25th November 2022. Candidates who qualify the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 which is scheduled to be held in December 2022/January 2023.

Reschedule of Preliminary Exam dated 12th November.2022 for Junior Associates at all centers in the state of Himachal Pradesh due to Legislative Assembly elections

Due to Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held on 12th November 2022 in the state of Himachal Pradesh, the Preliminary Examinations for the post of Junior Associates scheduled to be held at all centers located in the state of Himachal Pradesh has been rescheduled and revised call letter with revised date and venue of the Preliminary exam is available for download. The candidates, who have been allotted Exam centers located in the state of Himachal Pradesh for Preliminary Examination dated 12th November 2022 have been intimated by mail and SMS in their registered email id/ mobile number in this regard.

The Preliminary Examination scheduled on 12th November 2022 in all centers other than in the state of Himachal Pradesh will be conducted as per schedule.

SBI Clerk 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date 30th October to 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language * 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability * 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability * 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022: Admit Card, Photographs, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app Call letter: Affix firmly your recent passport size photograph in the space provided for it in the call letter and bring it with you alongwith 2 additional photographs, photo identity proof in original and a photocopy when you come to the venue for the examination. You will not be permitted to appear for the examination if you come without the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy, call letter, without the photograph affixed on the call letter or without 2 additional photographs. You will be required to sign in the space provided for candidate’s signature on your call letter in the presence of the invigilator in the examination hall. Candidates must bring glue for pasting photos and blue ink stamp pad for putting left thumb impression on attendance sheets. Call letter of Preliminary Exam will not be collected at the examination venue. However, it will be duly authenticated / Stamped by the exam officials. Candidate will need to retain the call letter (along with authenticated / stamped copy of the ID proof) safely. Those candidates who are called for Main Exam will be required to bring both these documents and copy of ID proof along-with Main Exam call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “acquaint yourself booklet” and call letter of main examination.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022: Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

1. Revise through syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, strategies & tips

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, exam duration, important topics, revise formulas, dates, concepts, etc. Remember to solve topics that you find less time-consuming and easier. Focus on attempting questions as per the difficulty level and not the sequence of the question paper. The last 2-3 days are crucial for revision, practicing, and relaxing.

2. Avoid Guesswork. Attempt questions correctly to avoid penalty.

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam is a qualifying exam for candidates to reach the Mains exam. If you do not know the correct answer, it is advised to leave a question blank. One does not need to attempt every question. Negative marking is applicable for every wrong answer. The penalty is 1/4th of 0.25 marks allotted to a question attempted wrongly.

3. Practice previous years’ question papers and mock papers

Find a quiet room, set up a timer, and take up 1 past year question paper. This is the most efficient way to assess your performance and preparation. One should be able to solve the question papers in 1 hour. There will be 35 questions each in Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability and 30 questions in English Language. Previous years’ question papers and mock papers enhance your calculation, speed, time management, and accuracy. Do not take up new topics. Strengthen your strong areas. If one wants further intake of information, one can read newspapers, magazines, GK/Current Affairs to keep abreast with the latest developments.

4. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Numerical Ability is one of the most important and extensive sections that will have 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question will 1 mark. Practice basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, cubes upto 25, squares upto 30, cube root, square root, tables upto 25, etc. Practice bar graph, table chart, line graph, etc to ace Data Interpretation. Brush up your mathematics basics, BODMAS concept, etc to ace Simplification/Approximation. Candidates should also practice factorization-based questions to ace Quadratic Equations. One can also expect questions from Arithmetic Problems, Number Series, Data Sufficiency, etc.

Reasoning Ability will have 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question will carry 1 mark each. Strengthen your skills in Puzzles/Seating Arrangements questions (Circular, Tabular, Linear, Square, Comparison-based, Scheduling-based, etc); Blood Relations (Coded or Direct, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc); Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity & practice Pythagoras theorem). Candidates can also expect questions from Input-Output, Syllogism, Alphanumeric/Number Series, Inequality, etc.

English Language will have 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question will carry 1 mark each. There will be grammar and vocabulary-based questions. Most of the questions will be asked from Reading Comprehension. One should make a practice of reading newspapers, magazines, books related to business, banking, economy, current affairs, etc. In grammar, one can expect questions from fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc), idioms & phrases, active & passive voice, error-spotting, direct & indirect speech, sentence rearrangement, etc. In vocabulary, one can expect questions from cloze test, spell correction, one-word substitution, idioms & phrases, synonyms & antonyms etc.

5. Get good sleep, eat mood-lifting food, keep calm

Candidates are advised to monitor their sleep and food habits during the preparation and most importantly the day before the exam. Consume healthy and mood-lifting foods and take proper sleep to rest your brain. A recharged brain is key to recalling all you have studied. Include some exercise or walks in the fresh air to rejuvenate yourself. You deserve it. Say to yourself ‘I am Prepared, Keep Calm’. Do not try to pull an all-night study just before the exam. Sleep early, get up early, eat a healthy filling breakfast to keep you full and energized throughout the exam process. Maintain healthy, peaceful environment to keep positive vibes.

Wish you the best!

