SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) for 5008 Vacancies, Apply From Tomorrow @sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India has published the notification 5008 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). Check Important Dates, Vacancy Break-up, Eligibility and Other Details Below.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification: Big news for the students who are eating for SBI Clerk Notification 2022 as State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recrutiment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Now, can grab this opportunity by submitting their application form which will be available from tomorrow i.e. on 07 September 2022 on https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. SBI Clerk Application will close in 10 days i.e. on 27 September 2022.

The bank is filling 5008 vacancies in the SBI Banks located in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kerala, Lucknow/ Delhi, Maharashtra/ Mumbai Metro, Maharashtra and North Eastern. Maharashtra has the maximum number of vacancies followed by Lucknow and Bhopal .

After applying for SBI Clerk 2022 candidates will be called for an online exam which is expected to be held in the month of November 2022. The candidates more details related to SBI Clerk 2022 by scrolling down.

SBI Clerk 2022 Important Dates

SBI Clerk 2022 Notification Date 06 September 2022 SBI Clerk 2022 Application Form Starting Date 07 September 2022 SBI Clerk 2022 Application Form Last Date 27 September 2022 SBI Clerk 2022 Exam Date November 2022 SBI Clerk Admit Card Date 29 October 2022

SBI Clerk 2022 Mains Exam Date December 2022/January 2023 SBI Clerk 2022 Mains Admit Card Date December 2022/January 2023



SBI Clerk 2022Vacancy Details

The candidates can check the state-wise vacancies here

State Number of Vacancies Gujarat 353 Daman & Diu 4 Karnataka 316 MP 389 Chhattisgarh 92 WB 340 A&N Islands 10 Sikkim 26 Odisha 170 Jammu & Kashmir 35 Haryana 5 HP 55 Punjab 130 Tamil Nadu 355 Pondicherry 7 Delhi 32 Uttarakhand 120 Telangana 225 Rajasthan 284 Kerala 270 Lakshadweep 3 UP 631 Maharashtra 747 Goa 50 Assam 258 AP 15 Manipur 28 Meghalaya 23 Mizoram 10 Nagaland 15 Tripura 10 Total 5008

SBI Clerk 2022 Salary

The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates. Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

What is SBI Clerk 2022 Eligibility ?



Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a Graduatw in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.

SBI Clerk Age Limit:

20 to 28 years

SBI Clerk 2022 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022 SBI Clerk Language Test 2022

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted for all the applicants who register for the post. The mode of the exam will be online. The candidates can check the details below:

Subjects Marks and Questions Time Maths 35 MCQs of 35 Marks 20 minutes Reasoning 35 MCQs of 35 Marks 20 minutes English 30 MCQs of 30 Marks 20 minutes Total 100 MCQs of 100 Marks 1 hour

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

Applicants who clear the prelims exam will be called for the main exam.

Subjects Marks and Questions Time Quantitative Aptitude 50 MCQs of 50 Marks 45 minutes Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude 50 MCQs of 60 Marks 45 minutes General/ Financial Awareness 50 MCQs of 50 Marks 35 minutes English 40 MCQs of 40 Marks 35 minutes Total 190 MCQs of 200 Marks 2 hour and 40 minutes

1/4 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

SBI Clerk 2022 Final Selection

Final selection will be made after the verification of eligibility for the post and the information furnished in the online application. and Qualifying in the test of specified opted local language, where applicable.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022

The candidates should download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration

number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website for all the stages on the mentioned dates in the table above.





SBI Clerk Result 2022

The result will be announced on the official website. The bank will publish a list of selected candidates and individual marks in prelims and mains exam.

SBI Clerk Fee

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM - No Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS - Rs 750/-

Fee can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

How to Apply SBI Clerk 2022 Recruitment 2022 ?



Go to Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and visit the application link given under 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Apply Online from 07.09.2022 TO 27.09.2022) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2022-23/15)'under Current Openings’. Fill the application carefully Once the application is filled in completely, you should submit the data. After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, you are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application, following the instructions available on the screen. Take a print out of the application after submission

SBI Clerk Notification Download