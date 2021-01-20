SBI PO Mains 2020 on 29th January 2021: Check Important General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness Topics expected for Exam

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Prelims Result 2020 and is now going to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam on 29th January 2021. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020 has already been released. Here in this article, we have provided a list of some important topics of General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section from which questions can be asked in the SBI PO 2020 Mains exam. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam and would now appear for the mains should go through these important topics to ace the exam with high scores.

In the SBI PO Mains 2020 examination, questions will be asked from two tests- Objective & Descriptive. In Objective test, candidates will be asked a total of 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from four sections - Data Analysis & Interpretation, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and English Language. In Descriptive test, two questions will be asked from Letter Writing and Essay Writing. Let's look at the detailed exam pattern for the mains exam below:

Section Questions Marks Time Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 min. General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 min. English Language 35 40 40 min. Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 min. Total 155 200 3 hours Descriptive Test: English Language

(Letter Writing & Essay) 2 50 30 min.

The exam will be held online and there will be negative marking of 1/4th Marks in the Objective test.

Let's now have a look at the important General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness topics below:

SBI PO Mains 2020: Important General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness Topics

The General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section tests candidates knowledge of latest happenings, their awareness of economic developments and banking awareness. The section will be comprised of questions from Current Affairs, GK, Sports, Economic Developments, Banking awareness and others. Go through the important GA topics below:

Current Affairs COVID-19 Pandemic Aatmanirbhar Bharat PM SVANidhi Scheme Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme National Digital Health Mission Mission Karmayogi New Farm Laws National Education Policy 2020 Digital Education Net Zero Carbon Emission 5G technology ICMR One Belt One Road (OBOR) Earth's Geo-Magnetic field Shift Indo-Nepal Border dispute Citizenship Amendment Act NRA Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh formation as UTs Uttarakhand Summer Capital Russia-India-China (RIC) 2020 conference China’s intervention into Hong Kong Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat General Awareness Indian Polity Geography History General Science Art and Culture of India Countries & their currencies and capitals Abbreviations & Terms International Flags Global Organisations - UN, UNESCO, UNICEF, UNGA, etc. Indexes & Reports Awards & Honours Summits & Conferences Obituaries Banking Awareness & Economy Indian Economy Recovery post-COVID-19 Indian Economy or GDP Projection - FATF, IMF, World Bank, etc. MSP & its calculation formula Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund Inflation Agriculture in India Recent development in banking sector Bank Mergers RBI and its functions RBI Governors Negotiable Instruments NPAs RBI Monetary Policy BASEL Norms BHIM UPI Chairman of Public and Private Sector Banks Financial Institutions - NABARD, SEBI, IRDAI, LIC, Banking Terms - REPO Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Marginal Standing Facility, NEFT, RTGS, etc. Crypto-Currency & development around it in India Five Year Plans Union Budget & its terminology like GDP, Fiscal Deficit, National Income, expenditure & others

The General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section will contain a total of 40 questions. Each question would carry 1 mark and there will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong question. So, prepare well for this section by going through the important topics mentioned above. Apart from these topics, candidates should be familiar with the current affairs of last 6 months to 1 year. Here's the link on which you can get the current affairs of last one year:

