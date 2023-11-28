SBI Clerk Previous Year Question Papers: Analysis, Approach and Benefits

SBI Clerk Previous Year Question: Get the SBI Clerk memory based questions, approach to solve the questions and benefits of solving previous year questions. Check the exam pattern, paper analysis, and difficulty level

SBI Clerk Previous Year Question is one of the best material to prepare efficiently for the prelims and mains exam. All the banking aspirants must check and practice the SBI memory based question paper to score high marks in the respective exam. Solving previous year questions regularly will also help them to understand the difficulty level and trending topics asked in the exam.

State Bank of India (SBI) conducts prelims and mains exams to select eligible candidates for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post in SBI. There are various benefits of solving SBI Clerk previous year questions. Also, it will allow candidates to plan their preparation strategy and focus more on important topics.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the SBI Clerk previous year question papers for prelims and mains exams along with the latest exam pattern to guide candidates in the right direction.

SBI Clerk Previous Year Questions

Aspirants should practice the SBI Clerk previous year question to get an idea of the exam format, trends and requirements. SBI Clerk previous year paper helps candidates understand question format, difficulty level and trending topics asked over last years.

Going by the past 5 years' exam analysis, the difficulty level of questions was easy in nature. Hence, practicing SBI Clerk previous year questions will smoothen their preparation. Here is the direct link to download SBI Clerk previous year papers for prelims and mains are shared below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Previous Year Questions

Candidates should solve the SBI Clerk previous year's question papers PDF to understand various exam factors. After attempting the previous papers, they should analyse their performance and improve their weak areas. Download and solve questions from SBI Clerk prelims previous year question papers PDF and important questions below:

Q1. Statements: A > B ≥ C; C ≤ B = D; E ≥ F< D

Conclusions: I: C≤D II: F<C

(a) If only conclusion I is true

(b) If only conclusion II is true

(c) If either conclusion I or II is true

(d) If neither conclusion I nor II is true

(e) If both conclusions I and II are true

Ans. a

Q2.Which among the following statements is true?

A lives below B’s floor No one lives below D Two floors gap between B and A

(a) Only III

(b) Both II and III

(c) All I, II and III

(d) Only II

(e) None is true

Ans. a

Q3. The present age of Arun is 14 years more than Tarun. 12 years ago, the ratio of the age of Arun to that of Tarun was 2 : 1, then find the present age (in years) of Arun.

(a) 40

(b) 30

(c) 32

(d) 44

(e) 48

Ans. a

Q4. The sum of squares of three consecutive numbers is 1085. Find the largest number.

(a) 19

(b) 20

(c) 18

(d) 21

(e) 22

Ans. b

Q5. With this_______thunderstorm, we might get flooded out.

(a) incessant

(b) irreversible

(c) indecisive

(d) amiable

(e) dormant

Ans. a

Q6.The nursing home has receive (A)/ funding for medicines(B)/ devices and (B)/ stationery (D)/ No Error (E).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) No Error

Ans. a

Q7. A wildlife (A)of an elephant was carved (B)out of wood for the sculpture (C)event.

(a) BCA

(b) CBA

(c) ACB

(d) BAC

(e) No rearrangement is needed

Ans. a

Benefits of Solving SBI Clerk Previous Year Questions

Candidates should solve SBI Clerk memory based questions to enhance their preparation. There are numerous advantages of solving SBI Clerk previous year papers shared below:

Solving SBI Clerk previous year question paper regularly to understand the topic asked in the exam along with difficulty level and marks distribution.

Practising previous year papers to boost the speed of solving questions accuracy and build their approach to solve maximum questions in less time.

Solving SBI Clerk question papers to determine their weak points and help them avoid making any other mistakes in the actual exam.

Practicing SBI Clerk previous year question paper PDF is also helpful in revising the vast syllabus.

How to Attempt SBI Clerk Previous Year Questions?

It is important to solve unlimited SBI Clerk previous year questions to gain conceptual clarity in a defined manner. They keep specific points to be remembered by the candidates to solve the SBI Clerk previous year question paper efficiently:

Read the SBI Clerk previous year question carefully.

Set a timer to understand the exam pressure and practice accordingly.

Solve easy questions first and solve tough ones last in the SBI Clerk previous year's question papers.

After attempting the papers, aspirants must analyse their performance and avoid making mistakes when resolving the paper.

SBI Clerk Previous Year Paper Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the SBI Clerk previous year question paper was easy in nature. The overall number of good attempts is 72-79. In brief, the difficulty level and good attempts in the exam are as follows: Logical Reasoning Ability (Easy, 28-30), Quantitative Aptitude (Easy to Moderate,24-27), and English Language (Easy, 24-26).

Questions were asked from the quadratic, data interpretation, arithmetic and simplification in the quantitative aptitude. In contrast, questions were asked in puzzle and seating arrangement, inequality, syllogism, number series, direction & distance, and meaningful word in the reasoning ability section.

SBI Clerk Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the SBI Clerk question paper syllabus and exam pattern to understand the exam format, question type and marking scheme specified by the officials. The SBI Clerk 2023 exam is divided into two stages, i.e. prelims and mains. Check the pattern of the SBI Clerk question paper for the prelims exam below:

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.

The medium of the exam shall be Bilingual, i.e. Hindi & English, except English Language test.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong answer.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 60 Minutes

