SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off, Check State wise Cut Off & Factors Determining Cut-Off

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off: The State Bank of India will release the SBI Clerk Cut Off in a PDF officially after the prelims & mains exam is over. The SBI Clerk cut off is the minimum mark to be declared qualified in the exam. Check here state-wise SBI Clerk Cut off for previous years.

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off: The State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk Cut Off in a PDF after the prelims & mains exam is over. All the candidates who have appeared in the exam are required to clear the SBI Clerk exam cut off marks to get appointed for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India.

Thus, the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming SBI Clerk 2023 exam must also check the SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off to understand the variation in the cut-off trends and level of competition and build their preparation strategy accordingly. The SBI Clerk Cut Off is the minimum score that an aspirant needs to obtain in order to get shortlisted for further rounds.

In this article, we have compiled the category-wise SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off of 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 for prelims and mains, along with the expected cut-off marks.

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts online exams (Preliminary and Main) to fill up various vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support and sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. Those who score more than or equivalent to the SBI Clerk category-wise cut off marks will be placed in the final merit list. Moreover, they must also be well-acquainted with the SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off to get an idea of the competition trends and other exam-relevant details.

SBI Clerk Cut Off Marks-Deciding Factors

Numerous factors play an essential role in deciding the cut-off marks of the SBI Clerk exam. The list of factors determining the SBI Clerk cut off marks as per the category is given below:

Number of Applicants: The number of test-takers is an essential factor influencing the SBI Clerk cut off marks. If the number of test-takers is high, the competition and cut-off marks will also be high.

Number of vacancies: The total number of vacancies is one of the determining factors of the SBI Clerk cut off marks. If there are less number of SBI Clerk vacancies, the cut-off marks will be high and vice-versa.

Difficulty level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam also decides the SBI Clerk cut-off marks. The cut-off marks will also be low if the paper's difficulty level is high.

Candidate’s Performance: If many candidates perform well in the SBI Clerk prelims/mains exam, then the cut-off marks will also increase.

How to Download SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official SBI Clerk cut off pdf along with the result. Aspirants planning to appear in the upcoming exam must download the SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off marks to review the variation in cut-off trends and set their target marks accordingly. Follow the steps discussed below to download the SBI Clerk cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 3: The category-wise SBI Clerk cut off marks will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save and download the category-wise cut-off PDF for future reference.

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must check the SBI Clerk previous year cut off marks of all the categories to understand the competition level, cut-off trends, etc., and plan their strategy accordingly. By analyzing the SBI Clerk last year cut off marks, aspirants will be able to predict the SBI Clerk expected cut off marks. Check the previous year's SBI Clerk cut off marks of 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 for all the categories shared below.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2022

The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2022 for the prelims and mains exam have been declared successfully by the recruitment officials. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2022 for all the categories tabulated below for the ease of the aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2022 were declared by the officials on the website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks 2022 below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022 (Out of 100) States/UT General OBC SC ST EWS Andhra Pradesh – – – – – Andaman & Nicobar Arunachal Pradesh Assam 69.25 – – – – Bihar Chhattisgarh 72.25 Delhi Gujarat Haryana – – – – Himachal Pradesh – – – – Jammu & Kashmir 77 71.75 – – Jharkhand Karnataka 64.50 Kerala 68 Madhya Pradesh 74.75 74.75 57.5 66.5 74.75 Maharashtra 65.5 Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Odisha 77 Puducherry 72 Punjab 80.75 Rajasthan 75 Sikkim Tamil Nadu 62.25 Telangana 69 Tripura Uttar Pradesh 77.5 Uttarakhand 78.75 74.5 West Bengal 78.50

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2022 were announced after the exam was over. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2022 below.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022 (Out of 100) States/UT General OBC SC ST EWS Andhra Pradesh – – – – – Andaman & Nicobar Arunachal Pradesh Assam 72 – – – – Bihar Chhattisgarh 77.25 75.75 Delhi Gujarat 74.5 67.25 62.75 50 70 Haryana 85.5 – – – – Himachal Pradesh 85.75 – – – – Jammu & Kashmir 77 – – – – Jharkhand Karnataka 70.75 67 Kerala Madhya Pradesh 78.25 72.25 – – – Maharashtra 76 70.25 68.5 52.25 70 Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Odisha 78.75 Puducherry 72 Punjab 84.25 Rajasthan 80.5 75 Sikkim Tamil Nadu 78 75.5 Telangana 78.25 74 Tripura Uttar Pradesh 82.75 73.5 77 Uttarakhand 83 69.75 60.25 56 72 West Bengal 80.5 68

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021

The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021 for the prelims and mains exam have been declared successfully after the exam is over. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021 for all the categories tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2021 were declared after the prelims exam. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks 2021 below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Out of 100) States/UT General OBC SC ST EWS Andhra Pradesh – – – – – Andaman & Nicobar 66.25 – – – – Arunachal Pradesh 69.25 69.25 69.25 55.75 69.25 Assam 68.50 67.75 67.50 60 67.25 Bihar – – – – – Chhattisgarh 76.5 76.50 64 62.75 73 Delhi 83 – – – – Gujarat 64.5 64.5 63.50 49 64.50 Haryana 79.75 76 – – – Himachal Pradesh 80.25 – – – – Jammu & Kashmir – – – – – Jharkhand 69.25 – – – – Karnataka 64.25 – – – – Kerala 69 – – – – Madhya Pradesh 81.75 – – – – Maharashtra 66.25 66.25 56 66.25 Manipur – – – – – Meghalaya – – – – – Mizoram – – – – – Nagaland – – – – Odisha 82 – – – – Puducherry – – – – – Punjab 75.5 – – – – Rajasthan 77.75 – – – – Sikkim 72.50 – – – – Tamil Nadu 61.75 – – – – Telangana 73.75 – – – – Tripura – – – – – Uttar Pradesh 81.25 78 70 55.25 81.25 Uttarakhand 81.75 73 66.75 66.75 75.25 West Bengal 79.75 76 64.75 79.75 79.75

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2021 were released after the mains exam. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2021 below.

State-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021 State/UT (Out of 200) General OBC Andaman & Nicobar Islands 86.25 – Andhra Pradesh – – Arunachal Pradesh – – Assam 88 77.25 Bihar – 85.5 Chhattisgarh 94.75 – Delhi 99 – Gujarat 87 78.25 Haryana 97 87 Himachal Pradesh 99.5 85.75 Jammu & Kashmir – – Jharkhand – – Karnataka 86 80.25 Kerala 95 88.75 Madhya Pradesh 97.75 – Maharashtra 88.25 81 Manipur – – Meghalaya – – Mizoram – – Nagaland – – Odisha 95.5 – Puducherry – – Punjab 94.5 77.75 Rajasthan 94.25 – Tamil Nadu 90.50 87.5 Telangana 94 87.25 Tripura – – Uttar Pradesh 95.75 – Uttarakhand 96.25 – West Bengal 95.25 –

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020

The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020 for the prelims and mains exam was announced successfully by the recruitment officials. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020 for all the categories shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2020 were released on the official website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks 2020 below.

State-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020 State SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020- General Category Andhra Pradesh 68 Bihar 68.75 Chhattisgarh 68.75 Chandigarh 76 Delhi 76.25 Gujarat 56.75 Haryana 72.75 Himachal Pradesh 66 Jharkhand 68.25 Karnataka 58.75 Kerala 69.75 Madhya Pradesh 68.75 Maharashtra 59.5 Odisha 68.75 Punjab 77.50 Rajasthan 68.75 Tamil Nadu 62 Telangana 66 Uttar Pradesh 71.00 Uttarakhand 78 West Bengal 67.5

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2020

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2020 were uploaded after the exam was administered successfully. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2020 below.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2020 State/UT Name Gen OBC EWS SC ST West Bengal 86.75 69.25 70.75 65.5 60 Gujarat 82.75 73 74.5 66 60 Maharashtra 84 77.5 76.5 75.5 60 Telangana 86.75 81.75 81.5 69.25 60.75 Uttar Pradesh 90.25 78 82.25 64.25 60 Himachal Pradesh 87.25 72 – – – Andhra Pradesh 88.75 83.75 – – – Uttarakhand 91 – – – – Rajasthan 90.25 82.75 80.75 66.5 60 Tamil Nadu 92.75 89.75 72.25 74.75 60.75 Karnataka 80.5 75.25 74.25 64.25 60 Madhya Pradesh 89.25 – 81.5 – – Delhi 98.75 83 87.5 73.5 62.25 Chandigarh 96.75 81.75 94.75 77.25 – Punjab 96.25 78.75 88 69.25 –

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2019

The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2019 for the prelims and mains exam has been declared successfully by the authority. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2019 for all the categories shared below for the aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2019 are available now on the website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks for 2019 below.

State Name SBI Clerk 2019 Cut Off Score Prelims Haryana 72.25 Uttar Pradesh 72.25 Tamil Nadu 61.25 Jammu & Kashmir 81.75 Punjab 76.25 Bihar 76.25 Jharkhand 75 Uttarakhand 75.25 Andhra Pradesh 74.75 Madhya Pradesh 73.5 Odisha 73.5 West Bengal 73.25 Himachal Pradesh 71.75 Delhi 71.25 Rajasthan 71 Telangana 68.5 Meghalaya 66.75 Gujarat 65.5 Maharashtra 62.25 Chhattisgarh 57.5 Assam 57 Karnataka 48.5 Kerala 78

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2019

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2019 were published after the exam was over. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2019 below.

States SBI Clerk Mains Cut off 2019 Punjab 102.75 Andhra Pradesh 99.75 Bihar 98.00 Karnataka 85.75 Jharkhand 97.50 Haryana 103.25 Uttar Pradesh 97.50 Delhi 99.75 Madhya Pradesh 94.75 Rajasthan 97.00 Uttarakhand 96.50 West Bengal 97.25 Himachal Pradesh 101.25 Odisha 94.75 Chhattisgarh 87.75 Maharashtra 89.75 Gujarat 91.25 Kerala 96.25 Tamil Nadu 98.00 Assam 85.00

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2018

The authority has successfully announced the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2018 for the prelims and mains exams. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2018 for all the categories below for aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2018

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2018 were released by the exam conducting body on the website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks for 2018 below.

Name of the State SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2018 Andhra Pradesh 71.00 Assam 51.25 Bihar 66.50 Chhattisgarh 67.25 Delhi 71.75 Gujarat 57.50 Haryana 70.50 Himachal Pradesh 68.75 Karnataka 63.00 Kerala 69.00 Madhya Pradesh 66.25 Maharashtra 57.00 Odisha 62.75 Punjab 71.50 Rajasthan 69.00 Tamil Nadu 60.00 Telangana 68.00 Uttar Pradesh 69.25 West Bengal 66.50

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2018

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2018 were released after the exam was over. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2018 below.

Name of the State SBI Clerk Mains Cut off 2018 Bihar 96.00 Chhattisgarh 91.50 Delhi 104.80 Gujarat 85.00 Haryana 99.00 Himachal Pradesh 98.25 Jharkhand 86.00 Karnataka 83.90 Madhya Pradesh 92.60 Maharashtra 85.65 Odisha 88.80 Punjab 100.65 Rajasthan 96.75 Tamil Nadu 93.75 Uttar Pradesh 96.00 West Bengal 95.30

Also Read,