SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023: Download Prelims, Mains Syllabus PDF, Check Exam Pattern

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) releases the SBI Clerk notification every year to recruit eligible candidates for SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the preliminary exam, and main examination. Interested and eligible candidates should check the SBI Clerk syllabus before starting their preparation for the exam so that they can plan their strategy as per the SBI Clerk 2023 exam requirements
The SBI Clerk Prelims exam consists of 100 marks for objective-type questions whereas the SBI Clerk Mains exam is for 200 marks for objective-type
In this article, we have shared a detailed SBI Clerk syllabus PDF, including the SBI Clerk exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books.
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023
Below we have listed the key highlights of the SBI Clerk Examination 2023
|
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Post Name
|
Clerks
|
Vacancies
|
To be announced soon
|
Category
|
SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims and Mains
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims-100
Mains-200
|
Duration of the SBI Clerk exam
|
Prelims- 1 hour
Mains- 2 hours and 40 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer in Prelims and Mains
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023 PDF Download
As you know the SBI Clerk syllabus is composed of Prelims and Mains exams, hence, the syllabus for each of them varies slightly. The SBI Clerk Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The SBI Clerk Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness. Check the subject-wise SBI Clerk syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam shared below.
|
SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF
SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus
The SBI Clerk prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Below we have tabulated the important topics from each subject for the SBI Clerk syllabus for Prelims.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Simple and Compound Interest
Average
Simplification and Approximation
Time and Work
Profit and Loss
Data Interpretation
Number Series
Permutation and Combination
Probability
Speed Time and Distance
Ratio and Proportion
Data Sufficiency
Quadratic Equation
Problems on Ages
Mensuration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Coding and Decoding
Verbal Reasoning
Distance and Direction
Alphanumeric Series
Order and Ranking
Blood Relations
Data Sufficiency
Syllogism
Inequalities
Puzzles
Seating Arrangements
Input-Output
|
English Language
|
Sentence Improvement
Grammar Rules
Sentence Correction
Fill in the Blanks
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Reading Comprehension
Sentence Completion
Spotting Errors
SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus
The SBI Clerk mains exam is an objective paper syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Awareness. Below we have tabulated the important topics from each subject.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
Simple and Compound Interest
Average
Simplification and Approximation
Time and Work
Profit and Loss
Data Interpretation
Number Series
Permutation and Combination
Probability
Speed Time and Distance
Ratio and Proportion
Data Sufficiency
Quadratic Equation
Problems on Ages
Mensuration
Tabular Graph
Line Graph
Charts & Tables
Missing Case DI
Bar Graph
Let it Case DI
Permutation and Combination
Radar Graph Caselet
Probability
Data Sufficiency
Pie Charts
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Coding and Decoding
Verbal Reasoning
Distance and Direction
Alphanumeric Series
Order and Ranking
Blood Relations
Data Sufficiency
Syllogism
Inequalities
Puzzles
Seating Arrangements
Input-Output
|
English Language
|
Sentence Improvement
Grammar Rules
Sentence Correction
Fill in the Blanks
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Reading Comprehension
Sentence Completion
Spotting Errors
|
General Awareness and Computer Awareness
|
Banking Awareness
Headquarters
Books and Authors
Currencies
GK Updates
Current Affairs
Important Places
Prime Minister Schemes
Important Days
Awards
Basic Computer Knowledge.
LAN
WAN
Internet
Topologies
MS Office
SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains
The SBI Clerk examination is divided into three stages i.e. Prelims, and Mains. The prelims will consist of 100 objective type questions and the mains exam will consist of 190 objective type questions. Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of all stages
SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Prelims
Below we have tabulated the SBI Clerk Prelims exam pattern that will be followed by recruitment body
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)
|
1
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
English
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical
|
35
|
35
|
English and Hindi
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
English and Hindi
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Mains
Below we have tabulated the SBI Clerk Mains exam pattern that will be followed by recruitment body
|
S No.
|
Subject
|
No. of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
3
|
Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
4
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
2 hours 40 minutes
How to Prepare SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023?
SBI Clerk is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam against limited vacancies, making it highly competitive. Hence, aspirants should be familiar with the SBI Clerk syllabus to cover topics important from the exam perspective. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the SBI Clerk exam in one attempt.
- Check the SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern to jot down the list of important topics and allocate sufficient time to each topic in the study schedule.
- Ensure to build a strong grip on the concepts of all the topics by using the standard books recommended by experts.
- Attempt mock papers and SBI Clerk's previous year's question papers to track their progress in the preparation.
- Jot down important points in separate notebooks for all the topics covered so far and revise all the topics regularly.
Also Check - SBI Clerk Current Affairs
What are the best books to prepare for the SBI Clerk exam?
Candidates should choose the recent edition of SBI Clerk books based on the latest syllabus. The right books and online study material will help them study all the aspects of the SBI Clerk syllabus. The list of best SBI Clerk books is shared below:
|
SBI Clerk Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
Objective English for Competitive Examination by Hari Mohan Prasad
High School English Grammar and Composition by P.C.Wren
|
General Knowledge
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
Numerical Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma
|
Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal