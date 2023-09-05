SBI Clerk Current Affairs 2023: Download Daily, Weekly and Monthly GA Capsule PDF and Quiz

SBI Clerk Current Affairs 2023: An important part of the SBI Clerk selection process is the General Awareness section. It includes two sections, Current Affairs and Banking Awareness, based on dynamic information.
One of the most unexpected and difficult parts of the SBI Clerk Exam is the General Awareness section, which evaluates the applicant's awareness of all relevant local, national, and international news. A candidate must therefore be up to date on current affairs and the most recent changes to the international news. A power capsule containing links to PDFs of the daily, weekly and monthly current affairs is included in this article, along with a practice quiz.
SBI Clerk Current Affairs 2023: Banking and Financial Awareness
The SBI Clerk Exam will cover all the major topics covered in the Banking and Financial Awareness questions. Candidates must check the PDF links in the article below for better preparation. Prior to taking the SBI Clerk exam, it is recommended that students read current affairs for at least six months.
SBI Clerk Daily Current Affairs 2023
We have provided the links to the Daily Current Affairs PDF below, along with a quiz link for practice. Candidates can check and download the PDFs whenever they need to.
|
Date
|
Daily CA Link
|
Daily Quiz Link
|
September 4 2023
|
September 1 2023
|
August 31 2023
|
August 29 2023
|
August 28 2023
|
August 25 2023
|
August 24 2023
|
August 23 2023
|
August 22 2023
|
August 21 2023
|
August 18 2023
|
August 17 2023
|
August 16 2023
|
August 14 2023
|
August 11 2023
|
August 10 2023
|
August 09 2023
|
August 08 2023
|
August 07 2023
SBI Clerk Weekly Current Affairs Capsule
Here, we have compiled the weekly current affairs capsule of August Month so that candidates can revisit all the important events that happened in August 2023
|
Week
|
Weekly CA Link
|
August 7, 2023 to August 13, 2023
|
August 14, 2023 to August 20, 2023
|
August 21, 2023 to August 27, 2023
|
August 28, 2023 to September 3, 2023
SBI Clerk Monthly Current Affairs Capsule
Below we have compiled all the important current affairs in the monthly PDF capsule so that candidates can revisit all the important events of the month in one go
|
Month
|
Monthly PDF Link
|
July 2023
|
June 2023
What are the Benefits of Reading SBI Clerk Current Affairs
The SBI Clerk exam's General Awareness section is one of the sections where candidates score the most in comparison to other sections, it has questions that just need a simple response, so candidates can attempt a significant number of them to enhance their overall attempt count within the sectional time restriction. It is also considered to be easier than other portions because applicants only need to remember the questions and check the proper box.