SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration 2023: Dimensions, Format, Guidelines

SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration 2023: Candidate should upload a handwritten declaration in the prescribed format and their handwriting to avoid any rejection. Read here the sample size, prescribed format and steps to upload the declaration

SBI Clerk Hand Written Declaration 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the SBI Clerk notification on its website. The aspirant who will be filling out the application form will be required to upload the SBI Clerk Handwritten. After uploading the handwritten declaration candidate agrees on the condition that all the information provided in the application is true and valid.

If there is any discrepancy found in the application form or handwritten declaration submitted by the candidate then SBI will reject the application. So, it is advised to students that they should fill out the application and handwritten declaration very carefully

SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration 2023

The SBI Clerk exam handwritten declaration must be written by the candidates in English and in the prescribed format only. If the SBI Clerk's Handwritten declaration is written by any other person or written in any other language will be considered invalid.

What is Hand Written Declaration in SBI Clerk: Sample Format

The SBI will define the handwritten declaration formation in the official notification of the SBI Clerk. Below we have provided the sample format of a handwritten that needs to be uploaded by the candidates in their handwriting while filling out the application form

“I________(Name of the candidate), _______(Date of Birth) hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required. The signature, photograph and left-hand thumb impression is of mine.”

The above-mentioned handwritten declaration has to be in the candidate’s handwriting and in

English only

SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration 2023: Sample Size

The SBI Clerk's handwritten sample size will be released officially with the notification. Check below for the sample size required to upload a handwritten declaration

The applicant has to write the declaration in English clearly on white paper with black ink.

File Type: jpg/jpeg

Dimension: 800 x 400 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 10 cm x 5 cm (Width x Height)

File Size: 50 kb- 100 kb

Handwritten declarations in CAPITAL LETTERS shall NOT be accepted.

SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration 2023: Guidelines

The guidelines for uploading the handwritten declaration will be released officially. Below we have complied a list of most important guidelines as issued by SBI in the previous year notification of SBI Clerk

A handwritten declaration should be in the candidate’s handwriting

A declaration should be in English only

The SBI Clerk declaration should not be in CAPITAL LETTERS.

The handwritten declaration should be between 50 and 100 KB and should be 800 × 400 pixels in size.

If after the appointment or during the recruitment process it is found that the handwriting of the candidate does not match the handwriting of the SBI Clerk's handwritten declaration then SBI may cancel their appointment or candidature.

Steps to Upload SBI Clerk Hand Written Declaration

Below we have written the uploading procedure that a candidate should keep in mind while uploading the SBI Clerk Hand Written Declaration

Step 1: Save the file in your computer in the given prescribed format

Step 2: Click on the button to upload the document

Step 3: Browse for the image on your computer

Step 4: Select the file from your computer

Step 5: Click on the upload button or open the file button

Step 6: Preview the image that is uploaded

Step 7: Click on save

Check out the related articles here