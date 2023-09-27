How to Prepare SBI Clerk Exam? Tips to Prepare for Prelims and Mains Exams

SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy: Check here how to crack the SBI Clerk exam, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language, along with the important topics asked in the exam.

SBI Clerk 2023 Preparation Strategy: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts online examinations (Preliminary and Main) to fill vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support and sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India commonly known as SBI clerk examination. Every year, more than lakhs of aspirants appear for the SBI Clerk exam, which makes this banking exam highly competitive. Check here for the SBI clerk preparation tips to crack the prelim and main examinations.

Candidates should plan a unique SBI Clerk preparation strategy and use expert-recommended books to strengthen their preparation. The first SBI Clerk preparation tip is to check the syllabus and the previous year's questions to create a list of topics that are important from the exam perspective. Read the complete article for a detailed SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy, including the latest exam pattern, syllabus, important topics, etc.

How to Prepare for SBI Clerk Exam 2023?

The right SBI Clerk preparation strategy can maximize the qualifying chances in the exam. Acing the SBI Clerk exam can be a daunting task. However, many candidates still ace this banking exam because of their robust strategy, quality books selection, and smart work. Here is the list of the best SBI Clerk preparation tips and tricks to obtain favourable results in the exam.

Prioritize Important Topics

The first SBI Clerk preparation strategy is to thoroughly check the updated SBI Clerk syllabus and jot down the important topics based on their marks weightage and difficulty level. Candidates must grasp the fundamentals and advanced topics prescribed in the official syllabus. Let’s discuss the SBI Clerk's important topics for all the subjects below.

Subject SBI Clerk Important Topics English Language Spotting Errors

Word Formation

Spelling

Antonyms

Phrases and idioms

Synonyms

Active/ Passive voice

Synonyms

Homonyms

Direct and Indirect speech Numerical Ability Ratio and proportion

Mixture and Alligation

Time and work

Partnership

Profit and Loss

Problem on Ages

Data Interpretation

Averages

Speed Time and Distance

Volume and Surface Area

Percentages

Interest Reasoning Ability Analogy

Statement and conclusions

Syllogism

Classification

Alphabet test

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Word formation

Series Test

Number, Ranking and time sequence

Clocks and Calendar

Input/output

Direction sense Test

Statement and assumptions

Statement and arguments

Passage and conclusions

Figure series

Decision-making test General Awareness Overview of the Indian Financial System

History of the Indian banking system

National and International Current Affairs

Abbreviations and Economic terminologies

Recent credit and monetary policies

Banking Terms, etc

Familiarity Yourself With the SBI Clerk Exam Pattern

The next SBI Clerk preparation strategy is to be well-acquainted with the latest SBI Clerk exam pattern and requirements. It will allow them to build their exam approach as per the paper structure. The SBI Clerk pattern provides valuable details about the exam structure, number of sections, total number of questions, maximum marks, etc. The SBI Clerk exam pattern for the prelims exam is below.

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Create Time Table For Prelims and Mains Exam

Candidates must create an effective timetable that helps them manage their time effectively and allows them to give equal importance to all subjects. It is recommended to cover higher-weightage topics first and then cover the topics rarely asked in the exam. They must include mock tests and revision sessions in their daily SBI Clerk preparation strategy.

Pick the Right Books & Study Material

Candidates must get their hands on expert-recommended books and study materials that are designed on the basis of the latest patterns and requirements. It is recommended to pick the subject-wise SBI Clerk books that cover all the topics prescribed in the syllabus. Additionally, they must refer to limited books for every section to avoid confusion in the concepts.

Solve SBI Clerk Previous Year Question Papers

SBI Clerk Previous Year Question Papers are one of the important tools of preparation. Solving previous papers of the SBI Clerk exam will help aspirants understand the trending questions and difficulty level of papers from the last few years. This will help them understand the pattern on which questions are asked in the exam and topics with the maximum weightage in the exam.

Solve Mock Tests & Question Banks

Aspirants should include mock papers from authentic sources in their SBI Clerk preparation strategy. It will allow them to assess their preparation level, determine their strength and weaknesses, and help them focus more on their weak points. Regular practice of mock tests will boost their speed and accuracy in the SBI Clerk exam.

Revision Matters!

No SBI Clerk preparation strategy is complete without any proper revision. It will help candidates to retain important topics/sub-topics for a long period. Thus, they should maintain notes for every topic for the last-minute revision.

Subject-Wise SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy 2023

The SBI Clerk prelims syllabus covers three subjects, i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. On the contrary, the SBI Clerk's mains syllabus covers four subjects, i.e., General/ Financial Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, General English, and Quantitative Aptitude. Let’s discuss the SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy for all the subjects below.

SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

Here are a few SBI Clerk preparation tips for quantitative aptitude discussed below.

Brush up on the basic concepts of all the topics specified in the SBI Clerk syllabus.

Learn formulas and shortcut tricks for squares, cubes, percentages, etc. as it will help them to solve the tricky questions in less time.

Attempt mock tests and previous papers to learn how to manage time effectively and improve their speed and accuracy.

SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability

Here are a few SBI Clerk preparation tips for reasoning ability discussed below.

Clear the basic concepts and learn the method to identify the pattern behind the questions in less time.

Solve different types of questions from important topics like seating arrangements, puzzles, inequality, syllogism, etc.

Solve full-length and section-wise tests every day to strengthen their foundation and analytical skills.

SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy for the English Language

Here are a few SBI Clerk preparation tips for the English Language discussed below.

Read the newspaper daily to get familiar with new words and improve their reading and writing skills, as it would help them to solve comprehension questions with ease.

Revise grammar concepts and vocabulary rules from authentic books.

Solve questions based on sentences, active/passive voice, synonyms & antonyms, one-word substitution, Idioms, and Phrases, etc.

SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

Here are a few SBI Clerk preparation tips for general awareness discussed below.

Read newspapers and magazines every day to stay updated with all the events happening around the globe.

Maintain notes for important dates/events, latest appointments, banking terms, etc., and revise them regularly.

Solve current affairs quizzes daily in a reliable online platform to track the progress of their preparation level.

Also Read,