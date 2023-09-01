SBI PO Current Affairs 2023: Download Daily, Weekly and Monthly GA Capsule PDF and Quiz

SBI PO Current Affairs 2023: Daily, weekly, and monthly general awareness GA capsules have been released for the main exam by Jagran Josh's exam prep team. Here you can get the PO Mains Current Affairs PDF, One Liner, and Quiz.

SBI PO Current Affairs 2023: The SBI PO selection process includes a General Awareness portion that is crucial to the process. Within the General Awareness Section, there are two additional sections: Current Affairs and Banking Awareness based on the dynamic information.

The SBI PO Exam's General Awareness component, one of the most unexpected and challenging portions, assesses the applicant's familiarity with all pertinent local, national, and international news. As a result, a candidate needs to be informed about current events and the most recent worldwide changes. This article includes a power capsule with links to daily, weekly and monthly current affairs PDFs as well as a quiz for practice.

SBI PO Current Affairs 2023: Banking, Financial GA

Major topics covered in the Banking and Financial GA may come up in the SBI PO Exam. For better preparation, candidates must read the PDFs in the article below. It is advised that students read current affairs for at least six months prior to the SBI PO exam.

SBI PO Daily Current Affairs 2023

Below we have provided the PDF Links of Daily Current Affairs with the quiz link to practice. Candidates can check and download the PDFs at their convenience

SBI PO Weekly CA, General Awareness Capsule

Here, we have compiled the weekly current affairs capsule of August Month so that candidates can revisit all the important events that happened in August 2023

Week Weekly CA Link August 7, 2023 to August 13, 2023 CA Link August 14, 2023 to August 20, 2023 CA Link

SBI PO Monthly CA, General Awareness Capsule

Below we have compiled all the important current affairs in the monthly PDF capsule so that candidates can revisit all the important events of the month in one go

Month Monthly PDF Link July 2023 Download PDF June 2023 Download PDF

Benefits of Current Affairs in SBI PO General Awareness

The General Awareness section of the SBI PO exam is one of the subjects that acquires the highest scores. It includes questions that only require a straightforward answer, giving it an advantage over other sections in that candidates can attempt a sufficient number of questions to increase their overall attempt count within the sectional time limit. Because candidates simply need to recall the questions and click the appropriate box, it is also thought to be simpler than other sections. By regularly preparing for and studying the current affairs listed in the above article, all of this may be accomplished with ease.