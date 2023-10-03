SBI Clerk Books 2023: Best Books for Prelims and Mains Exam Preparation

SBI Clerk Books 2023: Candidates who will be taking the SBI Clerk 2023 exam should choose the best SBI Clerk books for preparation of the exam. We have compiled the list of the best books for SBI Clerk exam for Prelims and Mains exam that will helps you to prepare for the exam in the most effective manner.

SBI Clerk Books 2023: Candidates must get their hands on the best SBI Clerk books to prepare effectively for the exam. Choosing the best books for the SBI Clerk 2023 exam will help them to cover all the aspects of the SBI Clerk syllabus and maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. Every year, the State Bank of India (SBI) conducts an online exam (Preliminary and Main) to recruit Junior Associates (Customer Support and sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India.

Thus, candidates must have the best SBI Clerk books for all subjects to cover all the section-wise topics/sub-topics prescribed for the SBI Clerk 2023 exam.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the best SBI Clerk books subject wise along with important topics to assist candidates to succeed in the upcoming exam.

SBI Clerk Books 2023

Candidates must read the expert-recommended SBI Clerk books based on the latest patterns and trends for effective preparation of the prelims and mains exams. It is recommended to cover all the topics only from the latest edition of SBI Clerk Books 2023. The SBI Clerk syllabus is divided into five subjects, i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Awareness, and General Awareness. Having the list of the best books for SBI Clerk exam will help you to clear the SBI Cut off for Prelims and Mains exam. Here, we have curated the list of the best books for the preparation of the SBI Clerk prelims and mains exam.

Best SBI Clerk Books 2023 SBI Clerk Preparation Books Author/Publication Ultimate Guide for SBI Clerk Prelim & Main Exams 2020 with 5 Online Tests Disha Experts English Grammar and Composition Wren & Martin A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning R.S. Aggarwal Objective Computer Awareness for General Competitive Exams Arihant Publishers Objective Banking & Financial Awareness Dhankar Publication Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Aggarwal

Best SBI Clerk Books 2023 for Numerical Ability

The SBI Clerk Numerical Ability section is one of the scoring sections asked in both the SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk Books from Numerical Ability section syllabus comprises questions from topics such as ratio and proportion, Mixture and Alligation., Time and work, Partnership, Profit and Loss, Problem on Ages, Data Interpretation, Averages, Speed Time and Distance, Volume and Surface Area, Percentages, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books to score well for the quantitative aptitude section.

Best SBI Clerk Numerical AbilityBooks Book Name Author/Publication Magical Book on Quicker Mathematics M. Tyra Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Rajesh Verma (Arihant Publication) Data Interpretation Arun Sharma Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Aggarwal Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/SBI Bank PO/Clerk Prelim & Main Exams Disha Experts

Best SBI Clerk Books for Reasoning Ability

The SBI Clerk Reasoning Ability section is one of the trickest sections asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk reasoning syllabus comprises various topics, i.e., Analogy, Syllogism, Classification, Alphabet test, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Word formation, Series Test, Number, Ranking and time sequence, Clocks and Calendar, Input/output, Direction sense Test, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books for Reasoning Ability to excel in the reasoning section.

Best SBI Clerk Reasoning Books Book Name Author/Publication A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal Arihant Publication A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning R.S. Aggarwal Test of Reasoning Pearson Analytical Reasoning M.K. Pandey Analytical & Logical Reasoning For CAT & Other Management Entrance Tests Arihant Publication Shortcuts in Reasoning (Verbal, Non-Verbal, Analytical & Critical) for Competitive Exams Disha Experts

Best SBI Clerk Books 2023 for English Language

The English Language section is one of the highest-scoring sections asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk English syllabus consists of various topics, i.e., Spotting Errors, Word Formation, Spelling, Antonyms, Phrases and idioms, Synonyms, Active/ Passive voice, Homonyms, Direct and Indirect speech, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books to excel in the English Language section.

SBI Clerk English Language Books Book Name Author/Publication Objective General English (2nd Edition) S.P. Bakshi Objective English (4th Edition) Pearson English Grammar and Composition Wren & Martin Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Wren and Martin High School Grammar S. Chand

Best SBI Clerk Books 2023 for General Awareness

The General/Financial Awareness section is one of the highest scoring sections asked in the SBI Clerk Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk General Awareness syllabus consists of various topics, i.e., current affairs, static GK, Banking/Financial Terms, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books to prepare well for the General Awareness section.

Best SBI Clerk General Awareness Books Book Name Author/Publication Pratiyogita Darpan PD Group Manorama English Yearbook 2021 Malayala Manorama Press General/Banking/Financial Awareness with Current Affairs for Bank Exams Disha Experts Objective Banking & Financial Awareness Dhankar Publication Banking And Economic Awareness Rajesh Kumar

Best SBI Clerk Books 2023 for Computer Awareness

The SBI Clerk Computer Awareness section is one of the important sections asked in the SBI Clerk Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk Computer Awareness syllabus consists of various topics, i.e., basics of computers, DBMS, networking, generation of computers, MS Office, important abbreviations, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books to prepare well for the Computer Awareness section.

Best SBI Clerk Computer Awareness Books Book Name Author/Publication Objective Computer Awareness Arihant Experts Lucent’s Computer Rani Ahilya Kiran Objective Computer Knowledge & Literacy 2300+ Objective English Questions Pratiyogita Kiran & KICX Think Tank of Kiran Prakashan Computer Knowledge for SBI/ IBPS Clerk/ PO/ RRB/ RBI/ SSC/ Insurance Exams Shikha Agarwal Computer Fundamentals P.K. Sinha

SBI Clerk Important Topics

The SBI clerk important topics from different subjects like Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language is listed below. To check all the topics for the SBI Clerk exam click here

Numerical Ability

Simple and Compound Interest

Average

Simplification and Approximation

Time and Work

Profit and Loss

Data Interpretation

Number Series

Reasoning Ability

Coding and Decoding

Verbal Reasoning

Distance and Direction

Alphanumeric Series

Order and Ranking

Blood Relations

Data Sufficiency

Syllogism

Inequalities

Puzzles

Seating Arrangements

English Language

Sentence Improvement

Grammar Rules

Sentence Correction

Fill in the Blanks

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Reading Comprehension

How to Choose the Best SBI Clerk Books?

There are specific points to be remembered by the candidates before choosing the books for the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam, as described below:

Discover the Section: In the first step, you must choose the subjects that need books and study material for adequate preparation.

Examine the syllabus: To pick the right book, one must analyze the SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern to understand the requirements. Also, ensure that all the topics are available in the SBI Clerk book description to avoid conceptual confusion.

Availability and Price: Candidates must ensure the books fit their budgets and requirements to make an informed decision.

Search for Reputed Publications: Ensure that the books are published by reputed publications/authors who offer the best resources for preparing for the SBI Clerk exam.

Consider the Feedback: I t is recommended to check the feedback of previous toppers, experts, or any other authentic sources before finalizing the SBI Clerk books.

Solve Practice Papers: Solving sample papers is a must to prepare well for the SBI Clerk exam, so they should ensure that the books have unlimited practice papers and question banks to revise all the concepts.

Also Read Related Articles,