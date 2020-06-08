SBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for SO Posts @sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer (Chief Financial Officer and Data Protection Officer). Candidates can apply online for the posts through Bank’s website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 09 June and 23 June 2020.
SBI Vacancy Details
Specialist Cadre Officer
- Chief Financial Officer - 1 Post
- Data Protection Officer - 1 Post
SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Chief Financial Officer - Chartered Accountant
- Data Protection Officer - Graduation or its equivalent
Experience:
- Chief Financial Officer - Minimum 15 years’ post qualification work experience in overseeing financial operations, preferably accounting and taxation matters, in banks/ large corporates/ PSUs/ FIs/ financial services organizations, of which 10 years should be in Banks/ FIs (of which five years should be at senior management level)
- Data Protection Officer - Minimum 15 years’ post qualification work experience as Executive/ Supervisor in Corporate Sector out of which at least 10 years’ experience should be in BFSI Sector
Age Limit:
Chief Financial Officer - 57 Years
Data Protection Officer - 55 Years
SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Selection Procedure
Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.
How to Apply for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2020 ?
The eligible candidates can to apply Online through www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 09 June to 23 June 2020.
SBI Application fees & Intimation Charges (Non-refundable):
- General/ EWS/ OBC candidates - Rs. 750/-
- SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - No Fee
SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF
SBI Specialist Officer Online Application Link