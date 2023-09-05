SBI Clerk Current Affairs 2023: Download Daily, Weekly and Monthly GA Capsule PDF and Quiz

SBI Clerk Current Affairs 2023: Daily, weekly, and monthly general awareness GA capsules have been released for the main exam by Jagran Josh's exam prep team. Here you can get the Clerk Mains Current Affairs PDF, One Liner, and Quiz.

SBI Clerk Current Affairs 2023: An important part of the SBI Clerk selection process is the General Awareness section. It includes two sections, Current Affairs and Banking Awareness, based on dynamic information.

One of the most unexpected and difficult parts of the SBI Clerk Exam is the General Awareness section, which evaluates the applicant's awareness of all relevant local, national, and international news. A candidate must therefore be up to date on current affairs and the most recent changes to the international news. A power capsule containing links to PDFs of the daily, weekly and monthly current affairs is included in this article, along with a practice quiz.

SBI Clerk Current Affairs 2023: Banking and Financial Awareness

The SBI Clerk Exam will cover all the major topics covered in the Banking and Financial Awareness questions. Candidates must check the PDF links in the article below for better preparation. Prior to taking the SBI Clerk exam, it is recommended that students read current affairs for at least six months. 

SBI Clerk Daily Current Affairs 2023

We have provided the links to the Daily Current Affairs PDF below, along with a quiz link for practice. Candidates can check and download the PDFs whenever they need to.

Date

Daily CA Link

Daily Quiz Link

September 4 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: September 04 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: 04 September 2023

September 1 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: September 01 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: 01 September 2023

August 31 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 31 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 31 2023

August 29 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 29 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 29 2023

August 28 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 28 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 28 2023

August 25 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 25 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 25 2023

August 24 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 24 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 24 2023

August 23 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 23 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 23 2023

August 22 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 22 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 22 2023

August 21 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 21 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 21 2023

August 18 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 18 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 18 2023

August 17 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 17 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 17 2023

August 16 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 16 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 16 2023

August 14 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 14 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 14 2023

August 11 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 11 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 11 2023

August 10 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 10 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 10 2023

August 09 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 09 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 09 2023

August 08 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 08 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 08 2023

August 07 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 07 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 07 2023

SBI Clerk Weekly Current Affairs Capsule

Here, we have compiled the weekly current affairs capsule of August Month so that candidates can revisit all the important events that happened in August 2023

Week

Weekly CA Link

August 7, 2023 to August 13, 2023

CA Link

August 14, 2023 to August 20, 2023

CA Link

August 21, 2023 to August 27, 2023

CA Link

August 28, 2023 to September 3, 2023

CA Link

SBI Clerk Monthly Current Affairs Capsule

Below we have compiled all the important current affairs in the monthly PDF capsule so that candidates can revisit all the important events of the month in one go

Month

Monthly PDF Link

July 2023

Download PDF

June 2023

Download PDF

What are the Benefits of Reading SBI Clerk Current Affairs 

The SBI Clerk exam's General Awareness section is one of the sections where candidates score the most in comparison to other sections, it has questions that just need a simple response, so candidates can attempt a significant number of them to enhance their overall attempt count within the sectional time restriction. It is also considered to be easier than other portions because applicants only need to remember the questions and check the proper box. 

FAQ

How to prepare current affairs for SBI Clerk 2023?

The current affairs for SBI can be improved by daily reading the current affairs and revising it on a monthly and yearly basis

How can I get a capsule PDF for SBI Clerk general awareness?

A direct link is provided in this article for a capsule PDF for SBI Clerk general awareness

How many months of current affairs are enough for the SBI Clerk exam?

As per the latest pattern questions asked in the examination, it is recommended that students to practice at least 6 - 9 months of current affairs.

How to complete general awareness for SBI Clerk in 15 days?

General Awareness is the very vast section of the SBI Clerk examination, for the ease of candidates we have provided the monthly and yearly PDFs of current affairs

Where can I get Daily current affairs for the SBI Clerk exam?

In the above article, you can get the daily current affairs link of the SBI Clerk examination.

Q: How can I memorize SBI Clerk's current affairs?

Daily reading the current and then revising it on a weekly and monthly basis will help in memorizing current affairs

