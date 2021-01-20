SBI PO Mains 2020 on 29th January 2021: Check Important General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness Topics expected for Exam
SBI PO Mains 2020 exam is set to be held on 29th January 2021. Get here some important topics of General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness from which questions can be asked in the Mains exam. Go through these SBI PO Mains GA Topics to score high marks in the exam.
State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Prelims Result 2020 and is now going to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam on 29th January 2021. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020 has already been released. Here in this article, we have provided a list of some important topics of General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section from which questions can be asked in the SBI PO 2020 Mains exam. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam and would now appear for the mains should go through these important topics to ace the exam with high scores.
In the SBI PO Mains 2020 examination, questions will be asked from two tests- Objective & Descriptive. In Objective test, candidates will be asked a total of 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from four sections - Data Analysis & Interpretation, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and English Language. In Descriptive test, two questions will be asked from Letter Writing and Essay Writing. Let's look at the detailed exam pattern for the mains exam below:
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 min.
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 min.
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 min.
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 min.
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
3 hours
|
Descriptive Test: English Language
|
2
|
50
|
30 min.
The exam will be held online and there will be negative marking of 1/4th Marks in the Objective test.
Let's now have a look at the important General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness topics below:
|
SBI PO Mains 2020: Important General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness Topics
The General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section tests candidates knowledge of latest happenings, their awareness of economic developments and banking awareness. The section will be comprised of questions from Current Affairs, GK, Sports, Economic Developments, Banking awareness and others. Go through the important GA topics below:
|
Current Affairs
|
COVID-19 Pandemic
Aatmanirbhar Bharat
PM SVANidhi Scheme
Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme
Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme
National Digital Health Mission
Mission Karmayogi
New Farm Laws
National Education Policy 2020
Digital Education
Net Zero Carbon Emission
5G technology
ICMR
One Belt One Road (OBOR)
Earth's Geo-Magnetic field Shift
Indo-Nepal Border dispute
Citizenship Amendment Act
NRA
Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh formation as UTs
Uttarakhand Summer Capital
Russia-India-China (RIC) 2020 conference
China’s intervention into Hong Kong
Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat
|
General Awareness
|
Indian Polity
Geography
History
General Science
Art and Culture of India
Countries & their currencies and capitals
Abbreviations & Terms
International Flags
Global Organisations - UN, UNESCO, UNICEF, UNGA, etc.
Indexes & Reports
Awards & Honours
Summits & Conferences
Obituaries
|
Banking Awareness & Economy
|
Indian Economy Recovery post-COVID-19
Indian Economy or GDP Projection - FATF, IMF, World Bank, etc.
MSP & its calculation formula
Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund
Inflation
Agriculture in India
Recent development in banking sector
Bank Mergers
RBI and its functions
RBI Governors
Negotiable Instruments
NPAs
RBI Monetary Policy
BASEL Norms
BHIM UPI
Chairman of Public and Private Sector Banks
Financial Institutions - NABARD, SEBI, IRDAI, LIC,
Banking Terms - REPO Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Marginal Standing Facility, NEFT, RTGS, etc.
Crypto-Currency & development around it in India
Five Year Plans
Union Budget & its terminology like GDP, Fiscal Deficit, National Income, expenditure & others
The General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness section will contain a total of 40 questions. Each question would carry 1 mark and there will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong question. So, prepare well for this section by going through the important topics mentioned above. Apart from these topics, candidates should be familiar with the current affairs of last 6 months to 1 year. Here's the link on which you can get the current affairs of last one year: