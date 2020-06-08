SBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for SO Posts @sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer (Chief Financial Officer and Data Protection Officer). Candidates can apply online for the posts through Bank’s website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 09 June and 23 June 2020.

SBI Vacancy Details

Specialist Cadre Officer

Chief Financial Officer - 1 Post

Data Protection Officer - 1 Post

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief Financial Officer - Chartered Accountant

Data Protection Officer - Graduation or its equivalent

Experience:

Chief Financial Officer - Minimum 15 years’ post qualification work experience in overseeing financial operations, preferably accounting and taxation matters, in banks/ large corporates/ PSUs/ FIs/ financial services organizations, of which 10 years should be in Banks/ FIs (of which five years should be at senior management level)

Data Protection Officer - Minimum 15 years’ post qualification work experience as Executive/ Supervisor in Corporate Sector out of which at least 10 years’ experience should be in BFSI Sector

Age Limit:

Chief Financial Officer - 57 Years

Data Protection Officer - 55 Years

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Selection Procedure

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to Apply for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can to apply Online through www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 09 June to 23 June 2020.

SBI Application fees & Intimation Charges (Non-refundable):

General/ EWS/ OBC candidates - Rs. 750/-

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - No Fee

