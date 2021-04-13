Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

SBI Recruitment 2021 for Pharmacist Post in Clerical Cadre Across India, Apply Online @sbi.co.in/web/careers

State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring 67 Pharmacist. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 from 13 March to 03 May 2021 on sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Created On: Apr 13, 2021 10:56 IST
SBI Recruiment 2021
SBI Recruiment 2021

SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Pharmacist under Clerical cadre. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 from 13 March to 03 May 2021 on sbi.co.in/web/careers.

A total  of 67 vacancies are available across the country. 2. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. More details on SBI Pharmacist 2020 are given below

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 13 March 2021
  • Last Date of Application - 03 May 2021
  • SBI Pharmacist Exam Date - 23 May 2021

SBI Pharmacist Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 67 Posts

SBI Pharmacist Salary:

17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920

SBI Pharmacist Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Pass in SSC or its equivalent examination and minimum Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from recognised university or board OR Degree in pharmacy (B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D) or any equivalent degree in Pharmacy from any recognised university.

Experience

In case of educational qualification: (i) Minimum Post Educational qualification experience of three years as Pharmacist or compounder. Ability to give first-aid treatment independently for accidents is essential. OR In case of educational qualification  Minimum Post educational qualification experience of one year as Pharmacist or compounder. Ability to give first-aid treatment independently for accidents is essential.

SBI Pharmacist Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for SBI Pharmacist Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of online written test and interview.

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card

The candidates should download their call letter for online examination and an “Acquaint Yourself” booklet by entering their registration number and password/date of birth, from the Bank’s website

How to Apply SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

SBI Pharmacist Application Fee:

General OBC and EWS - Rs. 750/-

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - No Fee

SBI Pharmacist Notification

SBI Pharmacist Online Application

FAQ

What is SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Date ?

The admit card is expected in the month of MAY 2021

What is SBI Pharmacist Exam Date ?

23 May 2021

What is SBI Pharmacist Qualification ?

Pass in SSC or its equivalent examination and minimum Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from recognised university or board OR Degree in pharmacy (B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D) or any equivalent degree in Pharmacy from any recognised university.

What is the last date for SBI Pharmacist Application ?

03 May 2021
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 7 =
Post

Comments