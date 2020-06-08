Study at Home
Search

SBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for SO Posts @sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer Posts. Check Details Here

Jun 8, 2020 19:54 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SBI Recruitment 2020
SBI Recruitment 2020

SBI Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer (Chief Financial Officer and Data Protection Officer). Candidates can apply online for the posts through Bank’s website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 09 June and 23 June 2020.

SBI Vacancy Details

Specialist Cadre Officer

  • Chief Financial Officer - 1 Post
  • Data Protection Officer - 1 Post

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Chief Financial Officer - Chartered Accountant
  • Data Protection Officer -  Graduation or its equivalent

Experience:

  • Chief Financial Officer - Minimum 15 years’ post qualification work experience in overseeing financial operations, preferably accounting and taxation matters, in banks/ large corporates/ PSUs/ FIs/ financial services organizations, of which 10 years should be in Banks/ FIs (of which five years should be at senior management level)
  • Data Protection Officer - Minimum 15 years’ post qualification work experience  as Executive/ Supervisor in Corporate Sector out of which at least 10 years’ experience should be in BFSI Sector

Age Limit:

Chief Financial Officer - 57 Years

Data Protection Officer - 55 Years

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Selection Procedure

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to Apply for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can to apply Online through www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 09 June to 23 June 2020.

SBI Application fees & Intimation Charges (Non-refundable):

  • General/ EWS/ OBC candidates - Rs. 750/-
  • SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - No Fee

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF

Chief Financial Officer

Data Protection Officer

SBI Specialist Officer Online Application Link

Chief Financial Officer

Data Protection Officer

Related Categories

Related Stories