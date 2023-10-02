SBI Clerk Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Qualification and Nationality

SBI Clerk Eligibility 2023: The State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk Eligibility through the official notification. To be eligible for SBI Clerk the candidate should have a graduation degree and be between 20 and 28 years of age. Check the SBI Clerk age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and experience required.

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2023: The State Bank of India publishes the SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria through the official notification PDF. All the eligible aspirants should ensure they fulfil all the SBI Clerk eligibility criteria requirements before applying for the post. The selection will be based on the score obtained in the preliminary and main exams, followed by a Local language test.

Aspirants must enter all the correct credentials regarding their eligibility in the SBI Clerk application form to avoid rejection at any recruitment stage. All graduate candidates who are at least 20 years old can apply for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post in the clerical cadre at SBI.

This article has compiled complete details about SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, qualifications, nationality, and much more.

SBI Clerk Eligibility 2023

All the candidates willing to apply for the SBI Clerk exam must check and fulfil the SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria. Check the key highlights of the SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2023 tabulated below.

SBI Clerk Eligibility 2023 Overview Conducting Body State Bank of India Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Minimum Age 20 years Age Relaxation Varies as per the category Educational Qualification Graduation Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No restriction Previous Experience Not Required

SBI Clerk Age Limit 2023

Candidates must be familiar with the SBI Clerk Age Limit 2023 before submitting the online application form. They should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on the prescribed date, i.e., candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both days inclusive). Check the minimum and maximum SBI Clerk Age Limit criteria shared below.

SBI Clerk Age Limit 2023 Minimum Age 20 Years Maximum Age 28 Years

SBI Clerk Age Limit Relaxation 2023

Along with the SBI Clerk age limit for the general category, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit for the reserved category candidates. Check the category-wise SBI Clerk age relaxation tabulated below.

SBI Clerk Age Limit Relaxation 2023 Category SBI Clerk Age Relaxation 2023 SC/ ST 5 years OBC 3 years PWD (Gen/ EWS) 10 years PWD (SC/ ST) 15 years PWD (OBC) 13 years Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen Actual period of service rendered in defense services + 3 years (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to max. age of 50 years Widows, Divorced women, and women judicially separated from their husbands & who have not remarried 7 years (subject to the maximum age limit of 35 years for General/ EWS, 38 years for OBC & 40 years for SC/ST candidates).

Note: Candidates seeking age relaxation must submit copies of the necessary certificate(s) at the time of joining if qualified. No change in the category of any aspirant is allowed after registration of the online SBI Clerk application.

SBI Clerk Educational Qualification 2023

Aspirants must fulfil all the SBI Clerk educational qualification requirements before applying for the recruitment drive. It is essential to have certain qualifications when submitting the online application form for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post. Check the detailed SBI Clerk educational qualification given below.

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply provisionally subject to the criteria that, if provisionally selected, they will have to submit proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before the last date.

SBI Clerk Eligibility Graduation Percentage

Candidates should obtain minimum percentage marks on aggregate in their graduation degree. However, there shall be a 5% relaxation for the SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/ESM/DESM category. The minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be determined by the bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subjects are specified. S

The section-wise marks will not be displayed, and the merit list will be prepared state-wise and category-wise. Candidates declared qualified in the mains exam will get featured according to their aggregate marks in descending order in respective states and categories.

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2023-Nationality

Apart from the SBI Clerk age limit criteria, candidates should be familiar with their nationality before submitting the online application form. A candidate must be a citizen of India in order to be eligible for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post in the clerical cadre at SBI.

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2023-Scribe Facility

The facility of a scribe is permissible to a person with a disability of 40% or more, as per SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria. Candidates who want to avail of the reservation benefits will have to produce the latest Disability Certificate, in the prescribed format, issued by the Medical Authority or any equivalent authority in the District of the candidate’s residence as specified in residence proof in the application if a scribe is desired by the candidates and is meant for only those persons with disabilities who have physical limitations to write, including speed. Certain rules are applicable in all such cases where a scribe is used, as shared below.

All the eligible candidates who wish to avail of the scribe facility in the SBI Clerk exam should carefully mention the same in their online application form.

The aspirant and the scribe must submit a suitable undertaking in the specified format, with a passport-size photograph of the scribe during the online examination.

Candidates eligible for scribe shall be eligible for compensatory time of 20 minutes for every hour of the exam whether using the scribe facility or not.

Aspirants will have to make arrangements for their own scribe and at their own expense.

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2023-Experience

Having any prior experience when applying for SBI Clerk recruitment is not mandatory. Candidates with or without working experience can apply for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post in the clerical cadre at the State Bank of India.

Documents Required to Fill For SBI Clerk Application Form

Candidates should submit correct details about their eligibility in the SBI Clerk application form, as they will be required to produce original documents regarding the age/qualification/category, etc., for verification. Check the list of documents below.

Matriculation/Secondary Certificate.

Marksheets/Certificate of Educational Qualification.

Caste/ Category Certificate, if applicable

Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the prescribed format, if applicable.

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

Scanned Copy of Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned Copy of Signature, Left thumb impression, and Handwriting declaration Image.

Valid Photo ID Proof

Other Relevant Documents

