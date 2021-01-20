SBI PO Mains 2020 on 29th January 2021: Check Important General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness Topics expected for Exam

SBI PO Mains 2020 exam is set to be held on 29th January 2021. Get here some important topics of General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness from which questions can be asked in the Mains exam. Go through these SBI PO Mains GA Topics to score high marks in the exam.

Created On: Jan 20, 2021 11:15 IST

SBI PO Important General/Economy/Banking Awareness Topics

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Prelims Result 2020 and is now going to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam on 29th January 2021. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020 has already been released. Here in this article, we have provided a list of some important topics of General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section from which questions can be asked in the SBI PO 2020 Mains exam. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam and would now appear for the mains should go through these important topics to ace the exam with high scores.

In the SBI PO Mains 2020 examination, questions will be asked from two tests- Objective & Descriptive. In Objective test, candidates will be asked a total of 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from four sections - Data Analysis & Interpretation, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and English Language. In Descriptive test, two questions will be asked from Letter Writing and Essay Writing. Let's look at the detailed exam pattern for the mains exam below:

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 min.

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 min.

English Language

35

40

40 min.

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 min.

Total

155

200

3 hours

Descriptive Test: English Language
(Letter Writing & Essay)

2

50

30 min.

The exam will be held online and there will be negative marking of 1/4th Marks in the Objective test.

Let's now have a look at the important General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness topics below:

SBI PO Mains 2020: Important General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness Topics

The General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section tests candidates knowledge of latest happenings, their awareness of economic developments and banking awareness. The section will be comprised of questions from Current Affairs, GK, Sports, Economic Developments, Banking awareness and others. Go through the important GA topics below:

Current Affairs

COVID-19 Pandemic

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

PM SVANidhi Scheme

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme

National Digital Health Mission

Mission Karmayogi

New Farm Laws

National Education Policy 2020

Digital Education

Net Zero Carbon Emission

5G technology

ICMR

One Belt One Road (OBOR)

Earth's Geo-Magnetic field Shift

Indo-Nepal Border dispute

Citizenship Amendment Act

NRA

Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh formation as UTs

Uttarakhand Summer Capital

Russia-India-China (RIC) 2020 conference

China’s intervention into Hong Kong

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

General Awareness

Indian Polity

Geography

History

General Science

Art and Culture of India

Countries & their currencies and capitals

Abbreviations & Terms

International Flags

Global Organisations - UN, UNESCO, UNICEF, UNGA, etc.

Indexes & Reports

Awards & Honours

Summits & Conferences

Obituaries

Banking Awareness & Economy

Indian Economy Recovery post-COVID-19

Indian Economy or GDP Projection - FATF, IMF, World Bank, etc.

MSP & its calculation formula

Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund

Inflation

Agriculture in India

Recent development in banking sector

Bank Mergers

RBI and its functions

RBI Governors

Negotiable Instruments

NPAs

RBI Monetary Policy

BASEL Norms

BHIM UPI

Chairman of Public and Private Sector Banks

Financial Institutions - NABARD, SEBI, IRDAI, LIC,

Banking Terms - REPO Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Marginal Standing Facility, NEFT, RTGS, etc.

Crypto-Currency & development around it in India

Five Year Plans

Union Budget & its terminology like GDP, Fiscal Deficit, National Income, expenditure & others

The General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section will contain a total of 40 questions. Each question would carry 1 mark and there will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong question. So, prepare well for this section by going through the important topics mentioned above. Apart from these topics, candidates should be familiar with the current affairs of last 6 months to 1 year. Here's the link on which you can get the current affairs of last one year:

Current Affairs
