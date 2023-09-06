SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023: Download Prelims, Mains Syllabus PDF, Check Exam Pattern

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India conducts prelims and mains examinations to recruit clerks in SBI. Download the SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) releases the SBI Clerk notification every year to recruit eligible candidates for SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the preliminary exam, and main examination. Interested and eligible candidates should check the SBI Clerk syllabus before starting their preparation for the exam so that they can plan their strategy as per the SBI Clerk 2023 exam requirements

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam consists of 100 marks for objective-type questions whereas the SBI Clerk Mains exam is for 200 marks for objective-type

In this article, we have shared a detailed SBI Clerk syllabus PDF, including the SBI Clerk exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023

Below we have listed the key highlights of the SBI Clerk Examination 2023

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Clerks Vacancies To be announced soon Category SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Prelims and Mains Maximum Marks Prelims-100 Mains-200 Duration of the SBI Clerk exam Prelims- 1 hour Mains- 2 hours and 40 minutes Negative Marking 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer in Prelims and Mains

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023 PDF Download

As you know the SBI Clerk syllabus is composed of Prelims and Mains exams, hence, the syllabus for each of them varies slightly. The SBI Clerk Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The SBI Clerk Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness. Check the subject-wise SBI Clerk syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam shared below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus

The SBI Clerk prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Below we have tabulated the important topics from each subject for the SBI Clerk syllabus for Prelims.

Subject Topics Quantitative Aptitude Simple and Compound Interest Average Simplification and Approximation Time and Work Profit and Loss Data Interpretation Number Series Permutation and Combination Probability Speed Time and Distance Ratio and Proportion Data Sufficiency Quadratic Equation Problems on Ages Mensuration Reasoning Ability Coding and Decoding Verbal Reasoning Distance and Direction Alphanumeric Series Order and Ranking Blood Relations Data Sufficiency Syllogism Inequalities Puzzles Seating Arrangements Input-Output English Language Sentence Improvement Grammar Rules Sentence Correction Fill in the Blanks Cloze Test Para Jumbles Reading Comprehension Sentence Completion Spotting Errors

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus

The SBI Clerk mains exam is an objective paper syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e. English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Awareness. Below we have tabulated the important topics from each subject.

Subject Topics Data Analysis & Interpretation Simple and Compound Interest Average Simplification and Approximation Time and Work Profit and Loss Data Interpretation Number Series Permutation and Combination Probability Speed Time and Distance Ratio and Proportion Data Sufficiency Quadratic Equation Problems on Ages Mensuration Tabular Graph Line Graph Charts & Tables Missing Case DI Bar Graph Let it Case DI Permutation and Combination Radar Graph Caselet Probability Data Sufficiency Pie Charts Reasoning Ability Coding and Decoding Verbal Reasoning Distance and Direction Alphanumeric Series Order and Ranking Blood Relations Data Sufficiency Syllogism Inequalities Puzzles Seating Arrangements Input-Output English Language Sentence Improvement Grammar Rules Sentence Correction Fill in the Blanks Cloze Test Para Jumbles Reading Comprehension Sentence Completion Spotting Errors General Awareness and Computer Awareness Banking Awareness Headquarters Books and Authors Currencies GK Updates Current Affairs Important Places Prime Minister Schemes Important Days Awards Basic Computer Knowledge. LAN WAN Internet Topologies MS Office

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains

The SBI Clerk examination is divided into three stages i.e. Prelims, and Mains. The prelims will consist of 100 objective type questions and the mains exam will consist of 190 objective type questions. Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of all stages

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Prelims

Below we have tabulated the SBI Clerk Prelims exam pattern that will be followed by recruitment body

Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) 1 English Language 30 30 English 20 minutes 2 Numerical 35 35 English and Hindi 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 English and Hindi 20 minutes Total 100 100









SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Mains

Below we have tabulated the SBI Clerk Mains exam pattern that will be followed by recruitment body

S No. Subject No. of Question Total Marks Duration 1 General English 40 40 35 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes 4 General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 2 hours 40 minutes

How to Prepare SBI Clerk Syllabus 2023?

SBI Clerk is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam against limited vacancies, making it highly competitive. Hence, aspirants should be familiar with the SBI Clerk syllabus to cover topics important from the exam perspective. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the SBI Clerk exam in one attempt.

Check the SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern to jot down the list of important topics and allocate sufficient time to each topic in the study schedule.

Ensure to build a strong grip on the concepts of all the topics by using the standard books recommended by experts.

Attempt mock papers and SBI Clerk's previous year's question papers to track their progress in the preparation.

Jot down important points in separate notebooks for all the topics covered so far and revise all the topics regularly.

What are the best books to prepare for the SBI Clerk exam?

Candidates should choose the recent edition of SBI Clerk books based on the latest syllabus. The right books and online study material will help them study all the aspects of the SBI Clerk syllabus. The list of best SBI Clerk books is shared below: