SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) for 5008 Vacancies, Apply From Tomorrow @sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification: Big news for the students who are eating for SBI Clerk Notification 2022 as State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recrutiment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Now, can grab this opportunity by submitting their application form which will be available from tomorrow i.e. on 07 September 2022 on https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. SBI Clerk Application will close in 10 days i.e. on 27 September 2022.
The bank is filling 5008 vacancies in the SBI Banks located in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kerala, Lucknow/ Delhi, Maharashtra/ Mumbai Metro, Maharashtra and North Eastern. Maharashtra has the maximum number of vacancies followed by Lucknow and Bhopal .
After applying for SBI Clerk 2022 candidates will be called for an online exam which is expected to be held in the month of November 2022. The candidates more details related to SBI Clerk 2022 by scrolling down.
SBI Clerk 2022 Important Dates
|SBI Clerk 2022 Notification Date
|06 September 2022
|SBI Clerk 2022 Application Form Starting Date
|07 September 2022
|SBI Clerk 2022 Application Form Last Date
|27 September 2022
|SBI Clerk 2022 Exam Date
|November 2022
|SBI Clerk Admit Card Date
|29 October 2022
|SBI Clerk 2022 Mains Exam Date
|December 2022/January 2023
|SBI Clerk 2022 Mains Admit Card Date
|December 2022/January 2023
SBI Clerk 2022Vacancy Details
The candidates can check the state-wise vacancies here
|State
|Number of Vacancies
|Gujarat
|353
|Daman & Diu
|4
|Karnataka
|316
|MP
|389
|Chhattisgarh
|92
|WB
|340
|A&N Islands
|10
|Sikkim
|26
|Odisha
|170
|Jammu & Kashmir
|35
|Haryana
|5
|HP
|55
|Punjab
|130
|Tamil Nadu
|355
|Pondicherry
|7
|Delhi
|32
|Uttarakhand
|120
|Telangana
|225
|Rajasthan
|284
|Kerala
|270
|Lakshadweep
|3
|UP
|631
|Maharashtra
|747
|Goa
|50
|Assam
|258
|AP
|15
|Manipur
|28
|Meghalaya
|23
|Mizoram
|10
|Nagaland
|15
|Tripura
|10
|Total
|5008
SBI Clerk 2022 Salary
The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates. Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.
What is SBI Clerk 2022 Eligibility ?
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be a Graduatw in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.
Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.
SBI Clerk Age Limit:
20 to 28 years
SBI Clerk 2022 Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022
- SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022
- SBI Clerk Language Test 2022
SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern
The exam will be conducted for all the applicants who register for the post. The mode of the exam will be online. The candidates can check the details below:
|Subjects
|Marks and Questions
|Time
|Maths
|35 MCQs of 35 Marks
|20 minutes
|Reasoning
|35 MCQs of 35 Marks
|20 minutes
|English
|30 MCQs of 30 Marks
|20 minutes
|Total
|100 MCQs of 100 Marks
|1 hour
There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern
Applicants who clear the prelims exam will be called for the main exam.
|Subjects
|Marks and Questions
|Time
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50 MCQs of 50 Marks
|45 minutes
|Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude
|50 MCQs of 60 Marks
|45 minutes
|General/ Financial Awareness
|50 MCQs of 50 Marks
|35 minutes
|English
|40 MCQs of 40 Marks
|35 minutes
|Total
|190 MCQs of 200 Marks
|2 hour and 40 minutes
1/4 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
SBI Clerk 2022 Final Selection
Final selection will be made after the verification of eligibility for the post and the information furnished in the online application. and Qualifying in the test of specified opted local language, where applicable.
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022
The candidates should download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration
number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website for all the stages on the mentioned dates in the table above.
SBI Clerk Result 2022
The result will be announced on the official website. The bank will publish a list of selected candidates and individual marks in prelims and mains exam.
SBI Clerk Fee
- SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM - No Fee
- General/ OBC/ EWS - Rs 750/-
Fee can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.
How to Apply SBI Clerk 2022 Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and visit the application link given under 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Apply Online from 07.09.2022 TO 27.09.2022) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2022-23/15)'under Current Openings’.
- Fill the application carefully
- Once the application is filled in completely, you should submit the data.
- After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, you are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application, following the instructions available on the screen.
- Take a print out of the application after submission
SBI Clerk Notification Download