SBI Recruitment 2021 for Pharmacist Post in Clerical Cadre Across India, Apply Online @sbi.co.in/web/careers

SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Pharmacist under Clerical cadre. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 from 13 March to 03 May 2021 on sbi.co.in/web/careers.

A total of 67 vacancies are available across the country. 2. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. More details on SBI Pharmacist 2020 are given below

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 13 March 2021

Last Date of Application - 03 May 2021

SBI Pharmacist Exam Date - 23 May 2021

SBI Pharmacist Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 67 Posts

SBI Pharmacist Salary:

17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920

SBI Pharmacist Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Pass in SSC or its equivalent examination and minimum Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from recognised university or board OR Degree in pharmacy (B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D) or any equivalent degree in Pharmacy from any recognised university.

Experience

In case of educational qualification: (i) Minimum Post Educational qualification experience of three years as Pharmacist or compounder. Ability to give first-aid treatment independently for accidents is essential. OR In case of educational qualification Minimum Post educational qualification experience of one year as Pharmacist or compounder. Ability to give first-aid treatment independently for accidents is essential.

SBI Pharmacist Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for SBI Pharmacist Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of online written test and interview.

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card

The candidates should download their call letter for online examination and an “Acquaint Yourself” booklet by entering their registration number and password/date of birth, from the Bank’s website

How to Apply SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

SBI Pharmacist Application Fee:

General OBC and EWS - Rs. 750/-

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - No Fee

SBI Pharmacist Notification

SBI Pharmacist Online Application