SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off, Check State wise Cut Off & Factors Determining Cut-Off

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off: The State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk Cut Off in a PDF after the prelims & mains exam is over. All the candidates who have appeared in the exam are required to clear the SBI Clerk exam cut off marks to get appointed for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India.
Thus, the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming SBI Clerk 2023 exam must also check the SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off to understand the variation in the cut-off trends and level of competition and build their preparation strategy accordingly. The SBI Clerk Cut Off is the minimum score that an aspirant needs to obtain in order to get shortlisted for further rounds.
In this article, we have compiled the category-wise SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off of 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 for prelims and mains, along with the expected cut-off marks.
SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off
The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts online exams (Preliminary and Main) to fill up various vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support and sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. Those who score more than or equivalent to the SBI Clerk category-wise cut off marks will be placed in the final merit list. Moreover, they must also be well-acquainted with the SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off to get an idea of the competition trends and other exam-relevant details.
SBI Clerk Cut Off Marks-Deciding Factors
Numerous factors play an essential role in deciding the cut-off marks of the SBI Clerk exam. The list of factors determining the SBI Clerk cut off marks as per the category is given below:
- Number of Applicants: The number of test-takers is an essential factor influencing the SBI Clerk cut off marks. If the number of test-takers is high, the competition and cut-off marks will also be high.
- Number of vacancies: The total number of vacancies is one of the determining factors of the SBI Clerk cut off marks. If there are less number of SBI Clerk vacancies, the cut-off marks will be high and vice-versa.
- Difficulty level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam also decides the SBI Clerk cut-off marks. The cut-off marks will also be low if the paper's difficulty level is high.
- Candidate’s Performance: If many candidates perform well in the SBI Clerk prelims/mains exam, then the cut-off marks will also increase.
How to Download SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off?
Candidates can download the official SBI Clerk cut off pdf along with the result. Aspirants planning to appear in the upcoming exam must download the SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off marks to review the variation in cut-off trends and set their target marks accordingly. Follow the steps discussed below to download the SBI Clerk cut-off marks without any hassles:
Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI.
Step 2: On the homepage, find the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) cutoff marks link and click on it.
Step 3: The category-wise SBI Clerk cut off marks will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Save and download the category-wise cut-off PDF for future reference.
SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off
Candidates must check the SBI Clerk previous year cut off marks of all the categories to understand the competition level, cut-off trends, etc., and plan their strategy accordingly. By analyzing the SBI Clerk last year cut off marks, aspirants will be able to predict the SBI Clerk expected cut off marks. Check the previous year's SBI Clerk cut off marks of 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 for all the categories shared below.
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2022
The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2022 for the prelims and mains exam have been declared successfully by the recruitment officials. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2022 for all the categories tabulated below for the ease of the aspirants.
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022
The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2022 were declared by the officials on the website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks 2022 below.
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022 (Out of 100)
|
States/UT
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Assam
|
69.25
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Bihar
|
Chhattisgarh
|
72.25
|
Delhi
|
Gujarat
|
Haryana
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
77
|
71.75
|
–
|
–
|
Jharkhand
|
Karnataka
|
64.50
|
Kerala
|
68
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
74.75
|
74.75
|
57.5
|
66.5
|
74.75
|
Maharashtra
|
65.5
|
Manipur
|
Meghalaya
|
Mizoram
|
Nagaland
|
Odisha
|
77
|
Puducherry
|
72
|
Punjab
|
80.75
|
Rajasthan
|
75
|
Sikkim
|
Tamil Nadu
|
62.25
|
Telangana
|
69
|
Tripura
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
77.5
|
Uttarakhand
|
78.75
|
74.5
|
West Bengal
|
78.50
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022
The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2022 were announced after the exam was over. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2022 below.
|
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022 (Out of 100)
|
States/UT
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Assam
|
72
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Bihar
|
Chhattisgarh
|
77.25
|
75.75
|
Delhi
|
Gujarat
|
74.5
|
67.25
|
62.75
|
50
|
70
|
Haryana
|
85.5
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
85.75
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
77
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Jharkhand
|
Karnataka
|
70.75
|
67
|
Kerala
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
78.25
|
72.25
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Maharashtra
|
76
|
70.25
|
68.5
|
52.25
|
70
|
Manipur
|
Meghalaya
|
Mizoram
|
Nagaland
|
Odisha
|
78.75
|
Puducherry
|
72
|
Punjab
|
84.25
|
Rajasthan
|
80.5
|
75
|
Sikkim
|
Tamil Nadu
|
78
|
75.5
|
Telangana
|
78.25
|
74
|
Tripura
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
82.75
|
73.5
|
77
|
Uttarakhand
|
83
|
69.75
|
60.25
|
56
|
72
|
West Bengal
|
80.5
|
68
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021
The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021 for the prelims and mains exam have been declared successfully after the exam is over. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2021 for all the categories tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants.
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021
The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2021 were declared after the prelims exam. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks 2021 below.
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Out of 100)
|
States/UT
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
66.25
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
69.25
|
69.25
|
69.25
|
55.75
|
69.25
|
Assam
|
68.50
|
67.75
|
67.50
|
60
|
67.25
|
Bihar
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Chhattisgarh
|
76.5
|
76.50
|
64
|
62.75
|
73
|
Delhi
|
83
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Gujarat
|
64.5
|
64.5
|
63.50
|
49
|
64.50
|
Haryana
|
79.75
|
76
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
80.25
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Jharkhand
|
69.25
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Karnataka
|
64.25
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Kerala
|
69
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
81.75
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Maharashtra
|
66.25
|
66.25
|
|
56
|
66.25
|
Manipur
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Meghalaya
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Mizoram
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Nagaland
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
|
Odisha
|
82
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Puducherry
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Punjab
|
75.5
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Rajasthan
|
77.75
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Sikkim
|
72.50
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Tamil Nadu
|
61.75
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Telangana
|
73.75
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Tripura
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
81.25
|
78
|
70
|
55.25
|
81.25
|
Uttarakhand
|
81.75
|
73
|
66.75
|
66.75
|
75.25
|
West Bengal
|
79.75
|
76
|
64.75
|
79.75
|
79.75
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021
The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2021 were released after the mains exam. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2021 below.
|
State-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021
|
State/UT
|
(Out of 200)
|
General
|
OBC
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
86.25
|
–
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
–
|
–
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
–
|
–
|
Assam
|
88
|
77.25
|
Bihar
|
–
|
85.5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
94.75
|
–
|
Delhi
|
99
|
–
|
Gujarat
|
87
|
78.25
|
Haryana
|
97
|
87
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
99.5
|
85.75
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
–
|
–
|
Jharkhand
|
–
|
–
|
Karnataka
|
86
|
80.25
|
Kerala
|
95
|
88.75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
97.75
|
–
|
Maharashtra
|
88.25
|
81
|
Manipur
|
–
|
–
|
Meghalaya
|
–
|
–
|
Mizoram
|
–
|
–
|
Nagaland
|
–
|
–
|
Odisha
|
95.5
|
–
|
Puducherry
|
–
|
–
|
Punjab
|
94.5
|
77.75
|
Rajasthan
|
94.25
|
–
|
Tamil Nadu
|
90.50
|
87.5
|
Telangana
|
94
|
87.25
|
Tripura
|
–
|
–
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
95.75
|
–
|
Uttarakhand
|
96.25
|
–
|
West Bengal
|
95.25
|
–
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020
The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020 for the prelims and mains exam was announced successfully by the recruitment officials. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020 for all the categories shared below for the ease of the aspirants.
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020
The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2020 were released on the official website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks 2020 below.
|
State-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020
|
State
|
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020- General Category
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
68
|
Bihar
|
68.75
|
Chhattisgarh
|
68.75
|
Chandigarh
|
76
|
Delhi
|
76.25
|
Gujarat
|
56.75
|
Haryana
|
72.75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
66
|
Jharkhand
|
68.25
|
Karnataka
|
58.75
|
Kerala
|
69.75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
68.75
|
Maharashtra
|
59.5
|
Odisha
|
68.75
|
Punjab
|
77.50
|
Rajasthan
|
68.75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
62
|
Telangana
|
66
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
71.00
|
Uttarakhand
|
78
|
West Bengal
|
67.5
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2020
The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2020 were uploaded after the exam was administered successfully. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2020 below.
|
SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2020
|
State/UT Name
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
West Bengal
|
86.75
|
69.25
|
70.75
|
65.5
|
60
|
Gujarat
|
82.75
|
73
|
74.5
|
66
|
60
|
Maharashtra
|
84
|
77.5
|
76.5
|
75.5
|
60
|
Telangana
|
86.75
|
81.75
|
81.5
|
69.25
|
60.75
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
90.25
|
78
|
82.25
|
64.25
|
60
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
87.25
|
72
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
88.75
|
83.75
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Uttarakhand
|
91
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Rajasthan
|
90.25
|
82.75
|
80.75
|
66.5
|
60
|
Tamil Nadu
|
92.75
|
89.75
|
72.25
|
74.75
|
60.75
|
Karnataka
|
80.5
|
75.25
|
74.25
|
64.25
|
60
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
89.25
|
–
|
81.5
|
–
|
–
|
Delhi
|
98.75
|
83
|
87.5
|
73.5
|
62.25
|
Chandigarh
|
96.75
|
81.75
|
94.75
|
77.25
|
–
|
Punjab
|
96.25
|
78.75
|
88
|
69.25
|
–
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2019
The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2019 for the prelims and mains exam has been declared successfully by the authority. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2019 for all the categories shared below for the aspirants.
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019
The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2019 are available now on the website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks for 2019 below.
|
State Name
|
SBI Clerk 2019 Cut Off Score Prelims
|
Haryana
|
72.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
72.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
61.25
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
81.75
|
Punjab
|
76.25
|
Bihar
|
76.25
|
Jharkhand
|
75
|
Uttarakhand
|
75.25
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
74.75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
73.5
|
Odisha
|
73.5
|
West Bengal
|
73.25
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
71.75
|
Delhi
|
71.25
|
Rajasthan
|
71
|
Telangana
|
68.5
|
Meghalaya
|
66.75
|
Gujarat
|
65.5
|
Maharashtra
|
62.25
|
Chhattisgarh
|
57.5
|
Assam
|
57
|
Karnataka
|
48.5
|
Kerala
|
78
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2019
The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2019 were published after the exam was over. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2019 below.
|
States
|
SBI Clerk Mains Cut off 2019
|
Punjab
|
102.75
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
99.75
|
Bihar
|
98.00
|
Karnataka
|
85.75
|
Jharkhand
|
97.50
|
Haryana
|
103.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
97.50
|
Delhi
|
99.75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
94.75
|
Rajasthan
|
97.00
|
Uttarakhand
|
96.50
|
West Bengal
|
97.25
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
101.25
|
Odisha
|
94.75
|
Chhattisgarh
|
87.75
|
Maharashtra
|
89.75
|
Gujarat
|
91.25
|
Kerala
|
96.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
98.00
|
Assam
|
85.00
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2018
The authority has successfully announced the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2018 for the prelims and mains exams. Check the state-wise SBI Clerk Cut Off 2018 for all the categories below for aspirants.
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2018
The SBI Junior Associate prelims cut off marks for 2018 were released by the exam conducting body on the website. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off marks for 2018 below.
|
Name of the State
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2018
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
71.00
|
Assam
|
51.25
|
Bihar
|
66.50
|
Chhattisgarh
|
67.25
|
Delhi
|
71.75
|
Gujarat
|
57.50
|
Haryana
|
70.50
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
68.75
|
Karnataka
|
63.00
|
Kerala
|
69.00
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
66.25
|
Maharashtra
|
57.00
|
Odisha
|
62.75
|
Punjab
|
71.50
|
Rajasthan
|
69.00
|
Tamil Nadu
|
60.00
|
Telangana
|
68.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
69.25
|
West Bengal
|
66.50
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2018
The SBI Junior Associate mains cut off marks for 2018 were released after the exam was over. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off marks 2018 below.
|
Name of the State
|
SBI Clerk Mains Cut off 2018
|
Bihar
|
96.00
|
Chhattisgarh
|
91.50
|
Delhi
|
104.80
|
Gujarat
|
85.00
|
Haryana
|
99.00
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
98.25
|
Jharkhand
|
86.00
|
Karnataka
|
83.90
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
92.60
|
Maharashtra
|
85.65
|
Odisha
|
88.80
|
Punjab
|
100.65
|
Rajasthan
|
96.75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
93.75
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
96.00
|
West Bengal
|
95.30
Also Read,
|How to crack SBI Clerk?
|SBI Clerk Best Books
|SBI Clerk Eligibility
|SBI Clerk Current Affairs
|SBI Clerk Syllabus
|SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration