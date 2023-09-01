SBI PO Current Affairs 2023: Download Daily, Weekly and Monthly GA Capsule PDF and Quiz

SBI PO Current Affairs 2023: Daily, weekly, and monthly general awareness GA capsules have been released for the main exam by Jagran Josh's exam prep team. Here you can get the PO Mains Current Affairs PDF, One Liner, and Quiz.

Get the daily, weekly and monthly current affairs for SBI PO main general awareness section here.
Get the daily, weekly and monthly current affairs for SBI PO main general awareness section here.

SBI PO Current Affairs 2023: The SBI PO selection process includes a General Awareness portion that is crucial to the process. Within the General Awareness Section, there are two additional sections: Current Affairs and Banking Awareness based on the dynamic information.

The SBI PO Exam's General Awareness component, one of the most unexpected and challenging portions, assesses the applicant's familiarity with all pertinent local, national, and international news. As a result, a candidate needs to be informed about current events and the most recent worldwide changes.  This article includes a power capsule with links to daily, weekly and monthly current affairs PDFs as well as a quiz for practice.

SBI PO Current Affairs 2023: Banking, Financial GA

Major topics covered in the Banking and Financial GA may come up in the SBI PO Exam. For better preparation, candidates must read the PDFs in the article below. It is advised that students read current affairs for at least six months prior to the SBI PO exam. 

Career Counseling

SBI PO Daily Current Affairs 2023

Below we have provided the PDF Links of Daily Current Affairs with the quiz link to practice. Candidates can check and download the PDFs at their convenience

Date

Daily CA Link

Daily Quiz Link

August 31 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 31 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 31 2023

August 29 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 29 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 29 2023

August 28 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 28 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 28 2023

August 25 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 25 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 25 2023

August 24 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 24 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 24 2023

August 23 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 23 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 23 2023

August 22 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 22 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 22 2023

August 21 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 21 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 21 2023

August 18 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 18 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 18 2023

August 17 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 17 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 17 2023

August 16 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 16 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 16 2023

August 14 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 14 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 14 2023

August 11 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 11 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 11 2023

August 10 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 10 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 10 2023

August 09 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 09 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 09 2023

August 08 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 08 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 08 2023

August 07 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 07 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 07 2023

SBI PO Weekly CA, General Awareness Capsule

Here, we have compiled the weekly current affairs capsule of August Month so that candidates can revisit all the important events that happened in August 2023

Week

Weekly CA Link

August 7, 2023 to August 13, 2023

CA Link

August 14, 2023 to August 20, 2023

CA Link

SBI PO Monthly CA, General Awareness Capsule

Below we have compiled all the important current affairs in the monthly PDF capsule so that candidates can revisit all the important events of the month in one go

Month

Monthly PDF Link

July 2023

Download PDF

June 2023

Download PDF

Benefits of Current Affairs in SBI PO General Awareness

The General Awareness section of the SBI PO exam is one of the subjects that acquires the highest scores. It includes questions that only require a straightforward answer, giving it an advantage over other sections in that candidates can attempt a sufficient number of questions to increase their overall attempt count within the sectional time limit. Because candidates simply need to recall the questions and click the appropriate box, it is also thought to be simpler than other sections. By regularly preparing for and studying the current affairs listed in the above article, all of this may be accomplished with ease.

FAQ

How to prepare current affairs for SBI PO 2023?

The current affairs for SBI can be improved by daily reading the current affairs and revising it on a monthly and yearly basis

How can I get a capsule PDF for SBI PO general awareness?

A direct link is provided in this article for a capsule PDF for SBI PO general awareness

How many months of current affairs are enough for the SBI PO exam?

As per the latest pattern questions asked in the examination, it is recommended that students to practice at least 6 - 9 months of current affairs.

How to complete general awareness for SBI PO in 15 days?

General Awareness is the very vast section of the SBI PO examination, for the ease of candidates we have provided the monthly and yearly PDFs of current affairs

Where can I get Daily current affairs for the SBI PO exam?

In the above article, you can get the daily current affairs link of the SBI PO examination.

How can I memorize SBI PO's current affairs?

Daily reading the current and then revising it on a weekly and monthly basis will help in memorizing current affairs

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next