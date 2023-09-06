SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023: Download Prelims, Mains Syllabus PDF, Check Exam Pattern

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India conducts prelims and mains examinations to recruit clerks in SBI. Download the SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) releases the SBI Clerk notification every year to recruit eligible candidates for SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the preliminary exam, and main examination. Interested and eligible candidates should check the SBI Clerk syllabus before starting their preparation for the exam so that they can plan their strategy as per the SBI Clerk 2023 exam requirements

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam consists of 100 marks for objective-type questions whereas the SBI Clerk Mains exam is for  200 marks for objective-type

In this article, we have shared a detailed SBI Clerk syllabus PDF, including the SBI Clerk exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023

Below we have listed the key highlights of the SBI Clerk Examination 2023

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name

Clerks 

Vacancies

To be announced soon

Category

SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Prelims and Mains

Maximum Marks

Prelims-100

Mains-200

Duration of the SBI Clerk exam

Prelims- 1 hour

Mains- 2 hours and 40 minutes

Negative Marking

1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer in Prelims and Mains

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023 PDF Download

As you know the SBI Clerk syllabus is composed of Prelims and Mains exams, hence, the syllabus for each of them varies slightly. The SBI Clerk Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The SBI Clerk Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness. Check the subject-wise SBI Clerk syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam shared below.

SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF

Download Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus

The SBI Clerk prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Below we have tabulated the important topics from each subject for the SBI Clerk syllabus for Prelims.

Subject

Topics

Quantitative Aptitude

Simple and Compound Interest

Average

Simplification and Approximation

Time and Work

Profit and Loss

Data Interpretation

Number Series

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Speed Time and Distance

Ratio and Proportion

Data Sufficiency

Quadratic Equation

Problems on Ages

Mensuration

Reasoning Ability

Coding and Decoding

Verbal Reasoning

Distance and Direction

Alphanumeric Series

Order and Ranking

Blood Relations

Data Sufficiency

Syllogism

Inequalities

Puzzles

Seating Arrangements

Input-Output

English Language

Sentence Improvement

Grammar Rules

Sentence Correction

Fill in the Blanks

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Reading Comprehension

Sentence Completion

Spotting Errors

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus

The SBI Clerk mains exam is an objective paper syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Awareness. Below we have tabulated the important topics from each subject.

Subject

Topics

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Simple and Compound Interest

Average

Simplification and Approximation

Time and Work

Profit and Loss

Data Interpretation

Number Series

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Speed Time and Distance

Ratio and Proportion

Data Sufficiency

Quadratic Equation

Problems on Ages

Mensuration

Tabular Graph

Line Graph

Charts & Tables

Missing Case DI

Bar Graph

Let it Case DI

Permutation and Combination

Radar Graph Caselet

Probability

Data Sufficiency

Pie Charts

Reasoning Ability

Coding and Decoding

Verbal Reasoning

Distance and Direction

Alphanumeric Series

Order and Ranking

Blood Relations

Data Sufficiency

Syllogism

Inequalities

Puzzles

Seating Arrangements

Input-Output

English Language

Sentence Improvement

Grammar Rules

Sentence Correction

Fill in the Blanks

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Reading Comprehension

Sentence Completion

Spotting Errors

General Awareness and Computer Awareness

Banking Awareness

Headquarters

Books and Authors

Currencies

GK Updates

Current Affairs

Important Places

Prime Minister Schemes

Important Days

Awards

Basic Computer Knowledge.

LAN

WAN

Internet

Topologies

MS Office

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains 

The SBI Clerk examination is divided into three stages i.e. Prelims, and Mains. The prelims will consist of 100 objective type questions and the mains exam will consist of 190 objective type questions. Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of all stages

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Prelims

Below we have tabulated the SBI Clerk Prelims exam pattern that will be followed by recruitment body

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)

1

English Language

30

30

English

20 minutes

2

Numerical 

35

35

English and Hindi

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

English and Hindi

20 minutes
 

Total

100

100

    




SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Mains

Below we have tabulated the SBI Clerk Mains exam pattern that will be followed by recruitment body

S No.

Subject

No. of Question

Total Marks

Duration

1

General English

40

40

35 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

4

General/Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes
 

Total

190

200

2 hours 40 minutes

 

How to Prepare SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023?

SBI Clerk is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam against limited vacancies, making it highly competitive. Hence, aspirants should be familiar with the SBI Clerk syllabus to cover topics important from the exam perspective. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the SBI Clerk exam in one attempt.

  • Check the SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern to jot down the list of important topics and allocate sufficient time to each topic in the study schedule.
  • Ensure to build a strong grip on the concepts of all the topics by using the standard books recommended by experts.
  • Attempt mock papers and SBI Clerk's previous year's question papers to track their progress in the preparation.
  • Jot down important points in separate notebooks for all the topics covered so far and revise all the topics regularly.

Also Check - SBI Clerk Current Affairs

What are the best books to prepare for the SBI Clerk exam?

Candidates should choose the recent edition of SBI Clerk books based on the latest syllabus. The right books and online study material will help them study all the aspects of the SBI Clerk syllabus. The list of best SBI Clerk books is shared below:

SBI Clerk Books 2023

Subject

Book Name

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Objective English for Competitive Examination by Hari Mohan Prasad

High School English Grammar and Composition by P.C.Wren

General Knowledge

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

FAQ

What is SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023?

SBI Clerk syllabus 2023 has two stages, Prelims and Mains. The SBI Clerk Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The SBI Clerk Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, and English Language.

Is there any negative marking in the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th of the marks for every incorrect response in the SBI Clerk 2023 exam for both the Prelims and Mains exam.

What is the SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Prelims?

As per the SBI Clerk exam pattern, the preliminary exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. There is a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each incorrect answer as well.

How to prepare for the SBI Clerk Syllabus?

To prepare well for the SBI Clerk exam, one must carefully analyze the SBI Clerk syllabus, use the best books, and solve unlimited questions from practice papers to obtain high scores.

