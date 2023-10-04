SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off, Check State wise Cut Off & Factors Determining Cut-Off

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off: The State Bank of India will release the SBI Clerk Cut Off in a PDF officially after the prelims & mains exam is over. The SBI Clerk cut off is the minimum mark to be declared qualified in the exam. Check here state-wise SBI Clerk Cut off for previous years.

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off
SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off: The State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk Cut Off in a PDF after the prelims & mains exam is over. All the candidates who have appeared in the exam are required to clear the SBI Clerk exam cut off marks to get appointed for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India.

Thus, the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming SBI Clerk 2023 exam must also check the SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off to understand the variation in the cut-off trends and level of competition and build their preparation strategy accordingly. The SBI Clerk Cut Off is the minimum score that an aspirant needs to obtain in order to get shortlisted for further rounds.

 

In this article, we have compiled the category-wise SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off of 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 for prelims and mains, along with the expected cut-off marks.

Career Counseling

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts online exams (Preliminary and Main) to fill up various vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support and sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. Those who score more than or equivalent to the SBI Clerk category-wise cut off marks will be placed in the final merit list. Moreover, they must also be well-acquainted with the SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off to get an idea of the competition trends and other exam-relevant details.

SBI Clerk Cut Off Marks-Deciding Factors

Numerous factors play an essential role in deciding the cut-off marks of the SBI Clerk exam. The list of factors determining the SBI Clerk cut off marks as per the category is given below:

  • Number of Applicants: The number of test-takers is an essential factor influencing the SBI Clerk cut off marks. If the number of test-takers is high, the competition and cut-off marks will also be high.
  • Number of vacancies: The total number of vacancies is one of the determining factors of the SBI Clerk cut off marks. If there are less number of SBI Clerk vacancies, the cut-off marks will be high and vice-versa.
  • Difficulty level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam also decides the SBI Clerk cut-off marks. The cut-off marks will also be low if the paper's difficulty level is high.
  • Candidate’s Performance: If many candidates perform well in the SBI Clerk prelims/mains exam, then the cut-off marks will also increase.

How to Download SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official SBI Clerk cut off pdf along with the result. Aspirants planning to appear in the upcoming exam must download the SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off marks to review the variation in cut-off trends and set their target marks accordingly. Follow the steps discussed below to download the SBI Clerk cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 3: The category-wise SBI Clerk cut off marks will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save and download the category-wise cut-off PDF for future reference.

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must check the SBI Clerk previous year cut off marks of all the categories to understand the competition level, cut-off trends, etc., and plan their strategy accordingly. By analyzing the SBI Clerk last year cut off marks, aspirants will be able to predict the SBI Clerk expected cut off marks. Check the previous year's SBI Clerk cut off marks of 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 for all the categories shared below.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2022

The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2022 for the prelims and mains exam have been declared successfully by the recruitment officials. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2022 for all the categories tabulated below for the ease of the aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2022 were declared by the officials on the website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks 2022 below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off  2022 (Out of 100)

States/UT

General 

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

Andaman & Nicobar 

          

Arunachal Pradesh

          

Assam

69.25

Bihar

          

Chhattisgarh

72.25

        

Delhi

          

Gujarat

          

Haryana

  

Himachal Pradesh

  

Jammu & Kashmir

77

71.75

  

Jharkhand

          

Karnataka

64.50

        

Kerala

68

        

Madhya Pradesh

74.75

74.75

57.5

66.5

74.75

Maharashtra

65.5

        

Manipur

          

Meghalaya

          

Mizoram

          

Nagaland

          

Odisha

77

        

Puducherry

72

        

Punjab

80.75

        

Rajasthan

75

        

Sikkim

          

Tamil Nadu

62.25

        

Telangana

69

        

Tripura

          

Uttar Pradesh

77.5

        

Uttarakhand

78.75

74.5

      

West Bengal

78.50

        

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2022 were announced after the exam was over. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2022 below.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off  2022 (Out of 100)

States/UT

General 

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

Andaman & Nicobar 

          

Arunachal Pradesh

          

Assam

72

Bihar

          

Chhattisgarh

77.25

75.75

      

Delhi

          

Gujarat

74.5

67.25

62.75

50

70

Haryana

85.5

Himachal Pradesh

85.75

Jammu & Kashmir

77

Jharkhand

          

Karnataka

70.75

67

      

Kerala

          

Madhya Pradesh

78.25

72.25

Maharashtra

76

70.25

68.5

52.25

70

Manipur

          

Meghalaya

          

Mizoram

          

Nagaland

          

Odisha

78.75

        

Puducherry

72

        

Punjab

84.25

        

Rajasthan

80.5

75

      

Sikkim

          

Tamil Nadu

78

75.5

      

Telangana

78.25

74

      

Tripura

          

Uttar Pradesh

82.75

73.5

    

77

Uttarakhand

83

69.75

60.25

56

72

West Bengal

80.5

68

      

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021

The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021 for the prelims and mains exam have been declared successfully after the exam is over. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021 for all the categories tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2021 were declared after the prelims exam. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks 2021 below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off  2021 (Out of 100)

States/UT

General 

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

– 

– 

– 

– 

Andaman & Nicobar 

66.25

Arunachal Pradesh

69.25

69.25

69.25

55.75

69.25

Assam

68.50

67.75

67.50

60

67.25

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

76.5

76.50 

64 

62.75 

73 

Delhi

83

Gujarat

64.5

64.5 

63.50 

49

64.50 

Haryana

79.75

76

Himachal Pradesh

80.25

Jammu & Kashmir

Jharkhand

69.25 

Karnataka

64.25

Kerala

69 

Madhya Pradesh

81.75

Maharashtra

66.25

66.25 

 

56

66.25

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

 

Odisha

82

Puducherry

Punjab

75.5

Rajasthan

77.75

Sikkim

72.50

Tamil Nadu

61.75

Telangana

73.75

Tripura

Uttar Pradesh

81.25

78 

70 

55.25

81.25 

Uttarakhand

81.75

73 

66.75 

66.75 

75.25 

West Bengal

79.75

76

64.75

79.75

79.75

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2021 were released after the mains exam. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2021 below.

State-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021 

State/UT

(Out of 200)

General

OBC

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

86.25

Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

– 

Assam

88

77.25

Bihar

85.5

Chhattisgarh

94.75

Delhi

99

Gujarat

87

78.25

Haryana

97

87

Himachal Pradesh

99.5

85.75

Jammu & Kashmir

– 

Jharkhand

Karnataka

86

80.25

Kerala

95

88.75

Madhya Pradesh

97.75

Maharashtra

88.25

81

Manipur

– 

Meghalaya

– 

Mizoram

– 

Nagaland

– 

Odisha

95.5

Puducherry

– 

Punjab

94.5

77.75

Rajasthan

94.25

Tamil Nadu

90.50

87.5

Telangana

94

87.25

Tripura

Uttar Pradesh

95.75

Uttarakhand

96.25

West Bengal

95.25

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020

The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020 for the prelims and mains exam was announced successfully by the recruitment officials. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020 for all the categories shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2020 were released on the official website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks 2020 below.

State-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020

State

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020- General Category

Andhra Pradesh

68

Bihar

68.75

Chhattisgarh

68.75

Chandigarh

76

Delhi

76.25

Gujarat

56.75

Haryana

72.75

Himachal Pradesh

66

Jharkhand

68.25

Karnataka

58.75

Kerala

69.75

Madhya Pradesh

68.75

Maharashtra

59.5

Odisha

68.75

Punjab

77.50

Rajasthan

68.75

Tamil Nadu

62

Telangana

66

Uttar Pradesh

71.00

Uttarakhand

78

West Bengal

67.5

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2020

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2020 were uploaded after the exam was administered successfully. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2020 below.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2020

State/UT Name

Gen

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

West Bengal

86.75

69.25

70.75

65.5

60

Gujarat

82.75

73

74.5

66

60

Maharashtra

84

77.5

76.5

75.5

60

Telangana

86.75

81.75

81.5

69.25

60.75

Uttar Pradesh

90.25

78

82.25

64.25

60

Himachal Pradesh

87.25

72

Andhra Pradesh

88.75

83.75

Uttarakhand

91

Rajasthan

90.25

82.75

80.75

66.5

60

Tamil Nadu

92.75

89.75

72.25

74.75

60.75

Karnataka

80.5

75.25

74.25

64.25

60

Madhya Pradesh

89.25

81.5

Delhi

98.75

83

87.5

73.5

62.25

Chandigarh

96.75

81.75

94.75

77.25

Punjab

96.25

78.75

88

69.25

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2019

The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2019 for the prelims and mains exam has been declared successfully by the authority. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2019 for all the categories shared below for the aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2019 are available now on the website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks for 2019 below.

State Name

SBI Clerk 2019 Cut Off Score Prelims

Haryana

72.25

Uttar Pradesh

72.25

Tamil Nadu

61.25

Jammu & Kashmir

81.75

Punjab

76.25

Bihar

76.25

Jharkhand

75

Uttarakhand

75.25

Andhra Pradesh

74.75

Madhya Pradesh

73.5

Odisha

73.5

West Bengal

73.25

Himachal Pradesh

71.75

Delhi

71.25

Rajasthan

71

Telangana

68.5

Meghalaya

66.75

Gujarat

65.5

Maharashtra

62.25

Chhattisgarh

57.5

Assam

57

Karnataka

48.5

Kerala

78

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2019

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2019 were published after the exam was over. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2019 below.

States

SBI Clerk Mains Cut off 2019

Punjab

102.75

Andhra Pradesh

99.75

Bihar

98.00

Karnataka

85.75

Jharkhand

97.50

Haryana

103.25

Uttar Pradesh

97.50

Delhi

99.75

Madhya Pradesh

94.75

Rajasthan

97.00

Uttarakhand

96.50

West Bengal

97.25

Himachal Pradesh

101.25

Odisha

94.75

Chhattisgarh

87.75

Maharashtra

89.75

Gujarat

91.25

Kerala

96.25

Tamil Nadu

98.00

Assam

85.00

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2018

The authority has successfully announced the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2018 for the prelims and mains exams. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2018 for all the categories below for aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2018

The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2018 were released by the exam conducting body on the website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks for 2018 below.

Name of the State

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2018

Andhra Pradesh

71.00

Assam

51.25

Bihar

66.50

Chhattisgarh

67.25

Delhi

71.75

Gujarat

57.50

Haryana

70.50

Himachal Pradesh

68.75

Karnataka

63.00

Kerala

69.00

Madhya Pradesh

66.25

Maharashtra

57.00

Odisha

62.75

Punjab

71.50

Rajasthan

69.00

Tamil Nadu

60.00

Telangana

68.00

Uttar Pradesh

69.25

West Bengal

66.50

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2018

The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2018  were released after the exam was over. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2018 below.

Name of the State 

SBI Clerk Mains Cut off 2018

Bihar

96.00

Chhattisgarh

91.50

Delhi

104.80

Gujarat

85.00

Haryana

99.00

Himachal Pradesh

98.25

Jharkhand

86.00

Karnataka

83.90

Madhya Pradesh

92.60

Maharashtra

85.65

Odisha

88.80

Punjab

100.65

Rajasthan

96.75

Tamil Nadu

93.75

Uttar Pradesh

96.00

West Bengal

95.30

Also Read,

How to crack SBI Clerk?
SBI Clerk Best Books
SBI Clerk Eligibility
SBI Clerk Current Affairs
SBI Clerk Syllabus
SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration

FAQ

What is SBI Clerk Cut Off?

The State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk cut off marks for all the categories. SBI Clerk cut off marks must be obtained by the aspirants to pass the prelims/mains exam successfully.

How to check the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can download the SBI Clerk cut off marks on the official website of SBI or click on the direct link shared above. Till then, you can also check the SBI Clerk previous year cut off and expected cut-off marks shared above.

What factors decide the SBI Clerk cutoff?

Various components like the number of applicants, availability of vacancies, the difficulty level, SBI Clerk previous year cut off marks and the performance of candidates help in determining cut-off marks of the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next