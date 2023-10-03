SBI Clerk Books 2023: Best Books for Prelims and Mains Exam Preparation

SBI Clerk Books 2023: Candidates must get their hands on the best SBI Clerk books to prepare effectively for the exam. Choosing the best books for the SBI Clerk 2023 exam will help them to cover all the aspects of the SBI Clerk syllabus and maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. Every year, the State Bank of India (SBI) conducts an online exam (Preliminary and Main) to recruit Junior Associates (Customer Support and sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India.
Thus, candidates must have the best SBI Clerk books for all subjects to cover all the section-wise topics/sub-topics prescribed for the SBI Clerk 2023 exam.
In this article, we have compiled a list of the best SBI Clerk books subject wise along with important topics to assist candidates to succeed in the upcoming exam.
SBI Clerk Books 2023
Candidates must read the expert-recommended SBI Clerk books based on the latest patterns and trends for effective preparation of the prelims and mains exams. It is recommended to cover all the topics only from the latest edition of SBI Clerk Books 2023. The SBI Clerk syllabus is divided into five subjects, i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Awareness, and General Awareness. Having the list of the best books for SBI Clerk exam will help you to clear the SBI Cut off for Prelims and Mains exam. Here, we have curated the list of the best books for the preparation of the SBI Clerk prelims and mains exam.
|
Best SBI Clerk Books 2023
|
SBI Clerk Preparation Books
|
Author/Publication
|
Ultimate Guide for SBI Clerk Prelim & Main Exams 2020 with 5 Online Tests
|
Disha Experts
|
English Grammar and Composition
|
Wren & Martin
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Objective Computer Awareness for General Competitive Exams
|
Arihant Publishers
|
Objective Banking & Financial Awareness
|
Dhankar Publication
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
R.S. Aggarwal
Best SBI Clerk Books 2023 for Numerical Ability
The SBI Clerk Numerical Ability section is one of the scoring sections asked in both the SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk Books from Numerical Ability section syllabus comprises questions from topics such as ratio and proportion, Mixture and Alligation., Time and work, Partnership, Profit and Loss, Problem on Ages, Data Interpretation, Averages, Speed Time and Distance, Volume and Surface Area, Percentages, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books to score well for the quantitative aptitude section.
|
Best SBI Clerk Numerical AbilityBooks
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
Magical Book on Quicker Mathematics
|
M. Tyra
|
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic
|
Rajesh Verma (Arihant Publication)
|
Data Interpretation
|
Arun Sharma
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/SBI Bank PO/Clerk Prelim & Main Exams
|
Disha Experts
Best SBI Clerk Books for Reasoning Ability
The SBI Clerk Reasoning Ability section is one of the trickest sections asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk reasoning syllabus comprises various topics, i.e., Analogy, Syllogism, Classification, Alphabet test, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Word formation, Series Test, Number, Ranking and time sequence, Clocks and Calendar, Input/output, Direction sense Test, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books for Reasoning Ability to excel in the reasoning section.
|
Best SBI Clerk Reasoning Books
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal
|
Arihant Publication
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Test of Reasoning
|
Pearson
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
M.K. Pandey
|
Analytical & Logical Reasoning For CAT & Other Management Entrance Tests
|
Arihant Publication
|
Shortcuts in Reasoning (Verbal, Non-Verbal, Analytical & Critical) for Competitive Exams
|
Disha Experts
Best SBI Clerk Books 2023 for English Language
The English Language section is one of the highest-scoring sections asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk English syllabus consists of various topics, i.e., Spotting Errors, Word Formation, Spelling, Antonyms, Phrases and idioms, Synonyms, Active/ Passive voice, Homonyms, Direct and Indirect speech, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books to excel in the English Language section.
|
SBI Clerk English Language Books
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
Objective General English (2nd Edition)
|
S.P. Bakshi
|
Objective English (4th Edition)
|
Pearson
|
English Grammar and Composition
|
Wren & Martin
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
|
Wren and Martin High School Grammar
|
S. Chand
Best SBI Clerk Books 2023 for General Awareness
The General/Financial Awareness section is one of the highest scoring sections asked in the SBI Clerk Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk General Awareness syllabus consists of various topics, i.e., current affairs, static GK, Banking/Financial Terms, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books to prepare well for the General Awareness section.
|
Best SBI Clerk General Awareness Books
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
Pratiyogita Darpan
|
PD Group
|
Manorama English Yearbook 2021
|
Malayala Manorama Press
|
General/Banking/Financial Awareness with Current Affairs for Bank Exams
|
Disha Experts
|
Objective Banking & Financial Awareness
|
Dhankar Publication
|
Banking And Economic Awareness
|
Rajesh Kumar
Best SBI Clerk Books 2023 for Computer Awareness
The SBI Clerk Computer Awareness section is one of the important sections asked in the SBI Clerk Mains Exam. The SBI Clerk Computer Awareness syllabus consists of various topics, i.e., basics of computers, DBMS, networking, generation of computers, MS Office, important abbreviations, etc. Here, we have compiled SBI Clerk best books to prepare well for the Computer Awareness section.
|
Best SBI Clerk Computer Awareness Books
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
Objective Computer Awareness
|
Arihant Experts
|
Lucent’s Computer
|
Rani Ahilya
|
Kiran Objective Computer Knowledge & Literacy 2300+ Objective English Questions
|
Pratiyogita Kiran & KICX Think Tank of Kiran Prakashan
|
Computer Knowledge for SBI/ IBPS Clerk/ PO/ RRB/ RBI/ SSC/ Insurance Exams
|
Shikha Agarwal
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
P.K. Sinha
SBI Clerk Important Topics
The SBI clerk important topics from different subjects like Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language is listed below. To check all the topics for the SBI Clerk exam click here
Numerical Ability
Simple and Compound Interest
Average
Simplification and Approximation
Time and Work
Profit and Loss
Data Interpretation
Number Series
Reasoning Ability
Coding and Decoding
Verbal Reasoning
Distance and Direction
Alphanumeric Series
Order and Ranking
Blood Relations
Data Sufficiency
Syllogism
Inequalities
Puzzles
Seating Arrangements
English Language
Sentence Improvement
Grammar Rules
Sentence Correction
Fill in the Blanks
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Reading Comprehension
How to Choose the Best SBI Clerk Books?
There are specific points to be remembered by the candidates before choosing the books for the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam, as described below:
- Discover the Section: In the first step, you must choose the subjects that need books and study material for adequate preparation.
- Examine the syllabus: To pick the right book, one must analyze the SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern to understand the requirements. Also, ensure that all the topics are available in the SBI Clerk book description to avoid conceptual confusion.
- Availability and Price: Candidates must ensure the books fit their budgets and requirements to make an informed decision.
- Search for Reputed Publications: Ensure that the books are published by reputed publications/authors who offer the best resources for preparing for the SBI Clerk exam.
- Consider the Feedback: It is recommended to check the feedback of previous toppers, experts, or any other authentic sources before finalizing the SBI Clerk books.
Solve Practice Papers: Solving sample papers is a must to prepare well for the SBI Clerk exam, so they should ensure that the books have unlimited practice papers and question banks to revise all the concepts.
