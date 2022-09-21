SBI PO Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) for 1673 Vacancies: Registration to Begin Tomorrow

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Excellent opportunity for the students who want to serve in the government banks as a PO. State Bank of India (SBI) has finally the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) mentioning the application dates, exam dates and other information. According to SBI PO Notification 2022, the online registration for SBI PO Exam will be organized from 22 September 2022 at sbi.co.in. The process of Registration is complete only when the fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date which is 12 October 2022 for payment of the fee.

After completing the registration process, the prelims exam will be conducted on 17, 18, 19, and 20 December 2022. Students who pass the SBI PO Prelims Exam will be called to appear for the SBI PO Mains Exam followed by Psychometric Test.

The bank is filling up around 1673 vacancies for the year 2022. Students must have Bachelor’s Degree in order to apply for SBI PO 2022 and their age should be 30 years or less.

SBI PO 2022 Dates