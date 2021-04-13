SBI Recruitment 2021 for Pharmacist Post in Clerical Cadre Across India, Apply Online @sbi.co.in/web/careers
SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Pharmacist under Clerical cadre. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 from 13 March to 03 May 2021 on sbi.co.in/web/careers.
A total of 67 vacancies are available across the country. 2. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. More details on SBI Pharmacist 2020 are given below
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 13 March 2021
- Last Date of Application - 03 May 2021
- SBI Pharmacist Exam Date - 23 May 2021
SBI Pharmacist Vacancy Details
Pharmacist - 67 Posts
SBI Pharmacist Salary:
17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920
SBI Pharmacist Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Pass in SSC or its equivalent examination and minimum Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from recognised university or board OR Degree in pharmacy (B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D) or any equivalent degree in Pharmacy from any recognised university.
Experience
In case of educational qualification: (i) Minimum Post Educational qualification experience of three years as Pharmacist or compounder. Ability to give first-aid treatment independently for accidents is essential. OR In case of educational qualification Minimum Post educational qualification experience of one year as Pharmacist or compounder. Ability to give first-aid treatment independently for accidents is essential.
SBI Pharmacist Age Limit:
30 years
Selection Process for SBI Pharmacist Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of online written test and interview.
SBI Pharmacist Admit Card
The candidates should download their call letter for online examination and an “Acquaint Yourself” booklet by entering their registration number and password/date of birth, from the Bank’s website
How to Apply SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.
SBI Pharmacist Application Fee:
General OBC and EWS - Rs. 750/-
SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - No Fee